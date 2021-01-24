Investment thesis

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) has been seeing a decade-long streak of lower and lower revenues, but sales have started to increase again during the coronavirus pandemic crisis. The company is laying the foundation for a new segment: safety. To date, the safety segment is marginal but is expanding at a fast pace, although it is still not yet profitable. The problem with this investment is that the company does not make conferences on its earnings calls, nor does issue communications with significant information to shareholders. Therefore, everything is open to the interpretation of those who read the SEC filings as is almost the only information at reach.

A brief overview of the company

National Presto Industries is a small appliance, defense, and safety company based in the United States. The company was founded in 1905, which makes the company a century-old one, the market cap is currently at ~$675 million and has a very respectable 26.33% of insider ownership. The company changed its name two times since its foundation, from Northwestern Steel and Iron Works in 1905 to National Pressure Cooker Company in 1929 until it adopted the current name of National Presto Industries in 1953.

Originally, the company produced pressure canners, but today we can find an immense range of products essential for any kitchen in its portfolio. The coronavirus pandemic has urged many families to upgrade their kitchens as stay-at-home trends are increasing at a fast pace primarily as a consequence of lockdowns, but ultimately because of the increasing trend of working from home.

Image source: National Presto Industries website

But the largest segment is defense, which operates primarily for the US Department of Defense through contracts that the company regularly announces in its investor relations section. In the safety segment, the company is acquiring startups in the home and business safety industry that are not necessarily going to be profitable, and this is why it is the one with fewer sales. To date, the safety segment is formed by Rusoh, which is a fire extinguisher company, and the recently acquired OneEvent Technologies, which I will describe later.

Shares are currently trading at $96.50, a 30.75% decline from all-time highs of $139.35 on August 21, 2018.

Sales are growing again

Looking at the company's revenues, we see that the company has been increasing its sales along with its history, albeit evenly. The company has been registering decreasing sales throughout the last decade, which explains the price decline by 30.75% from all-time highs in August 2018. This decline has been largely mitigated by negative net debt because of its virtually zero bankruptcy risk and the safety it grants to the dividend.

Even so, we see that between 1992 and 2005, the company also registered a long streak of lower revenues, of which it managed to get ahead and register a substantial increase in revenues in the subsequent years.

Data source: Seeking Alpha

The coronavirus pandemic crisis has meant a change in the declining revenue trend. Net sales slightly improved during the first quarter of 2020 to $65.64 million, a 2.80% increase from $63.85 during the same quarter of 2019, at that time, the coronavirus pandemic forced economies around the world to decree mandatory lockdowns, and many jobs were performed from home. During the second quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic had a very portion of the world's and American population locked up at home, net sales jumped a whopping 21.45% year over year to $87.13 million in 2020 from $71.75 million in the same quarter of 2019. This is explained because people stopped eating out from home and had more spare time to cook, resulting in a demand surge for small home appliances. Also, the defense segment saw a big jump in sales in that period. During the third quarter, sales grew by 20.42% year over year to $93.94 million from $78.01 million in the same quarter of 2019, a very similar growth in demand from the second quarter.

It is forecasted that about 25% of the US population will work from home during 2021. Certainly, the coronavirus pandemic has forced the adaptation of many jobs to be performed from home, and this will allow workers to perform part of their tasks from home from now. Staying at home has already demonstrated to be positively correlated with higher small appliance demand as the surge in sales suggests. Thus, I strongly believe the company will keep increased revenues in 2021 and beyond.

Source: 10-Q filings

To date, 28.92% of sales come from the housewares/small appliances segment, and a whopping 70.98% from the defense products category, which depends on contracts from the government as most of the defense contracts come from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD). The safety segment only provides $89 million or 0.09% of total sales, a 535.71% increase from $14 million in 2019, which represented only 0.017% in the same quarter of 2019.

PS Ratio is currently at 1.958, which means the company makes $0.51 for each dollar we have invested. This ratio has been rising during the last decade, which could mean the company is a bit overvalued on a price/revenue basis. Personally, I think waiting for a ~1.600-1.700 ratio would be better than jumping in at this point, but averaging down is also an option.

Recent acquisitions and divestitures

In January 2017, Presto announced the divestment of its absorbent products division to Drylock Technologies, a private Belgian company, for ~$71 million. This division included adult incontinent wears that were manufactured and sold through agreements with retailers and institutions.

On October 18, 2018, the company announced the divestiture of the AMTEC's Less Lethal Systems division to PACEM Defense for ~$10 million. AMTEC is a defense products manufacturer for military and law enforcement communities that was acquired by Presto in 2011.

In July 2019, the company acquired OneEvent Technologies, a business and residential safety company founded in 2014, for ~$6.5 million. OneEvent manufactures refrigeration monitoring systems for drugs, vaccines, biologics, and food products. Also, the company develops data center monitoring systems, which notifies the management about any disruption in relation to the temperature of the servers, the presence of water, third-party access to the facilities, loss of connection, power failure, carbon monoxide presence, airflow disruption, and changes in humidity.

Image source: OneEvent website

Also, OneEvent has a residential product to monitor the activity at home, an essential service when residents are away and the caregivers or the elder are left alone. Also, insurers can rely on OneEvent to assess the risks of insured customers while speeding up claim processes and detecting potential dangers on the insured buildings before the damage is more expensive to repair. The smart home security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2019 to 2024, while the Insurtech market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.80% globally to 2025.

An unusual variable dividend with a good safety net

Unlike what we are used to, the company makes one annual dividend, usually declared in February and paid in March. The company has been paying a dividend for 75 years in a row as having zero debt significantly reduces the dividend risk. Each year, the company pays a fixed dividend of $1, but then it issues a special dividend on the same date based on the cash available.

