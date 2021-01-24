Week 4 MDA Breakout Stocks - January 2021: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 6 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 192 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request since 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now offer 10 top models of short and long term value and momentum portfolios that have beaten the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week.

More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article. Readers are cautioned that these are highly volatile stocks that may not be appropriate for achieving your long term investment goals: How to Achieve Optimal Asset Allocation

2021 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap. The 2020 MDA Breakout ended the year +73.4% with returns through Week 52. Prior year return performance and strategy information are available here:

Value & Momentum MDA Breakouts: Final 2020 Year-End Report Card

For 2021 the best case average weekly returns are +20.7% and the buy/hold model (worst case) average +12.1% YTD as shown below with only three weeks of data. These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge® signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes. We had 20 weeks with the Momentum Gauges® negative last year. Not trading in those 20 weeks increased the annual 2020 MDA returns to +94.7% (Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The Weekly Momentum Gauge® turned positive into November and reached the highest ever recorded on the gauges in December. The Fed's stimulus activity is shown in dark blue from the SOMA holdings report above. The weekly values are increasing again after reaching peak values above 200 in early December. Fed stimulus is higher in the past 12 weeks on average than all of Q3 and the positive gauge levels are much more elevated. (Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Daily MDA Momentum Gauges® have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauges® are reserved for members of my subscription service. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

The Week 4 - 2021 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The selections this week consist of 1 technology, 1 consumer cyclical, and 2 healthcare sector stocks. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning near the open and are already up an average +8.1% with significant room to run.

Quidel Corp. (QDEL) - Healthcare / Diagnostics & Research Vista Outdoor (VSTO) - Consumer Cyclical / Leisure

Quidel Corp. (QDEL) - Healthcare / Diagnostics & Research

Price Target: $255.00/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

(Source: FinViz)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

(Source: StockRover)

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) - Consumer Cyclical / Leisure

Price Target: $35.00/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

(Source: FinViz)

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

(Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 4

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last 5 weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week AMGN Amgen, Inc. +4.89% (TRV) Travelers Co. +2.67% (AAPL) Apple, Inc. +5.32% (AMGN) Amgen, Inc. +6.29% (MRK) Merck & Co. +0.20% (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson +4.56% (DOW) Dow, Inc. +3.88% (NVR) NVR, Inc. +5.28% (DIS) Walt Disney Co. +3.82% (NKE) Nike Inc. +1.05%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond just 30 Dow stocks with more detailed analysis and strong returns I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks released monthly for long term total return not including dividends over 2%+ annually:

The Dow pick for next week is:

Home Depot (HD)

Home Depot is in strong breakout conditions with high net inflows and very positive outlook on the home building industry. Setup is likely to clear prior resistance to new highs into next month.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

These documented high frequency gains in less than a week continue into 2020 at rates more than four times higher than the average stock market returns against comparable stocks with a minimum $2/share and $100 million market cap. The enhanced gains from further MDA research in 2020 are both larger and more frequent than in previous years in every category. ~ The 2020 MDA Breakout Report Card

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The 2020 percentages of 208 MDA breakout stocks through 52 weeks of 2020 with 4 stocks selected each week.

MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. Penny stocks well below these minimum levels have been shown to benefit greatly from the model but introduce much more risk and may be distorted by inflows from readers selecting the same micro-cap stocks.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

The actively traded V&M Premium Portfolio ended 2020 up +47.48% through 52 weeks beating the S&P 500 every year since inception. The Premium Portfolio gains have been achieved with 19 weeks moving to cash following the Momentum Gauge® signals and do not include additional large gains from ETF bear funds suggested during the negative signal weeks.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMSMore information regularly posted at:

