Rena Sherbill: Hi, again, everybody. Welcome back to the show, really excited to have you listening with us. Really excited to bring you this interview, our three peat with Jon Sandelman, CEO of AYR Strategies (OTCQX:AYRWF), a company that if you haven't already heard about, get into it. You can catch up with our first two interviews, we had them in May of 2020. And the second in September of last year, and just a great company to follow, a great management team to follow.

And Jon shows us again why today, AYR is such an exciting company, and how they've managed to rise to the top of the MSO pack. And Jon talks to us about the deal with Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF). Obviously, we've gotten into that with James Baker on the podcast. James has shared his feelings on the stock. He's subsequently shared his feelings on Seeking Alpha.

And we get into that with Jon and he tells us about the deal, why AYR struck it. What they like about it. Why he thinks Liberty likes it. Why he thinks shareholders will really benefit and we're talking about both shareholders from each respective company. We talked about where AYR is looking. What other states it might get into and why get into those other states, and the political climate changing and what that has done for AYR and the cannabis market in general. Where Jon sees the market and the industry heading.

And we talk a lot about financial responsibility and what companies we like in this space. We've obviously been talking a lot about the U.S. space in recent months, just because of the huge numbers and the great bullish news coming out of there. And we've had Kim Rivers on from Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF). We've had Michael Auerbach on recently from Subversive Capital (OTCQX:SBVCF) [now The Parent Company (OTCQX:GRAMF)]. Those are two companies that I've talked to management and I've shared with our beautiful community of listeners what I liked about those companies, and why I immediately got into them.

And AYR Strategies is another company that right, when I talked to Jon the first time, and when he described AYR Strategies, the company was still pretty new. It was exciting to hear about. I've had a lot of exciting comments from listeners about what a great investment AYR has been for them. And it's just great to be able to highlight these companies and these management teams. I hope you get a lot out of this conversation. I do believe that there's a lot to be gotten from this conversation. Some great points that Jon brings up, some great insights into where they're heading.

And as always, I would love to hear from you about AYR Strategies, what you think of the MSO state of things, where you see AYR Strategies fitting in. If you're invested how that's been going for you. I love to hear from listeners.

Before we begin a brief disclaimer. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. I am long, Trulieve, Subversive Capital, Khiron and Isracann BioSciences.

Jon, welcome back, our three peat guest to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. Really, really happy to have you back on the show. Thank you so much for joining us, again.

Jonathan Sandelman: Thank you again for inviting me. I appreciate that.

RS: It's a pleasure. So, we were talking before I hit record about all the exciting things and the deals that you guys have going on. And, I hear from so many listeners about AYR Strategies. It's one of the top companies that I hear about. Wow, I heard about them from your podcast. What a great investment. What a great company. So, catch us up.

This is your third time on the show, catch listeners up with where you're at and where you see yourselves in the cycle of this. You're just telling me how some decisions you've made based on the bullish nature, the bullish political makeup of the U.S. right now. So catch us up on all things AYR Strategies right now.

JS: Well, I want to thank you, I would say a lot of the buzz that we are currently getting is due to my time, my times with you and talking through our strategy. And so, I think everyone in AYR appreciates it. You have invited me in the past and certainly for the third time. So, thank you again, we appreciate the support.

What we were talking about and what we've talked about previously, again is the AYR Discipline Strategy. You and I talked about we made our original investments. We thought the market was getting irrational and undisciplined. We paused. You and I've talked in the past, the market corrected, and that was Cannabis 1.0.

We also have talked about what 2.0 -- Cannabis 2.0 is starting to look like and continues to look like. And one of the most important aspects of any 2.0 because this has happened in a lot of industries, you and I've discussed this. There's the initial phase where people rush in with maximum enthusiasm, they lose financial discipline, momentum driven, typically by retail investors.

This case was Canadian retail investors, who just thought that these stocks would only go in one direction. And that's, but we know and I'm sure your listeners know, when they think about it, markets are cyclical, and they don't simply go from the left quadrant to the right quadrant. They do take pauses. And that's what we were thinking was going to occur.

