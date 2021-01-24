Ten months have already passed since I set foot into my office and my guess is that many of you are living similar situations. Because of the worldwide spread of the Covid epidemic, our lives have dramatically changed in the space of a few months. In time, several aspects of our pre-Covid life will go back to normal, but many others will not. Perhaps the most important one is the pervasive role that the online world plays in our lives. This will not change anytime soon. Instead, it will become increasingly important in the future. Actually, the pandemic crisis only accelerated trends that were already well established, such as remote working, E-commerce, and the IoT.

Virtual assets will increase in value. Therefore, new threats will also emerge and that will trigger a greater need for protection. Cybersecurity companies are at the forefront of this new paradigm and their importance will grow exponentially in the years to come: the business will follow shortly after.

However, not all cybersecurity firms are created equal and, especially from an investor’s viewpoint, most of them are too overvalued at the moment, they are just riding the wave of the new tech bubble, with some notable exceptions, like Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Check Point Software: Fundamental Analysis

CHKP is an Israeli company, founded almost three decades ago, with a strong presence in the US and branches all around the world. Its offer basically covers all the aspects of the cybersecurity business which makes it an ideal candidate for investors seeking exposure to this market.

With over 5400 employees and an annual revenue of about $2B, it’s fair to say that CHKP is one of the main cybersecurity providers globally.

Investors have been giving it the cold shoulder lately because of some concerns about its top-line growth, which, admittedly, is not exceptional.

However, as we can see from the picture below, five years ago its revenue was about 20% smaller than it is today, but the per-share profit has grown by more than 40% since then.

Source: Company's annual report

That’s because CHKP is a cash machine, with the FCF margin constantly above the 50% threshold, which allows the company to consistently buy its shares back. From the viewpoint of value investing, this is obviously a very efficient way to reward shareholders.

The company seems to approach its business in a prudent way, by leaning towards a comprehensive and incremental growth instead of boosting the top line through a significant M&A activity.

Throughout the last decade, CHKP has bought on average one company per year, starting in 2004 with probably the most famous one: Zone Alarm.

The acquisition targets are usually small companies which have the potential to enhance and supplement the underlying business of the parent holding. That way, it is not necessary to spend considerable resources for integration and rationalization efforts. Very often they choose other Israeli companies, of which they probably have higher knowledge and a first move advantage.

For example, just in the last two years, CHKP has acquired Odo Security, Protego, Cymplify, ForceNock and Dome9, which were all small Israeli companies, instrumental for the development of Check Point Infinity infrastructure: a cybersecurity architecture designed to protect the business and IT infrastructure against 5th generation mega cyberattacks across all networks, endpoint, cloud and mobile. The product is, in fact, growing fast, almost doubling yearly, although, admittedly, numbers should be rather small at the moment.

Check Point Software: Comparable Company Analysis

Nowadays, sales growth is what gets investors’ attention and CHKP is surely not the best example of that. That’s why its SP has lagged for the last few years.

Data by YCharts

However, when a company has outstanding margins it doesn’t need to grow its top line, as the profit-per-share will constantly grow through buybacks.

CHKP’s margins could hardly be better, with a ROE of about 25% and profit margin exceeding the 40% threshold. Of course, if you can find a company with outstanding margins and strong revenue growth it could be better: just, good luck with that!

The truth is that, today, almost invariably, growth comes without profit. Take CrowdStrike (CRWD) or Okta (OKTA) for example, the largest cybersecurity companies in the market for capitalization at the moment: big growth (60% sales increase YoY, on average) and margins in red (for Okta, in deep red).

If we consider companies with better financial metrics, we can see CHKP is the leader.

P/FCF Operating Margin Debt/Equity EV/EBITDA Palo Alto 31 -4% 4.5 306 Fortinet 30 18% 0.03 43.7 CyberArk 53.7 2.4% 0.75 165 Average 38.2 16.4% 1.76 171.6 Check Point 16.9 44% 0 16.1

Source: Author’s elaboration

Moreover, the Israeli firm is a bargain in the current market. Even assuming no growth for the foreseeable future, with the actual FCF level, a DCF-based calculation is giving me a fair value of about $160 per share, or about 25% more than the company’s stock price at the time I’m writing this.

The main risk here is that the cybersecurity business is highly fragmented: the first ten vendors combined do not reach more than 15% of the TAM:

Source: Statista

However, this is also an opportunity, as there is immense room to grow, especially for a money-maker company like CHKP. The opportunities to grow through acquisitions, for example, will be abundant in the future: just wait until the next market turmoil.

Your Takeaway

I think that adding a tech component is a smart choice in a long-term portfolio.

The problem is that, at the moment, the tech market is in a sort of bubble. Therefore, it’s hard to find good companies at reasonable prices, although exceptions always exist.

Check Point Software is now a valid option to get exposure to a market with sky-high perspectives, like cybersecurity: at the very least, the company is fairly valued, while all its peers currently have rather hefty valuations.

To be honest, a buy-and-hold-forever stock would require a strong competitive advantage, what Warren Buffet would call moat, and I personally can’t see that in CHKP.

However, a well-established and durable moat is a mirage in the tech area and that is why a combination of good margins and a rock-solid balance sheet is the next best thing in this field. CHKP offers that, together with a TAM that is virtually unlimited at the present state of art.