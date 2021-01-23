Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) appears to be fairly valued now at around $36. This share price basically implies that it can maintain its improved cost efficiency going forward, as well as get net sales back to around 96% or better of 2019 levels by 2022.

Nordstrom's holiday sales results were as expected. Sales remain down significantly from pre-pandemic levels, but are slowly recovering. The pace of recovery should pick up in the second half of the year as new COVID-19 infections are drastically reduced and in-store sales (which are currently still down -45%) pick up.

I was bullish on Nordstrom's shares at $27 since it only needed to return its sales to around 89% of 2019 levels for that share price to be fair. However, I am neutral on it at $36 since it would require a stronger level of recovery that I am less confident about it achieving.

Holiday Sales Performance

Nordstrom's holiday sales met expectations. It reported net sales of -22% in the nine-week period ending January 2, 2021, which was in-line with the low-20s percent decline that it previously expected for Q4 2020. This also represents an approximately 4% improvement from Nordstrom's Q3 2020 results, which involved a -15.8% decline in net sales, but that was with a +10% boost from the shift in its Anniversary Sale.

Nordstrom's holiday sales performance indicates that sales are generally improving, but are likely to remain noticeably below historical levels until the pandemic eases. It mentioned that December performance was sequentially better than November's performance, but December's sales performance still appears well below baseline.

Nordstrom reported +23% digital sales, but that wasn't enough to overcome the estimated -45% decline in non-digital sales. Nordstrom's non-digital sales were down -42% in Q3 2020, but that was with the benefit of the Anniversary Sale event shift.

In terms of profitability, Nordstrom expects its Q4 2020 EBIT margins to be 500 basis points lower than Q4 2019. This points to around $60 million in positive EBIT for Q4 2020, lower than the $106 million EBIT it recorded in Q3 2020. It mentioned cost impacts due to planned shipping surcharges and premium holiday season pay.

The Pandemic Timeline

The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has been slower than expected. Prior expectations were for around 40 million to 45 million Americans to be vaccinated by the end of January. At last report (January 21), it appears that around 15 million Americans have received at least one vaccine dose.

The overall timeline for the COVID-19 situation to improve hasn't changed that much despite the slower vaccine rollout. Current projections indicate that new infections should be greatly reduced by May/June and herd immunity should be achieved by July/August. This is approximately one month later than prior estimates.

There also is the potential for spread of virus variants that the current vaccines are moderately less effective against to push back these timelines by a bit more. However, I'd still expect the environment for in-store retail sales to be greatly improved by the second half of 2021.

I'd expect Nordstrom's Q1 2021 sales to remain weak (around -20% versus 2019 levels, but +30% versus Q1 2020 due to the store closures in the latter part of Q1 2020). The significant reduction in new infections by May/June (based on current projections) may help Nordstrom's Q2 2021 sales to end up down in the mid-teens versus 2019 levels, while sales should be relatively strong in the second half of the year. This points to 2021 net sales potentially being down around -10% versus 2019 levels.

Notes On Valuation

I've been assuming that Nordstrom can maintain its improved cost structure as sales rebound. At 2022 net sales that end up around 90% of 2019 levels, Nordstrom's estimated value would be approximately $28 per share. At 2022 net sales that are 95% of 2019 levels, its estimated value improves to approximately $35 per share. At 2022 net sales that are 100% of 2019 levels, its estimated value would be around $42 per share.

I was pretty comfortable before in believing that Nordstrom could get within 10% of its 2019 net sales levels again. Thus at $27, Nordstrom's shares looked good from a risk/reward perspective. At a bit over $36 per share though, Nordstrom is effectively pricing in getting to 96% of 2019 sales levels again. This is certainly something that Nordstrom could achieve despite the department store sector being relatively challenging. However, that is a sales level that Nordstrom could fall a few percentage points short of as easily as it could exceed it.

Conclusion

Nordstrom's recent sales performance during the pandemic has been around expectations. The effect of the pandemic should ease in the middle of 2021, leading to improved sales later in the year and into 2022. However, there is still uncertainty about whether sales will fully recover due to the economic impact of the pandemic plus accelerated changes in shopping patterns.

Thus Nordstrom appears to be fairly valued right now, based on the reasonable expectation that it can get net sales back close to 2019 levels in 2022, but perhaps not fully back yet.