The irrational behavior by some in the industry caused some pain, the markets corrected. Investors started to lose interest in the industry, because while they thought the consumer appetite for our products was extraordinary. I think they were agnostic for a period of time at the end of Cannabis 1.0 whether they were the appropriate management teams to actually maximize this opportunity?

AYR during that period of time, you and I've discussed it, we appreciate you talking about this always stayed discipline, knowing that the markets were cyclical. We talked about day one free cash flow positive EBIT positive. We talked about the pause for 30 months not buying anything.

2.0, Cannabis 2.0 value investors come in because the market corrected. And they actually use very disciplined models to choose who the winners in this industry will be in the future. What I said on your last call AYR feels in a very enviable position that while our footprint was smaller than some of the bigger MSOs, our operating metrics were better or equal to many. We got included in that cohort group where investors have decided that we are an investable company.

And what do I mean by that? The number of companies in Cannabis 2.0 that could raise over $100 million is quite small. AYR got included in that group. AYR recently did a bond deal where we raised $110 million at some of the best terms the market had seen at that time. And that was based on the credit worthiness of our company. And our vision for the future and our discipline nature.

About a week and a half ago, because of the political -- the change in the political climate, we have Biden administration coming into office, the Georgia election, the makeup of the Senate, we started to believe that whatever we thought the path to legalization and the period of time for that path would be pulled forward.

We went back into the market and we raised US$120 million to put additionally on our balance sheet. Here's the logic, things are going to move faster. There's more appetite for the safe bank act for the rescheduling possibly 280, possibly in the States act, all those things that we've been talking about, but we're uncertain on when they would occur.

So, in our view, the consolidation that you and I had talked about that eventually what happened happens in every industry was pulled forward two to three years. And so we find yourself in a position and at a crossroad where we have to decide, do we want to be eaten or do we want to eat? Do we want to kill? Or do we want to be killed? Do we want to be a consolidator? Or get consolidated in?

And our decision has always been to be the best operator in the business. And then in a disciplined manner, we increase our footprint. So, what did we do in the last four months of the year? We did seven M&A transactions. It was historic. And now as a result of those four of seven transactions in the last four months, we're number four, the number four MSO in the industry.

So, the market was right. When they put us in that cohort that we talked about that small group of people that could get large funding to be the consolidator. They were right before we actually did it. And the good news, when we went to do it, Rena, the group of companies that could raise large scale funding is small.

The good news for the AYR shareholder is the other members of that small cohort already have the footprint that we wanted. They were already in Pennsylvania, they were already in New Jersey, they're already in Arizona, they're already in Florida. And so, because there was less money to go around, other than for a handful of companies, and those handful of companies already had our footprint, we were able to continue to do very accretive deals for our shareholder.

RS: So, I know these are, you've talked about on the show that you're always looking at the deal and the state and the market that you want to be in and the players that you want to partner with or acquire. So, I imagine that you were looking at these players and these states already ahead of time.

But I guess, first of all, I appreciate the kind words that you said about the podcast and talking about AYR Strategies. And I think one of the things that I love about doing this podcast is bringing out these companies that are doing things right, and if we can bring them out kind of at the beginning of the cycle, as I think we've done with AYR Strategies all the better for listeners and investors.

And I think something that is a characteristic of a great company is a company that's ready when the timing is right, that they can appear as lucky, as a way to kind of take advantage of the capital markets as you guys are doing. And what looks lucky is actually months and years of planning, maybe sometimes weeks of planning, but certainly the intention is there.

So, I'm curious, did this kind of development in the U.S., did it accelerate your plans, or did it slightly change them in terms of how aggressive you want it to be?

JS: So, we talked about the best deals for AYR. And the best deals I've done in my 30 years, is where our shareholders get a great asset. That's key. We get it at a fair price. And we've talked about in 30 years, the businesses -- successful businesses have been associated because I always felt to add the most talented individuals on our team.

