(Editor's Note: This article has been modified post-publication. Originally there was discussion about company management selling out of their positions, and this element was disputed.)

What is going on with Alpine 4 Technologies (NASDAQ:ALPP)? Right now they are a $476M company, but two months ago they were 5% of that. The stunning rise in price is owed to recent excitement on social media around the company (it has a whole subreddit), which in turn is driven by a number of intersecting fundamental developments.

The company

Alpine 4 Technologies, which is changing its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, is a holding company with nine subsidiaries. Four of these are pretty boring: sheet metal and fabrication. I’ll skip two others. The seventh makes circuits, more on this one immediately below. Finally, two recent acquisitions in the drone space are starting to create synergies between the subsidiaries of the company.

Subsidiary Books EV Revenue

One of Alpine’s businesses is Quality Circuit Assembly, a company which contracts to make custom circuits. One important set of customers for QCA is electric vehicle companies. After booking $1.2M from this industry last quarter, they have already booked $1.5M for 1Q21. As electric vehicles boom, this will hopefully be an important revenue driver for the company going forward.

Acquisitions of Impossible Aerospace, Vayu

In November 2020, ALPP bought Impossible Aerospace, which makes long-flight, high-performance drones. The technology on these drones is impressive, but so is the personnel that comes with it. Spencer Gore founded IA, and before that developed the Tesla battery. Very few engineers could be better positioned to push drone technology forward.

In January 2021, ALPP bought Vayo, another high-performance drone maker. The synergies between the two companies are obvious. QCA will also be tapped to make the circuits for the drones, so there is a vertical integration synergy as well.

These two acquisitions together position ALPP well in the drone industry. They may get an extra boost from a recent DOJ ruling which prevents the world’s leading drone maker, Chinese manufacturer DJI, from using American-made parts. The ruling does not impact DJI immediately but may crimp their manufacturing starting mid-2021. There is no guarantee of any industry impact at all, but this could be a positive factor for ALPP’s competitiveness in the drone industry going forward.

Finally, Cathie Wood’s ARK funds are standing up a space-focused ETF (ARKX). The new ETF’s mandate includes drones, and it is reasonable to hope they will invest in ALPP. In fact ALPP will be one of the few publicly traded companies in the drone space. Attention from the ARK funds would itself be positive for the stock.

Uplisting to NASDAQ

ALPP is in the process of uplisting to the NASDAQ from the OTC markets. One could expect this will boost their visibility and investability for institutions. Also, they are approaching $500M market cap which is an important threshold for many institutions to invest.

Valuation

ALPP is unprofitable and cash flow negative, and it has more than $1M of interest payments per quarter against less than $9M revenue in 3Q20. The balance sheet shows negative equity and ~$25M of debt (source).

Nevertheless, at this point, ALPP is not cheap. Revenues for 2020 are estimated by management to be $33.5M, although the CEO said that the company could have done ~$44M but for the effect of COVID (CEO’s shareholder letter). If we take this optimistic $44M number as “revenue” ALPP trades at ~11x revenue.

Management guidance is for $42-55M revenue for 2021 without any acquisitions; $25-40M additional revenue with estimated acquisitions; and more upside depending on how quickly the pandemic subsides. Most of this revenue will be booked in Q2 or Q3 according to guidance. Put together, that means revenue is guided to $67M on the low side and maybe $110M on the high side. Acquisitions would raise the enterprise value of the company, so depending on how those go, multiples for the company might be reasonable but they still won’t be cheap. It is not clear whether the company would be profitable under any of these scenarios.

Given current news, however, the company can’t be expected to be cheap. There are many upside drivers in place, and too many connections to sexy parts of the market.

A Binary Proposition

My feeling is that this company is a binary proposition: it will either do a lot better, or a lot worse, over the coming year. Consider two different scenarios.

Scenario 1: The market stays bullish. The uplisting to NASDAQ is a success, and institutions begin buying. Social media stays positive. ALPP can continue raising equity capital at high valuations. Their drone business becomes a world leader in its field, and ARKX picks up ALPP, pushing the multiple up even more. Subsidiary QLC becomes a go-to supplier of circuits for the booming EV industry. Acquisitions are accretive and synergistic. Other presently existing subsidiaries do about the same as they are now. ALPP begins flowing cash, and eventually grows into its elevated valuation as say a $1B company. That implies a 100% upside.

Scenario 2: The market turns down, becoming more conservative, and social media moves on to the next shiny object. Stock price moves back down to the $1 range. ALPP struggles to stay NASDAQ-listed and institutions shy away. The drone business is technically impressive but financially break-even or money-losing. ALPP has to continue to raise equity capital but every raise creates punishing dilution. QLC remains a bit player in the EV and other industries. Acquisitions are not accretive and synergies fail to appear. After a year, the brains behind the drones depart for greener pastures. ALPP no longer has any really promising lines of business. That implies a 75% downside.

I think either of those scenarios is possible. What I don’t see happening is ALPP noodling along at its current level. It is priced too high to stagnate: if it doesn’t significantly grow revenues (at least), justifying its current multiple, it will collapse to a lower multiple. There would be a way to express this kind of bet if ALPP had options, but it doesn’t.

I tend to think the current market is very forgiving and will give ALPP a lot of space, so if I had to guess, my bet would be on the positive side of this binary choice. However, I try not to take those kinds of bets. I give ALPP a Neutral rating and I remain uninvested for now.