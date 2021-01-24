I have several hundred cannabis companies that I am sifting through to look at potentially investing in. The stock in Ignite International (OTCQX:BILZF), short for founder Dan Bilzerian’s last name, recently popped up some 400% from lows reached in October of last year; there was a recent earnings release. To add to this, the company did a private placement of C$5M and hired a new CEO/President/Director. Given the recent eyebrow-raising jump in price, I wanted to take a serious look at this company.

Here is a look at recent activity on the stock price showing the recent sharp increase:

Looking through the company’s website and social media platforms you see even more eyebrow-raising moments. The most obvious first thing you see is the Maxim Magazine-esque approach to social media and hype the company has. And yes, they have even been featured in Maxim Magazine some 22 times as well as other magazines.

This photo is toned down considerably by Mr. Bilzerian’s standards (on the right), but it gives you an idea of the marketing approach where there are always lots and lots of scantily-clad women... and the occasional bear:

Mr. Bilzerian’s IG account has some 32M followers with other social accounts pushing another 10M followers. His reach is enormous. His engagement averages about 2.5M per posting.

But, does that translate into success for a cannabis company?

The problem that I see is that there does not seem to be much in the way of conversion rate for the number of followers. In fact, the Ignite company’s Instagram account is not even “shoppable”.

At the same time, Ignite does not appear to have any operations such as a typical cannabis company. They appear to be solely white label.

Nothing wrong with that.

Let me give a short bio on myself so that you can see how I gain perspective with evaluating this company. I own a specialty coffee and chocolate company. My coffees are not just single-origin, but single farm. The chocolates are all single source as well, bean-to-bar and handcrafted. You tend to get very distinctive flavors and aromas from one single source with one farmer versus blends from many farms and many regions with both chocolate and coffee.

Unfortunately, while traveling through Central America back in early 2019, I caught a virus that took me down to a comatose state for well over a year. It is just recently that I am re-launching everything in a new company structure (I should be live in just days from now). I am also simultaneously leaving the United States and moving to Central America where I can be closer to both coffee and chocolate sources. Because of that, all of my products will be produced to my specifications via white label, just like Ignite International.

Although at some point I will be opening up another facility here in the States to take complete control of the process, for now, I will utilize white label processors while I re-build up the business. I will equally utilize social media, sans the bikini-clad models.

Obviously, I see tremendous benefits to the business model that Ignite is utilizing. The white-label process turns any company into a purely marketing company. And, a lot of companies are like this with different approaches to white label branding.

Coca-Cola (KO) comes to mind. At one point, Coca-Cola sold off their distribution business into a separate company. At that point, Coca-Cola was nothing more than a marketing company and everyone else involved in the distribution of Coca-Cola products worked for Coca-Cola Bottling (COKE). Effectively, KO became a white label company letting everyone else do the hard lifting. Every time COKE put a bottle up on a shelf, KO got paid. My business model is exactly the same. And, so is Ignite International.

In my opinion, cannabis companies are in their glory years right now. The industry is newly legalized - with the potential of federal legality very shortly. And right at this moment, a lot of companies are starting to turn the corner with their profitability.

It takes quite a lot to build up a brand from scratch. In the case of some of these cannabis companies, it entails building a very large facility. That takes a great deal of time, money, and expertise. And, I say, let someone else do it. Apparently, so does Mr. Bilzerian. But, just like Coca-Cola and their beverages, my chocolates and coffees, Mr. Bilzerian is very likely to stress out about the quality of the process.

It would appear that Ignite is very close to packaging products and getting them into retail stores.

Up until now, the company has been trying to sell CBD and Vape products in a lifestyle brand approach along with requisite apparel. Getting the main product, cannabis, to market has been the driver, and if you scroll through the social media notes to see what is going on. I'm not a huge fan of purely CBD companies. They seem generic where any cursory search on eBay.com will show some several thousand options. Likely because of this, sales for Ignite have not been outstanding to date.

But, despite the disbelievers, on the 19th of January, via Twitter, Mr. Bilzerian proudly denounced his naysayers and reported profits for Q4:

While this Twitter image is telling of the struggles that Bilzerian has had with critics, you can read the full report here where the highlights are below:

December revenues were the highest monthly sales in the company’ s history.

Revenue for the fourth quarter 2020 was $10.1 million compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter and $6.6 million for the first three quarters of the year.

Revenue grew steadily throughout the fourth quarter beginning with $1.2 million in October and increasing to $3.7 million in November, followed by revenue of $5.2 million in December.