And so, you and I've talked about a perfect deal for AYR is where we get a great asset at a fair price. And we get more partners, more talent. Every time we make an acquisition, we get extraordinary talent, it's part of the equation, it goes into our model. And so, we never look to do an overly aggressive deal. We don't have to take the last penny. It's not what we're interested. It's not where our culture is.

We want the seller to be is equally as happy as we are because we're going to partner with them. In Florida, we picked up 350 people. We want those teammates to appreciate our culture, and to feel part of the team and to feel good about the transaction. We want those shareholders to understand the value that AYR brings to that acid and why it's good for them and it's good for us.

Now, a lot of the acquisitions we do are special. In the last three, I have been talking to those sellers, some for two years, and some for 18 months. And we developed a personal relationship, a relationship of trust of shared vision of shared culture, because every time I do an acquisition, part of the consideration is exactly.

These are cash deals. Many of these companies are owned by families. And they're going to take AYR stock as part of their consideration. And so, when they think about should we sell the AYR? Or should we sell to someone else? Who do I trust to manage my family's money, because I'm going to take AYR stuff and then two, a giant part of their consideration when choosing to sell to us and to sell to someone else.

So, these two-year relationships, 18 months relationship, that's the conversation and dialogue. That's the trust that gets developed. They started watching how our management team manages the business? They see the operating metrics. And they like the discipline. And that's how these transactions happen.

So, to your point is, I'm never really that lucky that just something pops up. And it's like Whack A Mole and I go to hit that little thing, and I'm a winner. It's more personal than that. And they understand not only that it's good for their family. But if it's good for their family, it's probably extraordinary for the shareholders. And we feel very strongly about that.

Think about Liberty. Liberty is a company that AYR's Capital, AYR's IP, AYR's talent, AYR system with what they already have, can bring real shareholder value to that asset. It's a very good asset, but it's massively underperforming. Think about the average annualized basis revenue in the state is $4.5million. Liberty was doing $2 million. You might ask, what's the massive underperformance? I think Trulieve does $10 million.

As we talked about for AYR, the thing that makes AYR different in the consumers mind is we think it's all about the quality of the product. It all starts with the quality of the plant. We pride ourselves in having the best collection of cultivators in the industry. Now, I wouldn't say there aren't really cultivators away from AYR, because that would be not true. There are.

But we have six or eight of extraordinary individuals. And the reason why they like to work in AYR is because we really appreciate that it's only about the plant. The plant is the product we're selling. So, when we think about other companies, they talk about branding. And I say to my team, they want to be like Nike or Apple. Now, Nike has beautiful boxes, but they make great running shoes. Apple has beautiful boxes, but they make extraordinary computers and phones.

So, it can't be just about the box. Because the consumer is too smart. And AYR's motto is to deliver a consistent, excellent consumer experience. And we're in a new location and there are competitors. We feel confident, if we're delivering the best quality products, best quality flower, the consumer will appreciate it. And when they have choice, they will come to AYR.

RS: So, let me ask you a question because you talk about attracting the best talent and that's how you build success. And you spoke about kind of Liberty's underperformance but really kind of their essential, the core of them is something worth picking up. But how they've kind of executed on that I think has fallen short. And I think that's what a lot of shareholders would agree on.

And my question is how do you synthesize what you're bringing as AYR Strategies as a cohesive unit and everything that you guys bring to the table with kind of bringing in a company that maybe needs some help in certain areas? What do you bring to the table? And how do you make that work?

JS: So, we talked about the stores are doing less than half of the average revenue. And let's examine why? Like, we did a bunch of due diligence, right, before we buy these assets. And, and we have to know that we can help fix the problem. Otherwise, it just days an underperforming asset, right.

Do we have the edge? Do we have the skill set? It may be an issue that we don't have the skill set, and therefore we wouldn't buy that company. Right. So, we have to make sure okay, it's underperforming. That's fine. Do we have the people the talent and the skills to improve that? So, it's not so much a retail problem. And certainly, we, if you think about us, in Nevada, we have the number one retail business, okay, some of the highest sales per square foot.

