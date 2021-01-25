Since I put out my bullish recommendation on Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), the shares have returned about 10% against a gain of 26.5% for the S&P 500. I thought I’d check in on the name to see if it makes sense to add to the shares or trim the position at this point. I’ll try to make that determination by reviewing the updated financials and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. In addition, I recommended selling some put options against the shares. The performance of these offer me an opportunity to brag, and so you’ve gotta just know that I’ll be writing about those also.

I’ll come right to the point because you’re busy and so am I, dear reader. I think Colgate-Palmolive remains an excellent buy in spite of the uptick in share price. In fact, the shares are slightly cheaper now than they were when I last wrote about the name. For those who are nervous about buying any stocks at the moment, I recommend selling some put options on this name as a viable alternative. I’ll go through my logic below.

Financial Snapshot

In case you missed my previous missive on this name for some reason, I’ll bring you up to speed with a quick summary. If you want more detail, please feel free to check out the earlier article. In my previous piece I did a somewhat deep dive into the upcoming cash outflows and compared them to current and likely future cash resources. Based on all of that, I determined that the dividend is reasonably well covered here. I also concluded that the business is fairly recession-resistant.

With that out of the way, I can now focus on the most recent financial performance here. I think Colgate’s financial performance has been excellent in 2020 relative to the same period a year ago. In particular, during the first nine months of 2020, revenue and net income were up by 4% and just under 19% respectively. Based on this, I think Colgate has earned its reputation as being recession resistant. On the back of this financial performance, dividends per share grew, again, and were up by 2.3%. To remind you, dear reader, these have grown at a CAGR of ~2.5% since 2015.

To quote some of my favourite infomercials of all time, “but wait, there’s more.” The company’s capital structure has improved also with long term debt down just under 9% from the same period a year ago. This reduces the risk somewhat in my view, and so I like to see it.

So, in sum, not only did this company grow sales at a time when hundreds of other companies were suffering, they managed to throw ever larger amounts of money to that money to the bottom line. In addition, they cleaned up their capital structure somewhat. Finally, management rewarded shareholders with yet another dividend increase. So I’d be very happy to add to my position here at the right price.

The Stock

It’s that time again, dear readers, when I try to express the same idea in a unique and original way. The challenge is that some ideas are just tautological, and so there are only so many ways to say it. For example, “water is wet”, and there’s an inverse relationship between the price paid and the returns earned. In other words, the more an investor pays for $1 of future economic benefit, the lower will be their subsequent returns. I think it’s possible to demonstrate using Colgate-Palmolive as a concrete example. I obviously like the company, but I have to admit that my returns can be very different depending on the price paid. For example, had I bought at the closing price on December 2, 2020 (my birthday in case you need to add my name to your “gift list”), I’d be sitting on an 8.8% loss. Had I bought 6 months earlier, I’d be sitting on an 8% gain. This 16% spread in returns from two random periods should demonstrate that the price paid matters a great deal. Because of this relationship, I think it makes sense to insist on only ever buying cheap stocks.

I judge whether shares are cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. Ideally I want to see the company trading at a discount to both the market and its own history. In my previous missive on the company, I droned on about the fact that it was trading near a multi-year low price to free cash of ~21. In spite of the run-up in price, it’s actually about 4% cheaper on this basis than it was then, per the following:

Based on all of this, I’m quite comfortable adding to my position here.

Options Update

I warned you at the beginning of this piece that there’d be some bragging, so don’t act all shocked, dear reader. In my previous missive on this name, I recommended selling the January 2021 puts with a strike of $60 for $2. That strike price was ~17% below the then market price that was already quite inexpensive in my estimation. These recently expired worthless, and so the returns have been enhanced further by just under 3%. Yet again, this demonstrates the power of put options to both enhance returns (by ~2.8% specifically in this case), while reducing risk (under the “worst” possible circumstances, the investor would need to buy a company you like for a lower price).

I like to repeat success when I can, so I want to offer another short put trade. At the moment, I think the August Colgate-Palmolive put with a strike of $65 makes the most sense here. It’s currently bid-asked at $1.43-$1.57. So if the investor takes the bid on these, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll be obliged to buy at a net price ~19.5% lower than the current market price. Given that I think the current market price is cheap, this would hardly be a hardship in my view. If the shares remain above $65 over the next seven months, the investor will pocket the premium. Take it from me, this is also not a terrible outcome. For this reason, I characterise short put options as “win-win.”

Now that you’re hopefully “amped” and “stoked” by the prospect of short puts it’s time for me to absolutely destroy the mood. Investing, like life, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no 'risk-free' option, and short puts are no different in this regard. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward trade-off of buying shares should be self-evident in early 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. For my part, I'm too risk averse to sell puts on anything other than companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this short discussion of risks by indulging my tendency to be repetitive. What I mean is that I repeat myself often in order to make the same point. I’ll frequently say the same thing over and over in order to either drive home a point I fear isn’t being understood or to hear my own voice. This tendency has impacted my social life in predictable ways. Anyway, I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy the shares of Colgate-Palmolive today at a price of ~$79.00. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 20% below today's level. Buying the same asset for a near ⅕ discount is the definition of lower risk in my view.

Conclusion

I think Colgate-Palmolive remains a great cash flow generator that rewards shareholders well. In my view, the current dividend yield offers a floor on prices, which reduces the risk further. In addition, I’m intrigued by the fact that the shares are trading very near multi-year low valuations. For that reason, I think investors would be wise to buy this name at current prices. For those who are, understandably in my view, nervous about a market drop taking the shares lower, I would recommend selling the put options described above, as these offer investors a “win-win” alternative to share ownership.