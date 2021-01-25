Like its peers in the mREIT sector, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI), took a beating in 2020. In the past year, the company’s shares are down 37%, but they have stabilized as essentially flat over the past six months while paying an attractive dividend yielding 11.65%. For income seeking investors, Cherry Hill’s shares offer the highest return among the mREITs covered by the High Yield Digest. However, those less risk-averse investors may be interested in two different preferred shares being offered by Cherry Hill with two different income structures.

Source: High Yield Digest Database

While I typically do not advocate for the investment of common shares in the mREIT space, Cherry Hill’s financial metrics make it uniquely positioned to demonstrate dividend sustainability with a touch of value. Thanks to a dividend cut during the pandemic last year, Cherry Hill’s payout ratio (the percentage of its core earnings needed to cover its dividends) declined to around 70%. Not only is this level historically low for the corporation, but it is the 2nd lowest payout ratio among the mREITs covered in our Marketplace service.

Source: High Yield Digest Database

In terms of a value proposition, investors should examine Cherry Hill’s core earnings and book value ratios. Cherry Hill is the only mREIT stock in our monitoring group that is trading at below 5 times core earnings. Cherry Hill’s common shares are also attractively priced at 79% of the company’s book value. This is third among the mREIT stocks we monitor. Investors should be cautious of the risk here, however, as the company has experienced a 30% decline in book value year over year and no recent history of building book value.

Source: High Yield Digest Database

While core earnings took a hit during the pandemic, the company’s trailing four-quarter core earnings per share stabilized in its third quarter earnings. For many mREITs, a decline in core earnings went hand in hand with deleveraging. For Cherry Hill, the deleveraging process appears to have been successful as the company now has the 6th lowest leverage among its peer group.

Source: High Yield Digest Database

Before investors jump into the common shares, it’s important to note that Cherry Hill offers two different preferred shares (NYSE:CHMI.PA) (NYSE:CHMI.PB). Preferred shares are safer than common shares as the common shares must be eliminated before the Board can touch the company's preferred shares. The preferred shares each offer over 8% dividend yields (with the B Series being slightly higher), but due to different call dates, their yield to call percentages are far different.

Source: Company Dashboard, High Yield Digest Database

Cherry Hill’s preferred shares each pay nearly the same dividends but have a major difference when it comes to their float risk. The A series have fixed payments and are callable next August, which is likely to occur due to our current low rate environment. The B series, however, are not callable until 2024, and at that time, their dividends float to three-month LIBOR plus $1.40775 per share. Assuming a 0% LIBOR at that time, the dividend yield would fall to near 6% based on the share's current pricing.

Source: Source: Company Dashboard, High Yield Digest Database

While the income drop may turn some investors off, it is important to note that the B series offers three years of 8.8% income before resetting and many retirees may be content with the 6% yield that follows. While most mREITs call their fix/floating preferred shares before allowing them to float, we should not presume that Cherry Hill will be able to find a capital raising alternative below 6% cost in three years. Overall, Cherry Hill Mortgage offers three distinctively different investment options for the income investor to consider against their risk tolerance.