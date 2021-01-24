Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), under the leadership of CEO James Gorman reinvented itself following the end of the Great Recession. Times had changed and Mr. Gorman believed that the Morgan Stanley business model had to change.

Mr. Gorman became CEO in January 2010 and then become Chairman in January 2012.

He set out a plan, and in most cases he has delivered.

Last year earnings jumped by 51 percent in the last quarter of the year which sent profits to a record annual high.

In 2020, Morgan Stanley produced a return on tangible common equity a return on tangible common equity of 15.2 percent. This is up from the result in 2019, where the return was 13.4 percent. The return in the fourth quarter 2020 was 17.7 percent, up from 13.0 percent, the year before.

As Laura Noonan reports in the Financial Times,

‘This is at the upper end of peers including Goldman and JPMorgan.”

In fact, back around 2012, Morgan Stanley was only producing a ROTCE around 1.0 percent to 2 percent.

Mr. Gorman came in determined to turn the bank around, get into wealth and investment management in order to not only increase returns, but also to make them steadier.

Year-by-year he has posted new, higher returns to aim for, and, guess what? He hit his targets, pretty well as he set them up.

Now, Mr. Gorman has come out and stated that his goal for next year is more than 17 percent.

Growth By Acquisition

But, Mr. Gorman also expanded the bank by means of acquisition as he added E*Trade and Eaton Vance to the Morgan Stanley structure. The additions have gone about as smoothly as they could have gone.

This is something that even the competition amongst the biggest bank in the country hasn’t done. And, the bank continued to hit return on equity goals throughout the whole process.

Wealth management, with the help of E*Trade, increased revenues by 24 percent last year.

In my mind, this has just been outstanding.

The Fourth Quarter Performance

Net income for the full year came in around $11 billion, a record for Morgan Stanley, up 22 percent for the year.

One reason for this is that the bank kept the expense efficiency ratio for the bank at 70 percent. This was a major goal of Mr. Gorman as he took over the reins of the organization.

Contributing to the overall performance was Institutional Securities, which delivered a record level of revenues for the full year of $25.9 billion. Note that the fourth quarter performance was 39 percent above the year earlier.

The fourth quarter increase in equities trading showed a 30 percent increase. Morgan Stanley is the world's biggest player in this area.

Wealth Management was up 24 percent for the year. This area, a major part of the new business plan, has really started to deliver as reflected in the growth of client assets, including bank deposits and lending activity.

The Investment Management area also performed well and generated record asset management fees in both the fourth quarter and also the year. The bank showed record assets under management (AUM) and record long-term net flows of $41 billion.

And, Investment Banking, where Morgan advises clients on raising debt, equity, and deals, experienced a 46 percent jump over year earlier results. Deal making boomed during the second half of the year.

Note also that the bank saw loans and lending commitments rise by 11 percent during the year jumping to $289 billion.

Mr. Gorman has basically carried out his plans. The vision he set out to achieve almost a decade ago has come to fruition. And, Morgan Stanley is on the verge of achieving, what economists refer to as sustainable competitive advantage relative to its competitors in the banking industry.

Comparison With Peers

Coming out of the Great Recession, just when Mr. Gorman moved into the top spots at Morgan Stanley, I would argue that Morgan Stanley was in sixth place out of the biggest six banks in the country. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Chase, and Wells Fargo were battling for the top. Fourth in the lineup was Bank of America, followed by Citigroup.

Now, there is no question in my mind that JPMorgan, Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is at the top of the heap, the best-managed big bank.

I would put Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE: C) in third place. I think that Michael Corbat has done a very good job in restructuring this bank and has pretty well achieved his goals through the years and now is turning over the reins of the organization to Jane Fraser, a person who has been fully engaged in what has been done at Citigroup.

Dropping into fourth place in this list is Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS), who, just one year ago, went into a restructuring, to bring its business plan up-to-date. Goldman came out of the Great Recession doing well, but it decided to keep its old business model. It has suffered because of the delay. Now, it has made changes to move on, as Morgan Stanley has, but has been caught in the disruptions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recession. It looks like Goldman is coming along, but it is still too early to see the full picture.

Then there is Bank of America, Inc. (NYSE: BAC), a bank that is just moving along, barely covering its cost of capital. Bank of America has not changed its business model, doesn’t seem to be planning to change it business model and seems content just moving into the future as it is. And, its stock price has reflected this approach. It has done little or nothing in recent years.

Then there is Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC), a company that analysts believed was near the top but then self-destructed through bad management. Wells Fargo is in the process of trying to get its shop in order but, as of yet, it still seems as if there is plenty of work to do.

Morgan Stanley, given my comments up above, fits into the number two slot now. I think that Mr. Gorman has done one very good job.

What’s Expected For The Future?

Well, Mr. Gorman is expecting Morgan Stanley to earn a return on tangible common equity of over 17 percent in 2021.

Mr. Gorman has also said that the bank will be buying back $2 billion in shares in the first quarter of 2021 and up to $10 billion through the whole year. This is in line with the cap that the Federal Reserve announced in December. Also, he bank will increase its dividend once the Fed allows this to happen.

But, Mr. Gorman says that the bank is beginning a new phase, a growth phase. Over the past ten years the bank has spent its time recovering from a "near-death" situation and has now refashioned itself back into the top tier of big bank performers. Now, it is time, he says, to take off into the future.

Mr. Gorman and Morgan Stanley have performed so well, I trust his judgement and, I think that shareholders should do the same.

Mr. Gorman stated "Our firm is at an inflection point and the next decade will be characterized by growth."