Our stores that average over $20 million apiece. $10,000 a square foot in the bottom right, number one there. So, we know we have retail expertise. We know in Massachusetts, when we bought the medical stores that we bought that are now converting, they were doing $3 million, $4 million and now they're averaging about $12 million a store because we made medical stores feel like recreational stores by the selection and choice that we offered to consumers.

So, it's fun to come in. It's exciting to come in. There's a lot of choice. It used to be just everything was called Sierra, was a white blue bag. And it was an interesting experience. So, we know something about retail. So, we said well, we could certainly make the selection in the stores much more interesting, consumers like choice.

But really, the biggest issue for liberty was that they only had flower four days a week in their stores. So, let's think about that. It's not like they published, Rena. We'll have flower Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. It was randomized, it was just some days it was there, some days not. Now if you're a patient in Florida, and you want your medicine and you're in your car.

And you can choose a store that has flower seven days a week consistently. Or choose a brand where it was effectively hit or miss. Why would you choose that store? You don't want to go to several stores. You want to get in your car, you want to go to your medical shop and get what you need. So that affected the inconsistency of product, the merchandising the stores all get better.

But most importantly, you and I discussed the importance of the flower. And they for a while they've had great difficulty in their cultivation. So, if you think about numbers and metrics that we use, right, in Massachusetts, we get 79 grams per square foot. Liberty gets roughly 20%. Crop failures are the most expensive part of cultivation, if you're failing at 25%, that's super expensive.

You need to eliminate that. And that's just having better conditions inside the cultivation building. You need to get your production levels higher. Today I said we're at 79, they're at 20. If we simply get this to 30, 35 we'll have flower in our stores every day. Now you think about their rollout plan. They have 28, 29 stores today. They have plan for 42 by the end of the year.

What slows them down? Trulieve's at 73. What is slowing them down? Why is it 42 at the end? Well, if you don't have flour to put it in in your existing 28 or 29 stores, what do you think 36 stores what kind of problem does that create if the cultivation is not highly productive? It'll be down to two days. If you're making decisions on your capital, about whether it affects your cultivation, or speed up your rollout of your stores, AYR solves that problem, right.

We just put $230 million on our balance sheet. And we'll be able to offer them the capital, the retail knowhow, and the cultivation expertise working with their team, so that we can roll out much faster than what they had planned.

RS: So I'm sure you're familiar with James Baker, who's a writer on Seeking Alpha. He's an activist investor in Liberty Health. He's written copious amounts on his position on Liberty Health. He was on this podcast like a week before you guys announced the deal with Liberty Health, and he was saying, I think that he talked to you and he was saying, man, if you guys had the cash, you should do the deal for with Liberty Health. And then it was like a week later, you guys announced the deal. So that was like this amazing synchronicity.

Although now he's coming out against you guys doing the deal. And he thinks that Liberty could get a better deal. There's a lot of people saying on the other side of things, what a good deal this is for Liberty, and it's going to raise the share price, and it's going to raise the value of the business and it's going to improve the business.

But then James, and kind of his backers think that there's a better deal to be had. What do you say to the detractors of the deal?

JS: So, look I come from the finance world for 30 years. I don't ever expect, even though I try, for the reasons you and I've talked about in the past, to make everyone feel good about everything, that I've already told you. I am an aggressive individual, but not when it comes to deal making. Just not, it's not my strategy.

So, I try to make everyone happy. I, in my heart or heart, I think it's an excellent deal. The way it is structured, unlimited upside, and 15% downside protection. I've never seen another deal. I'm sure there's been that that's as shareholder friendly is that structure and saying it's the only one, I haven't seen it. But it was meant to be very shareholder friendly. Now, the board, sorry. The board did a thorough process hired professionals to help them through the process. When they decided, the company decided that we didn't put an unsolicited bid, there was a process.

