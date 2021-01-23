Recently, we wrote about the challenges facing retirees given that interest rates are so low across the board:

Given that traditional retirement vehicles do not pay sufficient income, investors are forced to either:

bet on the 4% Rule and hope that their stocks and bonds can continue to appreciate steadily over time; or they can strike out on their own to try to build a diversified portfolio that provides a satisfactory yield.

The first approach is risky in a macroeconomic sense, given that interest rates are at historic lows, equity valuations are at historic highs, and the global economy is moving through uncharted waters after being flooded with money printing and government stimulus. If a major crash hits and/or we go through another lost decade, many retirees who are counting on the 4% Rule will struggle to cross the finish line financially.

On the other hand, the second approach presents its own set of risks as investors need to carefully navigate the high yield minefield (high yield securities are almost always cheap for a reason).

Additionally, most retirees lack the skillset, the desire, and/or the time to do the due diligence necessary to successfully build a well diversified portfolio that generates a reliable 4%+ yield that can also keep up with inflation. However, at the end of the day, when faced with either living struggling to make ends meet or having to put in the time and effort needed to sleep well at night during your golden years, the choice is clear.

Recently, we wrote about two must-own stocks for retirees as well as two must-own preferreds for retirees that generate attractive and sustainable income yields to support a fulfilling retirement.

Today, we will present to you two business development companies ("BDCs") that should help you in rounding out a well-diversified retirement income portfolio.

#1 Ares Capital ( NASDAQ: ARCC

ARCC is a BDC that invests in a wide array of businesses, primarily through direct loans. It typically borrows capital at low fixed rates and then lends it to businesses at much higher floating rates.

We believe it is one of the best income generators for a well-diversified retirement portfolio because:

Significant Competitive Advantages: As the largest BDC with the backing of a large global asset manager Ares Management Corp. (ARES), ARCC benefits from being able to attract some of the best and brightest minds in the industry and also gets access to some of the best insights and deals in the space. ARCC also has used its years of experience and superior investment brain trust (25-years average investing experience on their industry-leading 145 person team) to develop a disciplined underwriting process that helps it to mitigate downside risks.

As the largest BDC with the backing of a large global asset manager Ares Management Corp. (ARES), ARCC benefits from being able to attract some of the best and brightest minds in the industry and also gets access to some of the best insights and deals in the space. ARCC also has used its years of experience and superior investment brain trust (25-years average investing experience on their industry-leading 145 person team) to develop a disciplined underwriting process that helps it to mitigate downside risks. Strong Balance Sheet: As one of the rare investment grade-rated BDCs, ARCC has plenty of liquidity to protect itself against from challenging circumstances while also being able to respond opportunistically to dislocations in its sector. ARCC has ~$4.5 billion in total available liquidity and well-laddered maturities. Furthermore, this gives them a cost of capital advantage over peers by enabling them to drive higher profit margins due to lower interest costs. For example, management recently issued $650 million in 5-year unsecured debt at an incredibly low 2.229% yield to maturity.

As one of the rare investment grade-rated BDCs, ARCC has plenty of liquidity to protect itself against from challenging circumstances while also being able to respond opportunistically to dislocations in its sector. ARCC has ~$4.5 billion in total available liquidity and well-laddered maturities. Furthermore, this gives them a cost of capital advantage over peers by enabling them to drive higher profit margins due to lower interest costs. For example, management recently issued $650 million in 5-year unsecured debt at an incredibly low 2.229% yield to maturity. High Quality Investment Portfolio: ARCC's investment portfolio combines with its liquidity and low cost of capital to position it well for continued strong performance moving forward. They own a highly-diversified senior-oriented portfolio in which 83% of the companies are controlled by private equity sponsors that have significant resources to support them. Furthermore, we love that 19% of ARCC's portfolio is in Healthcare and another 14% is in Software since these are two sectors that are more defensive and are currently enjoying strong tailwinds:

Additionally, we love that retail, entertainment, hotels, and energy are all very small positions for ARCC since those are the highest risk sectors at the moment.

Strong Track Record: ARCC has one of the strongest track records in the BDC space, crushing the S&P 500 (SPY) since its IPO:

Attractive Risk-Adjusted Yield: ARCC also offers investors an attractive dividend that has not been cut since the Great Financial Crisis and has actually grown over time. With a 9.1% yield that is covered by cash flows and further supported by its strong balance sheet and investment portfolio, ARCC offers a very attractive risk-adjusted yield.

#2 Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE: TSLX

TSLX is also a BDC that invests in a wide array of businesses, primarily through direct loans. Similar to ARCC, it typically borrows capital at low fixed rates and then lends it to businesses at much higher floating rates.

We believe it is another one of the best income generators for a well-diversified retirement portfolio because:

Significant Competitive Advantages: Though smaller than ARCC, TSLX is similar in that enjoys the backing of a large global asset manager (Sixth Street). As a result, it benefits from being able to attract some of the best and brightest minds in the industry and also gets access to some of the best insights and deals in the space.

Though smaller than ARCC, TSLX is similar in that enjoys the backing of a large global asset manager (Sixth Street). As a result, it benefits from being able to attract some of the best and brightest minds in the industry and also gets access to some of the best insights and deals in the space. Strong Balance Sheet: As one of the only other investment grade-rated BDCs alongside ARCC, TSLX has plenty of liquidity to protect itself against from challenging circumstances while also being able to respond opportunistically to dislocations in its sector. They have ~$1 billion in undrawn capacity on their revolving credit facility and only have $83 million in available to be drawn unfunded portfolio commitments.

Furthermore, their average remaining life of investments funded with debt stands at roughly 2 years, which is roughly half of the weighted average maturity on their liabilities. Last, but not least, their leverage at quarter end stood at a mere 0.81x, which is well below their target leverage range of 0.90x-1.25x and way below the regulatory limit of 2.00x. This gives them a lot of flexibility to respond opportunistically to dislocations in the market that may come up as well as placing their current net asset value in a more defensive position.

High Quality Investment Portfolio: Their investment portfolio is well-diversified across industries, with their largest exposure being to business and financial services.

Something we like the most about TSLX's portfolio is that they possess effective voting control on 84% of their debt investments, which enables them to actively manage their portfolio quite effectively to ensure that they get strong results. This helps to explain why their annualized 2020 return on equity as of Q3 was an impressive 14.7%, despite the COVID-19 headwinds.

Strong Track Record: TSLX also boasts a track record of beating the S&P 500.

And also has grown book value over time on top of paying out generous dividends:

Attractive Risk-Adjusted Yield: TSLX's yield is not nearly as attractive as ARCC's on the surface, but they pay out special dividends routinely to supplement their quarterly dividend. For example, in 2020 their quarterly dividend payout was $0.41 ($1.64 annualized), but their total dividend payout came to $2.30. At their current share price, their regular quarterly dividend yield is 7.8%, but their trailing twelve-month total dividend payout yield is 11%. Given that they have never cut their quarterly payout, have grown it over time, supplement it with generous special dividends, and have a strong track record of consistently growing book value per share, TSLX offers investors an attractive risk-adjusted source of income.

Investor Takeaway

Retirees are rightly concerned about the current scarcity of income sources in the low interest rate environment. However, good income opportunities still exist for those willing to venture into the dangerous world of stock picking.

We believe that ARCC and TSLX are two such opportunities that have popped up on our radar. While both stocks trade at premiums to net asset value, potentially limiting their forward total return potential, they remain financially sound with well-positioned portfolios.

Additionally, both boast strong track records of growing dividends over time and currently offering attractive yields. Therefore, we view them as some of the best options around for income during one's golden years.