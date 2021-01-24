Image source

Income investors have spent the past decade or so trying to find ways to generate yield in a zero interest rate world. The constant influx of liquidity around the world has pushed yields of varying assets down, making it ever more difficult for those seeking steady income to produce the kinds of yields the world was used to. However, investors are spoiled for choice when it comes to investing in yield, with one example being the Deutsche X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB), seen below.

The fund has steadily moved higher in the past three years, although gains have been rather small, as you’d expect. The selloff was swift and brutal at the beginning of last year, but the fund has recovered to new highs as of this writing.

We can see in the bottom panel that the fund pays monthly dividends instead of quarterly, which is great for anyone looking for steady income. The problem is that the dividend continues to move around based upon the income from the constituent securities, and dividends have trended lower in recent quarters. With lots of corporate refinancings at lower rates in recent years, this was inevitable. That doesn’t mean it will always be that way, necessarily, but that is how it is now.

An overview

The fund seeks to correspond to the Solactive USD High Yield Corporates Total Market Index, which is essentially just a way to track high-yielding corporate bonds issued in US dollars, of which there are many.

Source: Fact Sheet

As you’d expect from a USD-based index, most of the issuers are from the US. There are some from outside of the US, but this is a US-heavy index. There’s nothing wrong with that, you just have to know your country diversification is poor, if that sort of thing bothers you.

Sectors are much better diversified, as we can see below.

Source: Fact Sheet

Consumer discretionary is about twice the size of the next largest sector, so that’s not necessarily great, but it is still manageable at 22% of total holdings. There’s a huge variety of sectors represented here, but then again, HYLB owns more than 1,200 different securities, so diversification is the name of the game. I would have zero concerns about concentration risk with HYLB given it is so diversified, so if you’re a bit risk-averse, this may just be for you.

One downside to HYLB is that – because it is a high-yield fund – credit quality is predictably ho-hum.

Source: Fact Sheet

B and BB rated securities collectively make up nearly 90% of total holdings, but if you’re looking for high-yield, that’s really the only option. Investment grade companies don’t need to issue high-yielding debt, so you won’t find many of them in this mix. The good news is that unless there are broad economic risks, the sheer number of securities in this fund should keep default risk at a minimum over time.

Source: Fact Sheet

Speaking of time, HYLB has a concentrated maturity breakdown in that about 85% of its holdings mature between three and ten years from now. This is a sort of medium duration for bonds, which provides a decent amount of turnover, but higher yields from longer terms.

So what to do, then?

Despite the fact that I think HYLB is a well-constructed fund with a very cheap expense ratio (15bps), I see a key risk to HYLB from interest rates, which have been moving up quite strongly in recent months. Below we have the 10-year yield as an example.

While still at low levels relative to historical rates, the 10-year yield has come way off the bottom in an impressive rally (resulting from lower bond prices). The moving averages are all moving up sharply, and momentum is good as seen in the PPO reading in the bottom panel. I’m not saying 10-year rates are going up or down or sideways; I’m simply saying the evidence right now suggests bond traders are betting on higher rates, and that is bearish for high-yield instruments like HYLB.

To illustrate my point, the chart below shows just one year of the relationship between HYLB and the 10-year yield.

As the benchmark yield has risen, HYLB has underperformed. That makes sense given income instruments are worth relatively less when rates rise, but if rates do continue to rise, as we just discussed, HYLB stands to lose yet more ground. Thus, it is my view that there will be a good time to buy HYLB, but also that time is not now.

Need a bit more evidence? Below we have the past three years of dividend yield data, which also shows just how overbought high-yield is today.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The current yield of 5.2% is quite nice compared to the miniscule yields of stock indices that are below 2%. However, keep in mind you’ve got this index rallying at exactly the same time that rates are moving higher. You’ve also got a yield that is essentially as low as it has ever been for HYLB, and given all of the factors we’ve discussed, I think the risk to the yield is to the upside, not the downside over time.

I cannot say whether HYLB is going up or down next week or next month. But for investors that buy this sort of fund – long-term investors interested in strong income – I think you can wait and get better circumstances for purchasing. Buying an income fund while it is at an all-time low yield generally doesn’t sound that prudent. In particular, since rates are moving up, I suspect we’ll see funds like HYLB move lower in price to meet those higher yields.

I like HYLB fundamentally, but the price/yield situation is not attractive right now, so I’m neutral.