We participated in it, other potential buyers participated. So, it wasn't like, we did this in secrecy. It was the process with investment bankers, and other people put in offers. And then I would imagine, because we were asked to do it, we all had to -- all the potential bidders had to put in their plan for Liberty and why should they take Liberty take our stock or the other bidders stock?

And we put together a very thorough plan. A, we discussed AYR and the way we operate, you know that your listeners have heard that. Okay. We talked about our remediation plan for the stores and for the cultivation. When this deal was closed, we had 480 skews. We talked about making it more exciting experience for the consumer when they come into your retail shops.

We can put a number of those brands on the Liberty shelves immediately. We talked about how we would our plan for fixing the cultivation to get the production levels up. Numbers speak for themselves. When we talk about grams per square foot, there are industry standards. This is running well below those standards.

In fact, if you go back simply to May, they were doing twice the numbers. In the fourth quarter and in the third quarter, the numbers continue to go down. Okay, so -- I'm sorry the third quarter, that's the fourth quarter. So, you can get this off the State's website. This is not something that is not public. So we had a show them our plan. And then we had to talk about the extraordinary value as you and I discussed of the AYR currency.

Again, operating at the top of the industry, there's multiple trades at a discount to the average multiple, and why that value is good for the Liberty shareholders? It's valuable currency. And they chose us.

RS: Right. Right. Speaking for a second, like broader in terms of the Florida market itself, there's been a number of deals that are going down in Florida. You spoke of Trulieve's kind of dominance in the state. And I would imagine people are excited just in terms of the success of the medical cannabis market there the opportunity of the adult rec market going legal in the next year or two years.

Speak to, are the kind of preponderance of deals happening around Florida right now? Is that encouraging to you? How do you think that affects, how you guys get into Florida and where do you see kind of your deal with Liberty? Where does it put you in the Florida ecosystem?

JS: I think Liberty plus AYR will make us a very tough competitor in that marketplace. Because every market we're in, we're in tough competitive. Massachusetts, we have the number one wholesale business, BDS has we have the number one brands. Retail, medical retail stores do extremely well. Nevada, we talked about the number one retail position.

Our wholesale business is growing. Our edible brand is voted number one. So, I would expect that the combination will result in a competitor in the Florida market, that will be very tough. And will gain market share rapidly. That's our view. That's why we did the transaction.

RS: And do you think the consolidation is done there? Or do you think it has further to go in terms of even further consolidation is like specifically in that state?

JS: I really don't know, I don't know who else is for sale again, my eye has been on Liberty for a year and a half. I looked at two other companies during that period of time that are in Florida. And I thought with AYR's expertise in capital, this one would create the most shareholder value, both for the Liberty shareholder and for the AYR shareholder. And that's why I was so focused on it.

RS: So, another thing that I wanted to ask you, you guys kind of blazed a trail of coming into the cannabis market as a SPAC. And I think, I imagine you would agree with us that you guys kind of set the tone or set an example of a way to go to market that can really benefit a company and shareholders.

And now we're seeing a real high number, a spate of SPACs if you will, a high number of SPACs coming to market. And some of those SPACs are focused on California. And I would say some companies in general are kind of looking to California as the most mature market and even companies that were in different states that you thought maybe wouldn't be getting into California are getting into California.

Is that a market that you're looking at? Is that somewhere that you're looking at a way to get into that market or are you focused on different areas? What are your feelings I guess on California?

JS: So, I agree with your statement that there was a renewed interest in focusing on California. I would say in the last two years, the MSOs, it hasn't been their primary focus though some did certain transactions. Yes, I agree. The hard part always for us has been in California to find the right assets, to get scale. We're not going to go and buy a few retail stores. And in our view, you have to control your supply, you have to be vertically integrated in that state.

And so, I think California is interesting. There were certain states we wanted to get in our portfolio before we looked at California. We've done a lot of what we set out to do, there's more states that you and I've talked about, we only want to be in 10 or 12 states. We think that represents 80% of the consumer wallet. We're willing to leave the other 38 states in 20% of the wallet for our competitors.

