Although Q4 brought the much-awaited start to commercialization of OLINVYK following DEA scheduling during the middle of the quarter, shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) have drifted back towards the low-$2 range. With the recent consolidation, Trevena could offer an interesting buy point ahead of full commercial launch, top-line data for TRV027 for COVID-19 related coagulopathy, and an IND filing for TRV045 all due during Q1.

While OLINVYK was available for order during December, scaling of commercialization is expected throughout Q1, as Trevena is leveraging its commercial support partnership with Syneos Health (SYNH) and broadening resources to build awareness. Utilization of data from this partnership is allowing Trevena to identify the right engagement approach tailored to certain regions. Digital engagement (emails, website, etc.), telesales and medical science liaisons are some other channels enabling Trevena to build out commercialization.

OLINVYK's website now runs the 'Now Available' campaign, promoting the commercial availability while also facilitating orders. The campaign includes the website's updated layout, banner ads and messaging geared towards health care practitioners, journal ads in the American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy, and Pharmacy Purchasing & Products, as well as targeted emails. As this is an NCE, building awareness through advertising is critical.

Dosing and prescribing information is available on the site, as well as connection with medical science liaisons, sales reps, or formulary presentation requests (of which Trevena has a goal of 100 formulary acceptances for the year). Ordering can be done through the site, and single and 10 dose cartons can be ordered through four national wholesalers at the moment - AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Besse Medical, Cardinal Health (CAH) and McKesson (MCK). Having a network of nationwide distributors will help promote OLINVYK's "value proposition" of >10x net savings for hospitals, through the health economic model expected to be published during 1H.

However, the nature of OLINVYK's usage in hospital settings could depress initial launch relative to a 'normal' year. Hospitals expecting to continue to primarily deal with COVID-19 cases, as well as closures, lower levels of [elective] surgeries and other operations could limit a full-scale immediate launch. Trevena's digital strategy and on-demand programs around launch were aimed at offsetting in-person point-of-care difficulties while still building awareness and interest. Online formulary meetings via Zoom facilitate nationwide connections.

In addition, potential shortages of IV morphine and hydrocodone in part due to COVID-19 cases is leaving a gap that OLINVYK could potentially start to fill. Trevena's two domestic manufacturers have not faced any problems, so launch appears to be going smoothly. A high level of initial inbound interest from hospitals reaching out about the production will allow Trevena to begin tapping into the estimated market opportunities for OLINVYK.

Trevena is targeting four core specialists to start - anesthesiologists, colorectal, orthopedic and gynecologic surgeons due to usage of opioids in pain management in those fields; some surgeries targeted included total hip and total knee, hysterectomies, and open colectomies.

OLINVYK's large potential market, from $1.5 billion opportunity in a core focus and up to $4.5 billion in an extended focus, broad label, tolerability and simple dosing from a lack of active metabolites are some of the reasons for strong early interest from hospitals. Received and future royalties from partners in China and South Korea would supplement domestic revenues, assuming OLINVYK receives regulatory approval in those nations.

In addition the OLINVYK availability and early interest, Trevena's other catalysts for Q1 include TRV027 top-line data and TRV045's planned IND filing.

TRV027's Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Imperial College London and the NHS aims to "examine the link between RAS activation and coagulopathy in the context of COVID-19 infection." Primary endpoint completion had been estimated for December on a six-month duration for the study, with the main endpoint being a "reduction of abnormal clotting associated with COVID-19." Other outcomes studied include lung function and ARDS.

While a majority of COVID-19 relative healthcare and bio stocks have focused on vaccines, TRV027 instead focuses on advanced complications in hospitalized cases. Treatments of some of the severe effects of COVID-19 like lung damage and ARDS aren't necessarily a primary focus, but have important value for hospitalizations and persons requiring that care. TRV027's data could be a large catalyst for the stock, as positive COVID-19 data among other small-cap bio names has led to surges in value; the safety profile of TRV027 and lack of clinically significant adverse effects in previous trials is a huge benefit.

TRV045 has been identified with potential use for "a variety of CNS disorders, including epilepsy, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, and diabetic peripheral neuropathy." The chemical entity is believed to be a next-generation S1P modulator for such CNS disorders as it avoids lymphopenia - lymphocyte counts shouldn't be impaired, so immunocompromisation could be avoided.

However, such advancement of the pipeline requires funding, and although Trevena does have over $110 million in cash on its books, giving it a runway through Q4 2022, more cash could be needed in the future. Share offerings, incurring dilution, are the most likely route for this, such as the recent $50 million prospectus between the company and HC Wainwright. Capital raised from that will likely be utilized to expand commercialization of OLINVYK; other capital raises, if necessary, will likely be used for pipeline development, hiring, and clinical trials of TRV045, TRV734, and TRV250.

Overall, launch of OLINVYK during Q1 is a big step in the right direction for Trevena, with a large estimated market opportunity and revenue recognition abilities. A compelling health economic model around $100/day and high initial interest from hospitals is a positive sign as commercial launch commences. Aside from launch, TRV027's top-line data from its phase 1 coagulopathy trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients is due soon, and could prove a major catalyst if data is positive, given price movement in other small bios developing COVID-19 related treatments as well as a high level of cases continuing throughout the nation and new variants arising.

TRV045's IND filing is expected to occur during 1H, although a Q1 filing might be unlikely given the focus on the launch; the S1P modulator could be important for CNS disorders. As these catalysts come about, revenues are likely to come into play from OLINVYK, but extra funding and dilution is possible to advance clinical trials and drug development or scale OLINVYK's launch; still, 2021 has some positive signs already.