Earnings from operations for the fourth quarter were break even compared to a loss of ($1.2) million for the third quarter and ($16.3) million for the first three quarters of the year.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2020 was $4.9 million compared to a loss of ($6.0) million for the third quarter and ($21.8) million for the first three quarters of the year.

Ignite revenues were impressive as you can see here:

Keep a couple of things in mind. First, this is a cannabis company that is not selling cannabis products just yet - by what I can tell with their social media and website. However, they are in the process of releasing new products over the course of this year and so these numbers are not representative of the company's future potential nor the overall direction of the industry trajectory; cannabis company revenues have been heading higher and higher.

That being said, the latest figures represent impressive gains. Once Ignite’s full line-up is released, my expectation is significant gains in this area.

More on that in a moment.

Margins for a business like this are fairly simple. Ignite purchases its products on a wholesale basis. Through its sales channels, Ignite then sells the products and earns its gross profits. Generally, with white label, the margins are not large. If Ignite is having their products distributed straight to a retailer, margins are thinner than what they can get if they sell direct-to-consumer.

That does not seem to matter to Ignite, of course:

My own margins for direct-to-consumer sales are between 20% - 30%. So, to see that Ignite had consistently sold above 30% makes me wonder what their mark-up is and how they are distributing all of their products.

Nonetheless, this is the beauty of this business model. Manufacturer “A” produces a product that in one way or another is promoted and sold by Ignite. However, if there is a retailer involved then the retailer would purchase the products from Ignite on a set basis. Given that, Ignite will always know what to expect out of their gross margins.

They are a marketing company. Nothing more. Ignite lets Manufacturer “A” produce the products and then Retailer “B” sells them. Ignite does two things in between: Promote the product and collect the margins in between.

Which brings us back to the Instagram account: There are 32 million followers with an average of 2.5M interaction. I just checked Canopy Growth’s (CGC) Instagram account for Tweed, one of the labels they own. Canopy Growth is the largest cannabis company on the planet. The Tweed Instagram account has 25k. That is 1/10th of 1% of the size of Ignite’s reach. Which would you invest in? A company with a lot of money or a company with an enormous connection to consumers?

While that philosophical question would elicit a world of discussion, there are other considerations for the company.

Which is a nice segue into costs.

We do not have costs for SG&A over the course of the last quarter that brought in revenues of $7.98M. My guess is that these costs went up. But, until the company provides the audited financial statements that they are promising shortly, looking at the most recent charts helps to demonstrate that a leash has been put on lavish marketing strategies. Should the SG&A come in at reasonably lower levels for the amount of revenue that was earned that would be even better. But, since the earnings per share were zero while revenues were as high as they were, I am betting that SG&A moved upwards. After all, all Ignite would theoretically do is earn the margins between what they purchased and sold the products to respective entities on both ends.

But, then again, maybe that is not entirely accurate. Let's look at another photo of the shock-style marketing that Ignite employs:

The small business owner in me asks very simple questions: How much did this cost? And, how did it translate into revenue and profit?

Herein would lie the risk to me as a potential investor. I get the whole shock media approach. But, I also think this could get expensive. The decline in the expenses is promising to me. I would want to see that the new CEO has somehow distilled significant cost measures into the marketing budget. These measures should include being able to see the impact of the marketing. Falling short of reigning in costs for marketing could mean difficulty in profitability. And, that is something I am going to be looking towards. A consistent budget for the marketing linked to revenue growth and profitability would be an appropriate approach. But, falling out of line with that could be catastrophic to the bottom line and investor's expectations.

The good news about the global pandemic is that it might have put a short leash on these kinds of marketing ploys. And, perhaps by not being able to bring together large crowds along with limitations on available cash have simultaneously brought down the expenses.

Given the recent growth of revenues along with the upcoming product launches, I can definitely see the potential for continued increases in revenues. I am certainly encouraged by the declining costs. And, I am in love with this business model seeing how it is exactly the model I use. It works. It can be profitable.

As I mentioned, recently Ignite International hired a new CEO. The new CEO will have his work cut out for him. As an investor or the potential thereof, I can see the merits behind some stunts to attract attention. But, on a cost basis, I would want to see that there are more structured controls on the costs involved and that ultimately, there is a balance between attracting attention and the costs to do so with conversion to sales.

I think this company has a lot of potential.

I will repeat this over and over again:

Thirty. Two. Million. Instagram. Followers.

No one in the cannabis industry even comes close to that. Canopy Growth, the largest cannabis company on the planet has Instagram followers that measure in fractions of percentages to Ignite's following. That is a tremendous amount of opportunity. And, I think it merits a serious consideration of investing in a company that is very good at self-promoting.

Given my knowledge of the business model, I am heavily bullish on Ignite International.