We think the most efficient business, again, is to be in the fewest amounts of states with the most amount of wallet. We love that equation. And we've identified those states, and we've talked about it publicly before. And again, if you and I talked about it, you could probably guess, what are the states that are missing in our portfolio that you'd probably suggest we consider? So, there's no massive secret here.

And so, but we wait -- we raised the money for the reasons that you and I talked at the beginning, right? The consolidation has been accelerated, your footprint will matter, your coverage of the consumer and its wallet will be important. And so, California would have to be in that mix.

RS: And one of those markets that we talked about last time was moving to the East Coast was Massachusetts, and you guys kind of building out the retail picture there. And then in the subsequent earnings call, you guys talked about how successful you've been able to be in Massachusetts. Do you want to speak about the East Coast or Massachusetts or how you see it kind of developing there as more states go online in that area?

JS: So, we are none of our -- all of our stores, all of our -- you and I talked about, we now have approval on three adult use stores. So that's a major change in the economics for the shareholders in the company.

Our stores are all in the Greater Boston area, which is underserved by adult use stores, not on any of the border towns or not on the border of New York or any other state. So, we never had a plan though we were offered many businesses in the last two years that are on those border towns. We just never believed that that was a sustainable business. So, we passed.

So, we don't think Massachusetts in the Greater Boston area will be materially impacted with, say New York going adult use or passing adult use during the budget process in April.

RS: Because it's kind of focused on its own state and not looking to pick up kind of adjacent states?

JS: Exactly.

RS: I'm curious what your view is kind of theoretically on the states. We've talked about -- you talked about the Georgia elections and the Senate going Democratic. It certainly looks to most observers that that's bullish for the cannabis space. As it develops, I assume you're of the opinion that it's more likely that it goes a state-by-state process than it being stamped federally legal, here's cannabis, go have your fill.

So, do you think it's an issue of kind of the 280e tax been removed or banking opening up or kind of the onerous regulations being more favourable to companies? And the companies kind of growing in that way? Or do you see any kind of risk to that thesis in terms of government legalizing, and there's talk of, let's say, in Pennsylvania, I think there was some talk, in Rhode Island of the government's kind of running the dispensaries.

A, do you see that as a likelihood and that kind of putting a pin in any sort of pictures of growth? And Two, how do you see it playing out in terms of the legalization picture, and it affecting MSOs and the business model that you guys have?

JS: So, let's start with there's a lot there. Right. So, what do we think happens basically, so we don't know for sure. I think rescheduling, if you ask me my priority, rescheduling this I don't think any rational human being thinks that cannabis and heroin should be scheduled in the same group.

We get rescheduling. I think one of the most exciting things is and then one of my passions is we'll get medical research. And I do believe that cannabis is nature's medicine. And I would love to see it be researched more broadly. And it's always been a passion of mine to be able to bring the plant to as many people who need it, who do derive benefits from it.

So that's just a personal thing. I do think that it seems inconsistent to say that cannabis is federally illegal, but pay your federal taxes. But we don't give tax deductions to people in illegal businesses. Well, if we're paying our taxes, and we're expected to be, then I think it's only fair that we get the appropriate deductions. If this happens, the cash flow from this industry increases exponentially.

And I think that will happen, because it's rational, and it should happen. So that's good. I've always believed in the Banking Act. Again, I come from the banking world I think, as a regulator controlling these businesses is important. I think leaving it as a cash business gives away some of your insight and control. When I've talked to people in the past, one of the simplest things you can do to get real insight into this industry, and further control over it is to bank it.

Let people use credit cards. See all the transactions who's buying, see where the cash flows are going. So, to me that is slightly irrational, because there's better control. Then we could talk about the safety issues of managing cash. And that's important too. But I'm all about control and transparency. And I think the Banking Act certainly helps with that.

