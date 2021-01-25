This is the first time I am covering Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on this website. The reason I am doing this is that I believe this stock is flying under the radar and because people asked me to cover it as some noticed that it was a major holding of Bill Gates' long-term portfolio. Normally, that doesn't matter much, but it fits right in with his other stocks as Ecolab is a leading company in a promising industry with strong free cash flow, a solid balance sheet, and strong dividend growth. While the valuation is elevated, Ecolab is a stock that should be on everyone's watchlist. In this article, I will tell you why.

Source: Ecolab

What's Ecolab And What Has Bill Gates To Do With It?

Ecolab is a St. Paul, Minnesota, based corporation operating in the specialty chemicals industry. This $61 billion market cap company was founded in 1923 and is a global leader in services, technology, and systems that specialize in water treatment, purification, cleaning, and hygiene in a wide variety of applications.

In 2020, the company had a 9% market share in what can be considered a highly fragmented market. One year earlier, in 2019, the company generated sales worth $13 billion, which is more than 6x higher than its largest competitor. Additionally, the company's addressable market has increased by more than 320% since the year 2000.

In addition to that, the company has a large customer base consisting of some of the largest corporations in the world with close to 3 million customer locations worldwide. Its top customers account for less than 10% of total sales, meaning that its dependence on a few 'big guys' is limited.

Now, let me address why I put Bill Gates in the title. It's not just cheap clickbait but something I thought about for some time. According to TIKR.com, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation owns 1.5% of the company's shares. Roughly 3.9% of the Foundation's portfolio is invested in Ecolab. A closer look at their portfolio reveals that they own a number of stocks that I consider to be absolutely critical in today's economy. That's what I have been trying to achieve in my own portfolio as well (see my Seeking Alpha bio for full list). In this case, Ecolab not only has a large market share, but the company also saved 206 billion gallons of water in a single year, supported the cleaning of 1 billion hotel rooms, 58 billion served meals, and 44% of the global processed milk supply.

Long story short, without looking at the company's financial performance, the biggest argument to buy Ecolab long-term is to benefit from an increasing trend of global sustainability. It's an industry that will only grow larger and given the company's large footprint, it almost guarantees the ability to benefit from this trend.

Financials Are Very Satisfying

Let's start by mentioning that operating income did very well - prior to the pandemic. While sales have been unchanged for roughly 6 years, operating income made a new high at the end of 2019 as operating margins have been in an impressive uptrend (from 12% in 2011 to more than 16% in 2019). Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, which forced restaurants, hotels, and some factories to close, operating income has taken a beating.

Source: TIKR.com

According to analysts, operating income will normalize again in FY2021 and reach a new high in FY2022. Personally, I think analysts are right as 2021 will see a normalization due to mass vaccinations.

Either way, even if that were not the case, Ecolab's ability to generate cash is remarkable. Even during the last twelve months, the company generated operating cash flow worth $2.0 billion. CapEx fell to roughly $700 million, meaning that the company had more than $1.3 billion in free cash flow.

Source: TIKR.com

The graph below shows free cash flow (10-year chart). Basically, the company has used every opportunity to turn higher economic growth into higher free cash flow. The biggest boost occurred after 2012 when the global consumer rebounded after the recession. However, even after 2018 the company further boosted free cash flow as higher margins more than offset the negative impact from a slower global economy.

Data by YCharts

You probably know where I am going with this. Rising free cash flow has allowed Ecolab to raise dividends for 28 consecutive years, returning more than $9 billion between 2009 and 2019. $5 billion in share repurchases and $4 billion in dividends.

Between 2009 and 2019, dividends have increased with a CAGR of 11.4%. In 2020, the company raised dividends by 2.7%.

Source: TIKR.com

Based on this context, let's look at the company's liabilities.

When a company shows strong historical dividends growth with support from rapidly rising free cash flow, the odds are high that liabilities are under control - meaning no significant decline in total equity or high leverage.

Anyone who expected such a thing was right. For example, total liabilities to not exceed 67% of total assets. This number is unchanged over the past 10 years. Furthermore, EBIT is covering interest expenses 6.8x. Total net debt is valued at 2.6x EBITDA.

So far, we have settled a few things. Ecolab is operating in a solid industry, the company is producing strong and rising free cash flow, which it uses to increase dividends. Additionally, investors are not prone to elevated debt levels.

This is where the fun ends.

Valuation Isn't 'Great'

In light of everything that has been mentioned, it makes sense that the stock isn't cheap. Good things cost more. It has always been true and only a stock market sell-off allows us to somewhat 'cheat' on that rule. However, as Ecolab is close to its all-time high, the valuation is a bit rich. Right now, the stock is trading at 37x earnings, 24.1x EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), and has a yield below 1%.

Data by YCharts

In most cases, I argue that there are two options. First of all, investors can wait for a meaningful dip to buy the stock at a higher yield. The second option - which I usually prefer - aims to ignore timing because rising dividend payments allow investors to buy into a lower yield.

It also helps that the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 on a constant basis, which means that there is another reason to accept a low yield even though future outperformance is no guarantee.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Ecolab is a great company. Sales, earnings, free cash flow, and dividends have been in a long-term uptrend and I do not believe that this uptrend will end anytime soon. The company is well-positioned in an industry that flourishes thanks to the increasing adoption of sustainability.

I am, therefore, not surprised that it is a key holding in Gates' portfolio as it - just like his other holdings - captures a large part of a global trend that won't end anytime soon.

Unfortunately, the stock isn't cheap, its yield is low and we are close to an all-time high. Normally these are not things that have kept me from buying certain stocks and I have put Ecolabs on my watchlist.

My advice to all dividend investors looking for a higher yield is to put this stock on your watchlist. It never hurts to have a list of great companies to buy when the market tanks again. My watchlist is actually longer than my current portfolio holdings. On a side note, if anyone cares, I might summarize my watchlist in a future article (let me know in the comment section if you like to read such an article).

If you like the company and don't mind waiting for the yield to grow, you might want to pick up a few shares at current levels. You will more than likely receive higher capital gains than S&P 500 investors and benefit from much higher dividend growth - especially once the global economy accelerates.

Either way, whether you wait or buy now, I really like this stock - even though I think its valuation is a bit 'rich'.

Thank you very much for reading. All long-term holdings are listed in my Seeking Alpha bio.