Source: Roper Website

Today, we will take a look at a lesser known outperformer for the Dividends 500 portfolio, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP). The Florida-based technology conglomerate may not yet be a household name to most, but it has delivered market crushing returns over its 28-year history as a publicly traded company. By taking a look at the consistency Roper delivers in Dividends 500, its main growth driver, and its valuation metrics, I hope to determine whether today's prices represent an investment opportunity for the long haul.

Consistency in Dividends 500

As is customary for Dividends 500, I am looking for two simple requirements from an S&P 500 member to become a holding in the portfolio: dividend growth YoY and a payout ratio below 50%. As Roper Technologies has boosted its dividend over the last seven years and maintains a slim payout ratio of only 19%, it has continued to be held by the portfolio for over the last 5 years. Doubling the returns of the S&P 500 in that time, ROP has delivered consistent growth that borderlines on investing magic.

Since 2012, the company has grown revenue, EBITDA, operating cash flow, and free cash flow by 8%, 11%, 12%, and 12% respectively on an annual basis. Furthermore, over this same time horizon, Roper has increased its gross margin from 56% to 64% and its EBITDA margin from 31% to 36%. This hypnotizing consistency has helped deliver a net income margin that usually hovers around 20% and a return on equity of around 13-15%.

On top of all this, Roper's dividend growth has been just as impressive with 1, 3, 5, and 10 year annualized growth of 11%, 14%, 15%, and 18% respectively. While the current dividend only yields 0.5%, its 5-year yield on cost is already up to 1.3% thanks to this consistent growth.

While this consistency alone is a tremendous start, we need a growth story to pair it with to create a great long-term investment, and Roper has just the right blueprint for that.

Serial Acquirer Strikes Again

Announcing 4 separate acquisitions throughout 2020, led by the $5.35 billion purchase of Vertafore, Roper Technologies once again put its cash generation abilities to good use. Vertafore, a cloud-based software provider to the property & casualty insurance industry, represents yet another example of exactly what ROP is looking for when it goes on its buying sprees. Pulling directly from Roper's presentation at Barclays Investor Conference in February 2020, the company tipped its hand, showing us exactly what it looks for in a new acquisition target.

Source: Roper at Barclays Investor Discussion

Within a few months, along came the Vertafore acquisition which essentially went straight down this list, checking each item off as it went. Long story short, company management has its blueprint for success, and they adhere to it tightly.

In two distinct manners, Roper reminds me of a few very successful publicly traded companies that operate in much different industries. First off, in terms of ROP's focus on niche and specialized markets, I can't help but think of Markel (MKL) and Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL), with their highly profitable lines of unusual insurance coverage. In much the same way, Roper has amassed 45 different technology companies that each fit some specific niche and because of that specialization, they are hard to disrupt.

Similarly, the company also reminds me a bit of Church & Dwight (CHD) with its "Power Brands" that hold a #1 or #2 leadership position in their respective product lines. By holding this market leader position, they demonstrate increased pricing power over their competition, much like Roper with its niche markets. By pairing this leadership focus with its niche markets Roper can specialize its services and products to each customer, generating strong recurring revenue that is difficult for any new companies to interrupt.

Now moving back to the Vertafore acquisition, it is expected that the company will immediately be cash flow positive and bring in roughly $600 million in new revenue for 2021. Along with this, over 90% of the new company's revenue is recurring from its loyal customer base. Being added to Roper's largest business segment, Application Software, Vertafore will be a perfect asset light addition to the conglomerate. In fact, Vertafore already boasts a negative working capital, something that Roper itself continues to be focused on.

Source: Roper Q3 Earnings Call

Quickly growing its deferred revenue over the last three years, Roper has gone from a positive working capital to an increasingly negative one at -6.3% as of Q3 2020. This is a simple demonstration of the company's tremendous cash generating ability as they receive a lot of their revenue up front from customers.

Source: Roper Q3 Earnings Call

On top of their negative working capital, the company has also raised its cash flow by 10% or more in each sequential quarter so far in fiscal year 2020. I will be curious to see their full-year results for 2020 and whether they continue to generate an increased negative working capital and double-digit cash flow growth.

Valuation Metrics

Roper Roper 5-Year Average Emerson Electric (EMR) Eaton (ETN) AMETEK (AME) S&P 500 Average Price to Earnings 28.3 29.7 25.8 36.6 31.1 28.3 Price to Sales 8.1 6.2 3.0 2.7 5.8 2.8 Price to Cash Flow 31.0 25.2 16.3 17.0 21.8 16.5 Net Income Margin 28.9 ~20 11.7 7.5 18.8 7.1 Return on Equity 16.7 ~14 23.8 9.2 16.5 ~14 Dividend Yield 0.5 0.6 3.0 2.8 0.6 1.6

While pinning down a direct peer to Roper is tricky, I have included a couple of companies that are loosely related for a comparison in valuation. Compared to its own 5-year averages ROP does appear to be trading at a slight premium, and compared to its peers and the S&P 500 it most definitely receives a loftier valuation. However, the company's seemingly ever expanding margins make it worthy of this increased valuation in my opinion.

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

As can be seen chart above from DividendStocks.Cash, Roper's margin expansion since 2004 is an absolute thing of beauty. Pairing this incremental widening with its consistent revenue, EPS, and dividend growth, Roper provides a genuinely powerful compounding effect over time.

Short SWOT & Investment Thought

Strength: Roper is an absolute unit in terms being a verifiable cash machine. Without including a couple of recent business sales that add to net profit, the company regularly generates a net income margin above 20%.

Weakness: Quite frankly, it is hard to keep track of the conglomerate's vast number of businesses from an investing standpoint. Because of this, the company may trade at a slight discount to its true intrinsic value, compared to if everything was separated.

Opportunity: Simply, to keep going back to the well by continuing to make tuck-in acquisitions in specialized niche markets. Management clearly has a successful blueprint for M&A success and if they stick to their knitting, it should be more of the same for the future.

Threat: Long-term debt has ballooned to $9.1 billion, which is fairly hefty versus the company's $41 billion market cap. While it is not an immediate threat, it will need to be checked in on over the next few years.

All in all, Roper Technologies has a number of factors that make it a great long-term investment. Ranging from its consistency across revenue, cash flow, and dividend growth, to its margin expansion, and time-tested blueprint for M&A success, the company is primed to continue its thrashing of the S&P 500's total return. Due to the consistency of growth across the company, I am giving it a bullish rating despite a slight premium in today's valuation. For the purposes of Dividends 500, Roper Technologies will continue to be held until it does not meet the portfolio's requirements.