RS: And in terms of the government's kind of the idea that Pennsylvania would kind of like run the dispensaries or I think the Senator from Rhode Island proposed something similar. Do you have any thoughts about that or the likelihood of that happening or it affecting the business model?

JS: I believe that cannabis is different than liquor, I think it tastes different, it's a different sale. It's a different skill set. Not that it's better or worse, but it's just different. And so, I'm not sure simply saying, Hey, we sell one product, we should sell another product. They can make an argument. They can control a lot of other products. Why don't we sell everything in Pennsylvania through the government stores?

They don't choose to do that. Why don't they sell gasoline? I'm not sure how are cigarettes sold in Pennsylvania? Right. So, I think all of these are idiosyncratic sales. I don't think they're homogenized. I don't think that the same skill sets are necessarily transferable. And whether the government -- unless the government is planning on growing it also, there's going to be cultivators, retail, what are they really giving up, they're going to get taxes on our retail.

And so, they should just pick, in my view, the most mature companies, the best controlled companies with the best management teams that can deliver as we talked about this consistent, excellent consumer experience, but are also tightly controlled. For us, we would argue that's the better path.

RS: Were you at all annoyed, I imagine maybe you were slightly annoyed, but did it really affect things - the ticker change. How did you guys -- what are your thoughts on that?

JS: You know, I get easily annoyed. Did someone tell you this? Are you doing your research? So, one of the things we talked a lot about at AYR is look, we try as hard as we can to control every aspect of the business. But stuff happens. That you cannot control you cannot foresee, that's just business. That's everyday business.

What could drive me crazy, and which I think AYR does an extremely good job at is what I call the self-inflicted wounds. And what I say to my team, if we can be the single company that has zero self-inflicted wounds, everything else is probably affecting the rest of the industry and we'll just be better, because we never shoot ourselves in the foot.

So, I've never seen a symbol change result in four days of no trading before. So is your question, Am I -- was I happy about that?

RS: Question answered, I suppose. Yeah, well, I would say in the words of Frank Sinatra, it's not just business, that's life. As we've certainly seen in record examples this year. Well, onto more good news, you guys had your first operational profit in Q3. A lot of analysts are coming out and calling you guys undervalued.

There's I think, that interest is rising every day. As a CEO, kind of where do you see the next year to two years going? And in terms of this deal, let's say with Liberty Health and the acquisitions you have coming up where do you see the value coming for shareholders?

JS: I think there will be a march towards in terms of our multiple towards the average multiple, okay. We still traded half of that with the footprint and the operating metrics, I think we do a better job marketing ourselves. I would say in the beginning, we're super focused on just operating and less market oriented. We hired a new head of IR who's done a spectacular job for us.

So, part of it is just educating the investor base, I think Megan has put a process in place and has a relationship with investors. So, I would expect that kind of convergence to the average to occur. At the same time, our EBITDA is not static. Right. So, with these acquisitions, they really kick in force in '22. And that's why we think we'll be the number four MSO. So, if you look at the top five, their average multiple, and we're expected to be four.

And as I said to you, I just raised a lot of money to execute on our strategy at a more accelerated pace. I think that's all going to be good for our shareholders. And then if some reason this industry over the next several years are not sure when? This is the accelerant legalization. I think, in my personal view, any transactions that we do now, five years from now, you and I will be sitting there and saying, we were on the forefront of this industry. And we could have done more.

And I don't want to be in a position that kicked myself that we were early, we had a vision for it, we understood the consumer. And we didn't put ourselves in a position for our shareholders to have a very large company. And when I don't sleep at night, I think about this industry, and the growth rates, and the consumer appetite, and I compare it to other industries and you're probably laughing that he probably doesn't stay up all night thinking this but the truth is I do.

And I think about where are the best CPG companies in terms of multiples and market caps? And why shouldn't there be in the future, whether it's AYR or one of our competitors have market caps of $30 billion or $35 billion? Maybe more. So, I think, there's a short-term plan, we made acquisitions that can produce a lot of EBITDA, a lot of revenue.

