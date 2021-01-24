Source

Despite some industries suffering due to COVID-19, several have flourished as well. Tech has attracted the spotlight due to its essential role in transforming our society throughout the ongoing pandemic. However, the staying-at-home economy has also benefited other markets, including increasing the demand for home-improvement products/services, as well as quality housing in general.

Two good examples of the former's increased demand are Home Depot (HD) achieving record results over the past two quarters, as well as ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) (for the digital side of things) achieving its highest quarterly revenues to date in Q3 amid heightened demand for home service professionals.

The staying-at-home economy has transformed the concept of housing, which seems to be becoming a more important part of our lives, with many jobs likely to remain remote even post-pandemic. Combined with the current ultra-low rate environment, home builders enjoy favorable growth catalysts, with one particular home builder taking the industry by storm.

In this article, we want to take a look at Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK), the fastest-growing publicly-traded homebuilder. The company finished in 55th place on Fortune Magazine’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies list and was one of only four homebuilders to be included in the 2020 list.

While the stock had a terrible performance in the past, shares have undergone a significant rally over the past year, gradually reflecting the company's explosive performance.

Let's discuss its merits, why the company remains quite reasonably valued, and why shares could deliver market-beating returns going forward.

An exciting growth story...

Green Brick's performance over the past few years has been explosive, as the company has been capitalizing on the increased demand for quality housing near growing cities while excellently managing its financials.

Revenues have been growing consistently, with Green Brick's lots controlled and owned also growing at a rapid pace. Even during the ongoing pandemic, Green Brick has seen unprecedented demand for its homes, as people adapt to a post-COVID lifestyle, with an expanded appreciation for their living spaces. Houses are serving as offices for many during the current times. At the same time, people want to have a nice patio where they can grill for their family and friends during such times of limited outside activities. Hence, people aspire to own their own high-quality place, which has become a more meaningful space.

Green Brick has not wasted the increased demand, delivering revenue growth of 31.4% in its latest earnings report.

Source: Investor Presentation

What's the most impressive metric in the company's latest earnings release, in our view, is that Green Brick managed to expand its owned and controlled lots by over 31% to an all-time high of 12K lots, despite commencing over 700 homes over this period. More specifically, Green Brick added around 3.6K lots owned and controlled at 16 different communities across Dallas and Atlanta during Q3. This is quite impressive since it opens up a runaway for continued growth ahead.

As I mentioned, the company has succeeded in expanding its local presence and sales while prudently and efficiently managing its financials. The bar chart below displays the company's debt to total capital against its industry peers. As you can see, Green Brick is currently the lowest leveraged company amongst public builders.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has been carefully financing its growth, both through thoughtful stock issuance and cash generated from operations, avoiding burdening its balance sheet with additional debt. We believe that the company should be able to continue its prudent expansion due to its industry-leading gross margins, which are currently hovering just below 25% - a great ratio for homebuilders. Source: Investor Presentation

Finally, a tangible catalyst that should assure investors of its continued growth going forward is Green Brick's spectacular backlog growth of 73% year-over-year to $553M, which amounts to around half the company's annual revenues.

Peer comparison and valuation

Before we jump into the stock's valuation, it's important to get a clear picture of how the company compares against its industry peers and how that reflects on its stock price. We showed some important metrics above, but the company has been kind enough (guess why) to show where it ranks amongst its peers in various relevant and useful metrics.

As you can see, the company ranks 1st in terms of highest revenue growth, interest coverage, lowest leverage, and pre-tax ROCE at the same time! Source: Investor Presentation

With that in mind, let's compare the stock's valuation against those companies.

As you can see in the graph below, homebuilders are valued quite closely, with Green Brick in the higher-range, governing at 8.8 times its forward net income. In our view, considering the company's industry-leading metrics, we believe that the stock should have a higher multiple attached, closer to the low teens. Its revenue and lot supply growth alone should easily justify it. If the company is to retain its current valuation, investors are likely to see massive returns as profitability continues to grow at its current explosive rate, similar to the multi-bagger gains it has delivered over the past few months.

Final thoughts

While Green Brick's history is quite turbulent, with spectacular shareholder losses up until 2014, management has turned the ship around into what is now a rapidly growing and financially healthy company.

On the one hand, we recognize that Green Brick is a relatively small player in the market, which inherently has more risk attached. However, we can't ignore that the company remains attractively valued considering its industry-leading metrics. If the company's robust backlog and increased demand for new, quality homes result in its revenue growth trajectory enduring- which it should - the stock should be able to deliver market-beating returns going forward.