Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) shares are down almost 6% since the mid-January 2021 peaks, offering new investors a value proposition. The Brazilian mining giant is well-positioned to take advantage of the Biden administration's mining boost and the rising iron-ore demand in countries like China. The company may benefit from the bilateral disagreement ongoing between Australia and China. It may emerge as an alternative exporter of vital metals to the second-largest global economy in the next few years. With the share price below $20, Vale S.A. is slightly undervalued, and it's worth much more.

Share growth

Seeking Alpha

Vale shares have soared 655% in the last 5 years, with market capitalization rising to $90 billion from a paltry $12 billion in 2016. Vale investors have gained up to $78 billion with prospects showing a continual rise post-pandemic. The stock rose close to 30% in the financial year 2020. The trade value of $17.49 per share is worth the bargain seeing the company is poised for tremendous growth options.

Mining and Biden's Stimulus

In his $2 trillion stimulus package, President Biden plans to revamp mining, support metals production, and protect environmental resources. With all the talk on green energy going on, the new administration will want to shake up the production industry to ensure the US gets sustainable products. Top of Vale's production is iron ore and pellets, with its exceptional iron ore product being the "Carajas."

The central export locations include the United States, Europe (in countries like Germany, France), the UK, Middle East, Africa, and China. The US government's focus on mining will mean Vale's resources will get the upper hand since it is a leading producer of iron ore.

As a step towards decarbonization, Vale has begun cutting down its coal production. In a press release on 21st January 2021, Vale announced that it would be acquiring Mitsui's stake in Mozambican coal mines - Moatize and NLC. As of Q1 2017, Vale owned 80% of the Moatize mine while Japanese firm Mitsui owned 15%. The Mozambican government owns the rest 5%. The exit of Mitsui will see Vale begin the divestment from the coal business and expand in other resources such as iron ore, copper, and nickel. The latter's use in the electrical manufacturing industry would see Vale rake in revenues amounting to $500 million in a few years.

Troubled Thermal Coal Energy Market

Vale exited Australian coal mining by selling its stake in the Scarborough Downs coal operation. The Moatize mine has dominated coal production since 2017. Upon consolidation of the new transaction - with Moatize and NCL, Vale will have on its hands an outstanding balance of $2.5 billion, and annual operating expenses will be as high as $300 million. Although Vale is optimistic that it will save $25 million annually, it may prove unsustainable over time due to volatile coal prices.

Trading Economics

Declining coal prices have led companies to file bankruptcy claims in overwhelming numbers. Lighthouse Resources and White Stallion Energy have filed for bankruptcy (under Chapter 11). They are looking to sell their assets worth a total of $200 million to $1 billion.

The diplomatic spat between China and Australia has adversely affected coal prices. A ton of coal in 2008 was priced at almost $130 before declining to lows of $50 in December 2020. It has since risen to $84.82 into 2021. Vale's exit from Australia came just at the nick of time, with the ensuing trade war between China and Australia causing financial mayhem.

China reduced its Australian coal import by 82.05% (from 7.8 metric tons in January 2020 to 1.4 metric tons in December 2020). China's appetite for coal is still over the roof. While it decreased imports from Australia, it increased coal demand from Indonesia in the same period by 6.5 million metric tons. Impressively, Vale still holds a 25% stake in Chinese opencast coal mines that meets the domestic market's demands.

Peabody Energy Corporation's (BTU) shares have declined by more than 53% in the past year due to dwindling coal demand vis-a-vis prices.

YCharts

The largest private coal producer got a reprieve from a debt extension until 2024. This extension saved the company from bankruptcy. The market cap and annual revenues have declined by more than 90% in the past three years. Vale's decision to cut down on coal production was not only strategic but also phenomenal.

Additionally, the rejoining of the US back into the Paris climate agreement means that renewable energy sources will have the upper hand in America.

Iron Ore Demand

Prices of iron ore climbed almost a 10-year high into 2021 when it hit $173.69 a tonne in China and at $194.90 a tonne in Brazil (a rise of 78% YoY). China imported a total of 1.17 billion tonnes of iron ore despite a decrease in shipments in 2020. Full recovery of the Chinese industrial sector means that iron ore demand may return to pre-coronavirus levels. The governments directing the stimulus to rejuvenate factories has contributed to the rising demand for iron ore in China.

Rio Tinto (RIO), Australia's largest miner of iron ore, is on course to record a $12 billion profit in the first quarter of 2021 due to high market demand. The prices can exceed $28 billion if prices continue at their current high of $174.07 per tonne.

Vale's main problem is that reduced iron ore output at the end of 2020 due to the pandemic contributed to a surge in iron ore prices. Iron ore, a component applied in steelmaking, is used in the automotive industry and reinforcement. While steel demand was expected to fall by 14.9% in 2020, it will rise by 7.9% in 2021.

The main worry here is that as Chinese nationals increase their expenditure, the stimulus package will be reduced. This reduction would translate to a lower demand for iron ore. However, prices are likely to remain unchanged in the long run as the world will begin purchasing the product in place of or in tandem with China.

BHP Group (BHP), like Rio Tinto, has increased its production forecast for iron ore into 2021. What's more, BHP and Vale are teaming up on a joint venture to restart iron ore production at Samarco. The year 2015 saw the bursting of Samarco dam that wasted away iron ore weighing more than 60 million cubic meters. This increase in production is a good sign for Vale as it indicates an increase in demand.

Stable Fundamentals

Since 2011, Vale has decreased its total liabilities and equities by 36.86% (from a high of $127.23 billion in 2011 to $80 billion). Long-term debt has reduced by 28.76% in the same period. The company announced that it would issue bonds to settle debts set to mature in June 2021.

The annual dividend set by the company is $0.25, with the dividend yield at 1.43%. Increased demand in the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 will increase the output close above 2%.

Bottom Line

At $17.49 a share, Vale is a potential buy. Increased iron ore demand from steel manufacturers has increased commodity prices giving Vale value for money. Among the crucial aspects that led to an increase in iron ore prices was Vale's disruption of output due to Covid19.

Vale's choice to divest in coal is an impeccable move due to the green energy wave sweeping the planet. We expect a surge in mineral/metal prices in 2021 as demand picks due to global industrial and economic recovery.