I think there's a chance that we get 280E and the cash will just skyrocket. I think for AYR, we've just put on $230 million on our balance sheet, because we think everything is pulled forward if we continue with the same discipline, create EBITDA, the way we've been doing it at attractive prices. And then lastly, if there's a chance this goes federally legal, so that the wall of money that you and I've talked about, that's precluded from buying these companies, who should want to buy them because of the specifics of the consumer demand and the operating skill set.

Then that's the accelerant. And how exciting would that be Rena? And that's what I'm driven for.

RS: I'm right there with you. And I think one of the exciting things about running AYR Strategies is, and it's a different scale. It's a different scope. But it's one of the exciting things about having this podcast is kind of seeing an industry kind of grow itself and become more responsible, like right in front of our eyes.

So, when I first started it was the Canadian LPs and kind of scratching our heads and wondering what we were looking at. And is this what we think it is, and certainly there's bullishness to be had, but where's it going to come from? And then kind of within the past year, seeing Oh, here are the companies, here are the leaders, this is how it's going to start to look.

And I think those that are following specifically the U.S. space are seeing this happen. And I feel very fortunate to kind of have a front row seat with CEOs like yourselves and companies like AYR Strategies that are kind of doing it profitably and the right way. So, it's exciting to see.

Do you feel like in the next year, we're going to kind of be blown away by a deal? Like, oh, what, they bought that? Like, do you think that the scope is going to get bigger than we can imagine now in terms of the companies that are going to be consolidating with each other or acquiring or what have you?

JS: So, the limiting factor, in my view, and this could change, because laws change, regulations change. Many of the states we're all in, you can only own one license. Right? So the choice will be is there a company out there that has a footprint that you don't have? There's not a lot of those, for some of the larger companies. You can't buy any more of the state you're already in, there's HSR issues, there's regulatory issues, can't have more than one license we just had so.

I just think that, the obvious winners won't necessarily come from M&A. But some, there'll be tuck-ins fill-ins where footprints are missing. But it will come from those management teams that are extraordinary operators. And again, it's about the plant producing the best plant. In Florida, there's no a bud, because there's always been a shortage, consumer hasn't demanded it.

AYR is going to enter the market. Again, I need an edge where I don't come with a bud. And the consumers will recognize the difference in quality because they do in every other industry and they do in our view in our experience in this industry. So to leapfrog now to get out ahead to be those people that while they may not be the consolidator, because it's tough to do because of the reasons we talked about it we'll be the people that outperform on an operating basis.

We'll have the best brands, we'll have the best products, we'll have the best distribution, we'll have the best systems, we'll have the best people. The things that you and I talked about that we have been building while we were buying a deep broad bench of talent so that you operate in each market you go in at the same level of excellence. And for us at AYR that will define the winners.

RS: Very good. Very good. Jon, it's always a pleasure to talk to you. It's certainly a pleasure during this time when you guys have so much going on, it's great to get an update. So, I appreciate you coming on the show and sharing what's going on for AYR and sharing your insights on the industry.

I know listeners appreciate it, because I hear from them how much they appreciate it, and how much they like hearing from you. So, thanks again. And if you want to leave us with anything that I didn't get to that you want to share, go for it.

JS: Well, I look forward to our next conversation. And because I also enjoy these conversations. There's something about the chemistry you and I have that just stimulates me to think about some of the things that we talked about. So, I appreciate that.

RS: That's very sweet. Thank you.

JS: Everything I have to say about AYR, I said. I think we're all passionate about our culture, the teammates, and the industry and certainly driving shareholder value, that's on our mind all the time. So, thank you so much.

RS: Thank you, Jon. Always a pleasure. And I would encourage listeners that hearing from management is no small thing. I think it's a really important part of what we're trying to bring in the podcast is these conversations and I think chemistry and rapport and what management is saying is essential to following any company and an essential part of any due diligence. So, thank you for being part of our due diligence and I look forward to the 4peat.

