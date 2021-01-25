With Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), interest rates matter a lot.

My review of the Q4'2020 earnings report and call reinforced (if not fortified) the above view. On an annualized basis, Net Interest Income ("NII") has dropped by a cool $8 billion.

BAC is predominantly a deposit-gathering monster and the value of its franchise is temporarily impaired when interest rates are at the zero lower bound. This manifests in a reported company-wide efficiency ratio close to 70 percent which is, by all opinions, too high for a large U.S. bank.

The key question is what, and if anything, BAC can do to offset the impact of low rates.

It is clear though, that Mr. Moynihan and the management team will have to paddle much harder in the near term to preserve profitability.

In a sense, BAC is back in the future to 2015 when the Fed's fund rate was zero. However, this time the challenges are different. The low-hanging fruits of massive cost cuts have largely been realized. This time around, the heavy lifting will need to be achieved via loan growth and balance sheet management.

The thesis

There is no denying that the impact of rates on BAC is outsized and adverse.

However, BAC has a number of levers that it can pull to offset some including balance sheet management, loan growth, and to a limited degree, expense management.

Fortunately, Q3'2020 appears to be the low point for NII and the picture should improve in subsequent periods.

There are also powerful tailwinds in 2021 and beyond. These include reversals of pandemic-related loan loss provisions and outsized capital returns. BAC has a lot of excess capital which is literally burning a hole in Mr. Moynihan's pockets given inorganic acquisitions are not on the cards. Excess capital will continue to grow exponentially as pandemic related loan loss provisions are reversed in 2021.

Ultimately though, for me, the biggest reason to buy BAC now is that I view it as a dividend growth stock that will perform well in a rising interest rate environment. The firm currently projects that a 100 basis points parallel rise in interest rates should result in an incremental $10.5 billion of pre-tax income.

My view on rates may be somewhat controversial. I do believe that rates will go higher much quicker than they did following the 2008/2009 global financial crisis.

This time is around, we have a Fed that's "in it to win it" (i.e. the deflation battle) and the political masters of the universe seem to have completely forgotten about the concept of austerity. The printing presses are overheating as you read this article.

The carnage from the low-interest rates environment

The adverse impact from the rates environment is clearly apparent from below:

The year-on-year drop in Q4 is ~$2 billion and on an annualized basis that equates to a deficit of approximately $8 billion of income. This is a massive hole that Mr. Moynihan needs to figure out how to fill and quickly.

The sensitivity of BAC to rising interest rates is massive. A 100 basis points shift up in the yield curve translates to incremental NII of $10.5 billion.

My view is that a combination of a determined Fed and loosened purse strings by governments will translate to higher rates much quicker than experienced post the global financial crisis. Investors that are not positioned accordingly, or otherwise hedged, may be in for a rude surprise.

The balance sheet

BAC is truly a deposit-gathering monster as can be seen from below:

BAC has currently $1.7 trillion of deposits on the balance sheet. The growth year-on-year is a massive 23 percent or almost $500 billion!

BAC has average loans of only $935 billion as of Q4'2020 and thus BAC has substantial excess cash to deploy.

BAC's liquidity buffer increased by a massive $367 billion year-on-year.

How to offset the impact of low rates?

The key offsetting items are:

1) loan growth;

2) liquidity management; and

3) expense efficiency.

Loan growth should closely track GDP trajectory and some. Given that currently, BAC forecasts a 5 percent GDP growth for 2021 that should help in delivering loan growth for the firm as the economy regains its footings.

Given excess liquidity, BAC is likely to continue and deploy that excess liquidity by purchasing longer-dated risk-free securities and pick up some extra yield. This has already started in Q4'2020 and expected to continue in Q1'2021 and beyond.

BAC communicated, in the Q4 earnings call, that it expects the 2021 expense run rate to be flat year-on-year. This is somewhat disappointing to investors who were expecting BAC to deliver lower costs especially given the 2020 cost base includes large COVID19 related costs. I suspect that BAC will need to do better on that front especially if other elements of the top line will disappoint.

The capital return narrative

BAC continues to generate massive amounts of capital. The current common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio is 11.9 percent which is well above the minimum requirement of 9.5 percent. This means that BAC has significant excess capital to the tune of ~$36 billion and it continues to generate capital each and every quarter. Assuming a management buffer of approximately 50 to 100 basis points, BAC should have the capacity (as of Q4'2020) to return ~$25+ billion of capital to shareholders (clearly nothing to sneeze at). Once you factor in earnings estimates for 2021, BAC could afford to return as much as 20 percent of the market cap of the stock in 2021 alone.

Loan loss provision reversals

The capital return narrative is further underpinned by expected loan loss provisions. EPS in 2021 is likely to be supported strongly by the provisions line and this is already evident in the leading metrics:

Based on the above, it appears that peak losses in the credit cards will occur in Q1'2020 and are rather modest. If the Biden additional stimulus will become reality, expect the impact to be even more modest.

Bottom line, and that's an industry-wide phenomenon, 2021 will likely become the year where massive pandemic-related provisions will be reversed.

Final thoughts

BAC is clearly challenged in a zero rates environment. Its deposit franchise is temporarily impaired and true value is not shining through in the profitability numbers. There usually aren't many good reasons to invest in a bank with an efficiency ratio of 70 percent.

BAC has some options to offset the $8 billion reduction of NII due to rates. The levers include liquidity management and loan assets growth. BAC has an "oil tanker" of a balance sheet, it takes time to turn around. However, I believe we have seen the lowest point (in terms of NII) during Q3'2020 and will improve thereafter.

Having said that, there are several significant positives as well. BAC is massively over-capitalized and I estimate that it can afford, in 2021, to return close to 20 percent of its market cap. BAC has also over-provided, materially so, for loan losses in 2020 and a big chunk of loan loss provisions are likely to be reversed in upcoming periods.

The bottom line is that if you believe rates will go up (or need a portfolio hedge), BAC is attractively valued at ~1.5x tangible book, especially when considering its substantial excess capital. A parallel shift up in rates by 100 basis points will increase NII by $10.5 billion.

The time to buy BAC, with a wider margin of safety, is when rates are low. Especially, where it has so much excess capital. As such, following the Q4'2020 earnings report, I retain my "bullish" rating.

One more thing