Year 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total dividend (fixed + special) $8.25 $6.0 $6.50 $5.05 $4.05 $5.05 $5.50 $6 $6

Source: 10-k filings

The $1 dividend gives investors a 1.04% fixed dividend yield at current prices, plus an extra 1.04% yield on cost for each extra dollar from the special dividend. Considering the past performance and the tailwind coming from the coronavirus crisis, an investor should expect a 5% to 6% dividend yield on cost from here, which widely outpaces the current ~2% inflation rate. Furthermore, the price of the company's products and services should follow inflation in the long term, but the lack of growth makes this investment, from my point of view, a bit overvalued at current valuations.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dividend expense (in millions) $41.33 $44.78 (*) $34.95 $28.11 $35.16 $38.41 $41.99 $42.09 Cash from operations (in millions) $62.3 $24.2 $73.2 $46.3 $66.4 $24.3 $76.2 $9.6 Cash payout ratio 66.34% 185.02% 47.75% 60.72% 52.95% 158.05% 55.10% 438.41%

Source: 10-K filings and Seeking Alpha

The company has traditionally issued a variable dividend that has allowed it to regulate the payout ratio. After the 185% payout ratio in 2013, the company decreased the variable dividend from $5.50 to $4.05, and again to $3.05 in 2015, but increased it again in 2016 and beyond as payout ratios declined. Cash from operations has been too weak again in the 2019-2020 period, strongly influenced by a $2.3 million settlement from the divested absorbent products segment and increasing inventories, which has strongly boosted the cost of revenues.

Although the company is enjoying a huge sales tailwind from the coronavirus pandemic, cash from operations is still low at this level. The company has been increasing inventories for a long time and has no urge to empty them as it has no interest expenses nor debt while cash on hand is enough for the coming dividend. During the last 24 months (from September 2018 to September 2020), inventories increased by $42.8 million.

A very advantageous debt position

The company enjoys a negative net debt thanks to a zero-debt tradition. The company has not engaged in debt over the years, so bankruptcy risk is practically zero and the dividend is partially safe (partially, because the special dividend depends on last year's earnings). This allows the company to pay a special dividend each year based on profits with considerable flexibility.

Thus, the management has plenty of room to maneuver if it has the will to revert the declining sales trend as it could invest its income for acquisitions and innovation. Still, it seems that management is too focused on dedicating almost all of its cash to paying dividends, something that can be explained by its 26.33% insider ownership.

Margins and buybacks must be continuously monitored

The company enjoys a healthy 23.27% gross profit margin, which means the company makes $0.23 dollars in profit for each dollar coming from sales after subtracting the cost of goods sold. This profit margin has been fairly stable over the last two decades, but a small drop could very negatively affect the dividend, which has been paid with nearly all the cash available

Share dilution is also a factor to consider when investing in National Presto Industries. The company has been experiencing share dilution for more than 15 years, and this increases the dividend expense without increase the dividend per share.

In March 2010, there were 6,865,150 shares outstanding, and they increased by 158,138 by November 2020 to 7,023,288. This increase in shares outstanding represented an extra dividend expense of $0.95 million for the dividend of 2019, slightly limiting the per-share dividend growth.

Risks worth considering

Having zero debt is a virtue that is quite difficult to find today among publicly traded companies, and this is very important for two main reasons. The first is the competitive advantage enjoyed by a company that does not have to dedicate part of its cash flow to paying interest on the debt and can invest that cash directly into its business. The second is because the risk of bankruptcy is minimal as the company has no interest expenses.

The company dedicates $1 to the annual dividend, which represents a 1.04% dividend yield. At the same time, it issues a special dividend based on the year's income, which boosts our dividend yield on cost by $1.04%. With a dividend of $6 like in 2019, we would be left with a yield on cost of 6.22%. Still, weak cash flows can lead to a reduced dividend yield as the special dividend is variable and depends on the company's cash generation. Still, the dividend is very safe given the zero-debt position, and the fact that the company has been paying them for 75 years is enough proof.

The company is not transparent enough with shareholders. There are no earnings calls conferences, and the company does not issue too much information regarding results, its intentions, and plans. Therefore, an investor can never foresee what the next move is going to be. Still, high insider ownership is a sign that management will maintain a strong focus on shareholder returns.

Share dilution is another risk. The dividend expense is growing as a consequence of increasing shares outstanding. Personally, I think share dilution should be always followed by growth. It is normal for companies to issue shares in order to raise cash and then use it to grow their operations, but declining revenues is a very bad sign if shares outstanding are growing at the same time. For this reason, shares outstanding should be closely monitored over the years as they will essentially limit future variable dividend raises.

Conclusion

The coronavirus pandemic has been a huge tailwind for the company's sales. Still, cash generation has been very low recently as the company has increased its inventories and has paid a $2.3 million settlement from the divested absorbent products segment. The dividend yield will be very variable based on each year's results as only $1 comes from the fixed dividend. Still, the dividend is very safe as the company has no debt, and thus no interest expenses.

The acquisition of OneEvent opens a new division for the company and represents a commitment of the management to invest in a fast-growing market. The safety segment has enormous potential as the market is growing at impressive rates. Still, the management should be more transparent with its intentions, as shareholders miss a lot of information about the company's operations and the management intentions.

Given the variability of the dividend, increasing shares outstanding, and stagnant growth, the 5% to 6% dividend yield on cost is not justified if it is not accompanied by growth. For this reason, I believe that the company is a buy and hold, but a further correction should be awaited before jumping in. For those who are interested because of the safety of the company given its zero-debt position, averaging down from here would be also a very wise move as returns will most likely widely beat inflation for many, many years.