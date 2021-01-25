Source: Upstreamonline

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its fourth quarter results on January 19, 2021.

The company reported a better-than-expected adjusted net income per share of $0.18 per share ($0.32 last year) due to higher profits from both segments: The Completion/Production and Drilling/Evaluation.

Halliburton is one of the three largest oilfield services providers globally, with Schlumberger and Baker Hughes.

CEO Jeff Miller said in the conference call:

As we start the new year, we believe that the worst is behind us and look to the future with optimism. Oil prices are back to pre-pandemic levels driven by global vaccine distribution and unfolding demand recovery, OPEC+ discipline, and a declining production base. However, some caution is appropriate due to the surge in COVID-19 infections globally and the expected gradual return of spare production capacity.

The investment thesis has not changed. Halliburton is a solid company that should be accumulated based on a long-term horizon. I do not consider it my primary choice in the oil industry, but it could be used as complementary to an investment in an oil supermajor like Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

Unfortunately, the stock is looking less attractive with a much lower dividend yield of less than 1%.

One crucial strategy for oilfield services is that I recommend trading short term about half of your position to take advantage of the oil volatility dominating the sector.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the chart above, we can see that HAL and Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) have outperformed SLB and the VanEck Vectors Oil Services (NYSEARCA:OIH) regularly in 2020.

Halliburton: Financials history - The Raw Numbers for Fourth Quarter 2020

Halliburton 4Q '19 1Q '20 2Q '20 3Q '20 4Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 5.19 5.04 3.20 2.98 3.24 Net income in $ Million -1,653 -1,015 -1,676 -17 -235 EBITDA $ Million 1,269 -404 -1,708 351 114 EPS diluted in $/share -1.88 -1.16 -1.91 -0.02 -0.27 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 1,167 225 598 420 638 CapEx in $ Million 340 213 142 155 218 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 827 12 456 265 420 Total Cash $ Billion 2.27 1.39 1.81 2.12 2.56 Total LT Debt in $ billion 10.32 9.83 9.83 9.83 9.83 Dividend per share in $ 0.18 0.18 0.045 0.045 0.045 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 878 878 877 882 885

Source: HAL filings

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Outlook

1 - Revenues of $3.237 billion in 4Q '20.

Halliburton posted $3.237 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020. The North American revenue dropped 46.9% from the same quarter last year to $1.238 billion, and revenue from Halliburton’s international was $1.999 billion, down 30% from last year's quarter.

The company posted a net loss of $235 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. Operating loss was $96 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to an operating income of $142 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Jeff Miller, Chairman, President, and CEO said in the press release:

Our strong international business is expected to continue its profitable growth and market outperformance as the international activity ramps up throughout the year. In the critical North American market, our business is recovering and demonstrating margin improvement.

Below is the revenue repartition per region.

If we compare the fourth quarter to the third quarter of 2020, we can see that the North American segment recovered significantly from the preceding quarter.

Halliburton's business model relies on two distinct segments:

Completion and Production (55.9% in 4Q '20)

Drilling and Evaluation (44.1% in 4Q '20)

North American revenues jumped 25.8% sequentially to $1.238 billion, and revenues from Halliburton's international operations grew slightly to $1.999 billion.

Completion and Production:

Operating income was $282 million or down 27.1% from the same quarter a year ago. The segment was hit by weakness in pressure pumping operations in Saudi Arabia and a weak completion tools market in Eurasia and Australia.

Drilling and Evaluation:

The segment profit dropped to $117 million from $224 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fall was primarily due to reduced project management activity over EU/Africa/CIS, the Middle East, and Mexico, and weak wireline activity in the Asia Pacific and Saudi Arabia.

Let's compare revenues per region between Halliburton and Schlumberger.

We can see that SLB is a larger company in terms of revenues, with a significant part of the business in the Middle East and Asia.

The company expects a slow start of 2021 in some international regions, whereas activity momentum in North America is expected to improve with completions activity outpacing drilling activity.

Halliburton anticipates a slight revenue increase in the drilling and evaluation division, with operating margins up by 0.5% to 0.75%.

2 - Generic Free Cash Flow jumped to $420 million in 4Q '20

Free cash flow yearly is $1,153 million ("TTM"), with free cash flow at $420 million in 4Q '20.

The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.045 per share or a $159 million cash cost a year. Hence, the current free cash flow level is adequate.

The dividend yield is now down to 0.98%.

3 - Net debt is now $7.26 billion in 4Q '20, slightly down sequentially

Net debt is $7.26 billion, and net interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $125 million.

As of December 31, 2020, Halliburton had $2.56 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $9.83 billion in long-term debt, representing a total debt-to-total capitalization of 64.7%.

We will continue to prioritize reducing leverage in the near-term and intend to pay down $685 million of debt coming due this year with cash on hand. (conference call)

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Halliburton's fourth-quarter results beat analysts' expectations despite showing a considerable drop from last year. A positive is that the North American activity levels improve while international operations are expected to bottom out this quarter.

For Q4'20, all three oilfield services providers reported revenues rising from Q3'20 and believed that oil demand and drilling activity would grow in 2021.

In my opinion, it is a bit premature to show such enthusiasm for 2021, especially with the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s disciplined execution, cost-cutting efforts, and improvements in service offerings should boost free cash flow in 2021. However, oil prices could drop quickly with a virus pandemic still not controlled.

The Market took it as a piece of good news initially but soon after, the reality came roaring back, and HAL dropped quickly when a bearish report from the EIA sent the price of oil lower along with Halliburton stock down.

Oil prices have been extra volatile this week as expectations of a fatter U.S. stimulus plan from the Biden administration clashed with concerns about the continuing pandemic and extended or renewed lockdowns.

Technical Analysis (short term)

Source: Stockchart

HAL experienced a breakdown of its ascending wedge pattern and quickly dropped to the stock 50 MA.

The buy zone is now between $17.80 to $16 if the 50MA weak support is not holding next week. We will have to monitor the oil prices.

The ex-support pattern is now new resistance at $23-$23.25, and I recommend selling about 30% of your position, assuming a profit.

