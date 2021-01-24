Introduction

My previous article, Alert Bill Ackman: PREIT Could Be The Next GGP outlines my investment thesis in PREIT common shares and details my valuation of $10.91 based on NAV (net asset value). The gist of my thesis is that the value the net assets, if sold during normal times, multiples of the current stock price. My position is in the common shares, but not the preferred shares.

The market is concerned about the risk of liquidation in today's market. If PREIT's assets were to be liquidated right now, the commons are getting wiped out and the preferreds are likely getting wiped as well. However, liquidation within the next year is an incredibly unlikely scenario.

The preferred shares are attractive for more conservative investors, but the upside relative to the commons is not worth capping. What common and preferred shareholders will end up with will depend on which of the following four scenarios we end up in. I start with the worst case scenario.

A Look at Preferred Shares

Market Price Original Coupon Current Yield Upside to Par PEI $2.04 N/A N/A N/A PEI.PB $12.64 7.375% 15.09% 97.8% PEI.PC $12.56 7.2% 14.52% 99% PEI.PD $12.46 6.875% 14.32% 100.6%

A quick point of note on the above dividend yields is that dividends have been suspended on all shares for the foreseeable future due to debt covenants.

All preferred shares offer roughly a double in price to par value. In my investment thesis for the common, I calculated an NAV of $10.91 for common shares under normal market conditions, which is about 450% upside from current levels. NAV is essentially liquidation value, so the key here is that assets would need to be liquidated in normal market conditions with normalized NOI and cap rates in order to actualize the $10.91 NAV per share. However, if the worst case scenario occurs and assets are forcibly sold during these unstable market conditions, then common shares will likely be worth $0, and the preferred shares likely won't be much better off. In fact, debt holders may not even be made whole in this worst case scenario, which is all the more reason that this worst case scenario is incredibly unlikely to happen.

Worst Case Scenario: Immediate Chapter 7 Liquidation

PREIT filed for and quickly exited Chapter 11 restructuring in the month of November, sending shares below the $1.00 level. The biggest risk with this investment is the risk of an immediate forced liquidation at current distressed cap rates. The worst thing that can happen for shareholders right now is for liquidation to occur in a period during which retail transaction volume has fallen off of a cliff. This risk seems to be what the market is pricing in, but is also in my view an irrational fear. This would defeat the purpose of the Chapter 11 restructuring. What's the purpose of restructuring if you're going to liquidate within a year?

Seeking Alpha Contributor and bankruptcy specialist WYMCO Researcher posted a bearish article but still agrees that "The recent bankruptcy filing did not make PREIT a more viable mall REIT because it increased debt and, in my opinion, actually increased the probability that PREIT will be back in court over the next few years."

If the bearish scenario is that PREIT will be back in court in a few years, then shareholders have enough time for the retail real estate market to recover from an NOI and cap rate perspective.

Pursuing liquidation would also be adverse for debt holders, who may not be made whole if they pursue liquidation in the next year.

How Valuation Changes In Immediate Chapter 7 Liquidation Scenario

I use the term "immediate" because a liquidation in the next year is a substantially different story than a liquidation two or three years down the line, and is also a much less likely scenario.

In my NAV valuation, I used a cap rate of 8% in my $10.91 valuation based on the fact that the vast majority of PREIT's asset value comes from their Class A and A- properties. However, if PREIT is forced into a liquidation in the middle of this pandemic, then finding buyers at an 8% cap rate is going to be a pipe dream.

Nobody really knows what would be left for shareholders in this sort of quick liquidation, and we frankly don't know what would be left for shareholders even in a more patient and extended liquidation.

We can hypothesize, but the fact of the matter is that we don't have enough data points to determine where cap rates are right now on malls. Transaction volume in commercial real estate was down 59% year-over-year in Q3 2020, and down 44% year-to-date as of October 30, 2020.

American retail was uniquely affected by this (although not as badly as hotels), with the percentage of retail investments as a part of all commercial real estate investments down compared to 2019.

The public market is signaling distressed cap rates on retail, hospitality, and office, but we can't actually confirm whether these distressed cap rates are reflective of activity in the private market.

CBRE reports a wide disconnect between buyers and sellers in the private market, with 61% of buyers expecting discounts to pre-pandemic valuations and only 9% of sellers willing to offer discounts. This isn't limited to private transactions either; with Simon Property Group (SPG) attempting to back out of the Taubman Centers (TCO) deal earlier in 2020.

Source: CBRE 2020 Cap Rate Survey

If you own a mall, hotel, or office building right now, it isn't really a big deal to extend your holding period by one or two years. After all, if you view this pandemic as having a temporary effect on your property value, then it wouldn't make sense to sell it right now at a discount.

The 9% of sellers are likely "motivated sellers" who can't afford to extend their holding period any further due to some form of liquidity crunch. This means that even if we had sufficient available data, it would not be a good representation of current cap rates.

CBRE chose to only include grocery-anchored retail cap rates in their 2020 retail cap rate survey results, which is quite concerning for all levels of the capital structure if a liquidation happens in these market conditions.

There was improvement in transaction volume in Q3 relative to Q2, so perhaps Q4 can provide us with a slightly better sense of price discovery.

Common vs Preferred in Immediate Liquidation Scenario

If PREIT ends up in an immediate forced liquidation scenario, then it goes without saying that you would much rather be in the preferred shares. This really is the only scenario where you would rather be in the preferred shares. Nobody knows where the cap rates will be in this scenario, but a cap rate in the mid-teens could be imaginable.

I noted in my previous PREIT article that the shares are currently trading at an implied 11% cap rate, meaning that a liquidation at around a 12% cap rate would wipe out the commons and cut into the upside of the preferred. However, I also included in my valuation $250 million for the 50% share in Fashion District Philadelphia as well as approximately $210 million for scheduled and unscheduled land sales. In an immediate liquidation scenario, these would also need to be heavily discounted.

Adjusting Fashion District Philadelphia to $175 million and land value to $140 million, the following is a sensitivity analysis.

Note that there is $2.2 billion in debt, $384 million in preferred equity, and as of now, $162 million in common equity.

Cap Rate NAV Preferred Shares Common Shares Debt Holders 10% $116 Million Par Value $1.46 Whole 12.75% -$388 Million All preferred at $0 $0 Whole 14% -$660 Million $0 $0 Recoup 86.5%

12.75% cap rate on 2019 NOI is the point at which preferred shareholders get wiped out. It appears to be that in the immediate liquidation scenario, there is a good chance that both common and preferred shareholders get wiped out. The only justification for holding preferred shares is the increased safety between a 10% and 12.75% cap rate. Nobody knows what the probability of this is.

Implications for Debt Holders

To begin, it would be highly unreasonable for debt holders to force a liquidation within such a short time frame of PREIT coming out of Chapter 11 restructuring. This would be unreasonable even in normal conditions.

This is even more unreasonable in a market where asset values are distressed, and where price discovery is not occurring due to mismatches in buyer and seller expectations.

From a business perspective, you would expect that it is not good for a lender's reputation to force a liquidation on a company that is experiencing short and temporary problems due to a black swan event out of their control. It would look even worse if said company was cash-flow positive inclusive of interest payments, which we can see is the case from PREIT's latest Q3 FFO of $0.03 per share.

From a purely monetary self-interest perspective, a lender wants to recoup their principal. With buyers underwriting lower levels of first year rental revenue and therefore lower NOI, and essentially unknown cap rates, lenders would be playing with fire by trying to force a liquidation now.

Ultimately, when we make investment decisions we expect parties involved to act rationally and in their self-interest. I strongly expect lenders to act rationally and in their self-interest with PREIT, so I expect common shares to be far superior to preferred shares (450% upside vs 100% upside) in the most likely scenario of a return to normalized conditions. In a more bullish scenario with increased NOI from completed redevelopments and cap rate compression in Class A malls, commons may go to $16 or $20 while preferred shares will be capped at 100% upside. On the other hand, in the unlikely case where lenders act irrationally and force liquidation in the next year, there is a good chance that the common shares will have the same downside as the preferred shares. The preferred shares are a great investment, but offer lower risk/reward than the common shares, which may be investment of the decade like GGP was in the previous decade.

Final Words

I hope to continue providing my investment ideas to SA readers, including more opportunities in the retail REIT space. If you found this piece of value, I would greatly appreciate your following me (above near the title) and/or pressing "Like this article" just below. This will aid me greatly in continuing to write for SA. Best of luck in your investing endeavors.