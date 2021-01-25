This is set to be a quick look at Celanese (NYSE:CE) as a reader who wanted exposure to basic materials sent me a quick question regarding the company. The purpose of this article is to update the thesis and also suggest some alternatives that one could look at in the basic materials sector.

Celanese remains the sort of company you really want to own as a part of a conservative dividend investment portfolio with appealing diversification. However, you shouldn't buy it at any valuation above fair, given the cyclical nature of the market and the company overall.

Celanese - an updated thesis

A quick look at the results since my last article shows us that Celanese has underperformed the market quite clearly. The company has carefully trended up and down, only to end at around the same level as the previous time. Even had it grown slightly, the short-term indications for this company are clear to me - it's reached a valuation where it doesn't seem likely that we'll see further exponential growth without any sort of positive catalyst.

I view such a catalyst as unlikely from this valuation and onward, at least for 2021.

(Source: Celanese)

If you recall, Celanese is a company that's the world's leading producer of acetic acid. The company's total output represents nearly a quarter of the world's total production, as well as being the world's largest producer of VAM, vinyl acetate monomer.

While there are tendencies and forecasts that the company's earnings will quickly bounce back from 2020 lows, the current valuation takes even these growth tendencies into account. The company's various segments are seeing a recovery in the underlying industrial demands, with Engineered Materials end markets leading the charge.

(Source: Celanese, Chemical Parks in Europe)

Even back in 2Q20, the company shared a relatively positive outlook for the recovery as they saw early signs of bounce-back in the Acetyl Chain - and these upsides have further materialized in 3Q20 due to project wins and further upsides across the company's segments.

Celanese also quickly adapted to the difficult day-to-day realities of the pandemic, instituted variable/paused production at certain facilities and optimized both the global production and the global logistics network. As of writing this article, the company is once again producing at 100% of capacity, and staffing has normalized.

As earlier, the rebound has progressed the farthest in Asia, which was the first area to be hit by the pandemic. However, even the US and Europe are slowly experiencing normalization, with recovered demands for electronics, appliances and durables. Even automotive is starting to recover, and the company's end markets are both EV and standard ICE - making the type of automotive more or less irrelevant.

All in all, Celanese puts forth that COVID-19 actually acted as a potential adaptation experience for the company. The business has been digitized to a higher degree, and live video support from field officers has been introduced. Inventory audits are now being conducted from one place, with employees wearing head-mounted cameras doing the legwork. Overall, remote technology has been introduced in a way that would have been unnecessary and probably impossible outside of the pandemic tendencies. At least, a company like Celanese might not have seen the need to do so.

Despite all these positives, the expectations for FY20 remain muted. A 24% YoY drop in EPS is expected and forecasted, with the dividend easily still being covered by the company's earnings and cash flow, owing to the very conservative payout ratio.

However, what the market is trading on and betting on is the market recovery and the continuation of the positive trends that have begun.

Let's take a fresh look at valuation.

Celanese - What is the valuation?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The valuation situation has changed markedly since pandemic lows when I made my investments in this excellent company. Looking forward based on a historical P/E-valuation of around 12.5X earnings, we see a potential annual RoR of less than 2% based on current earnings trends. These earnings forecasts have a historical accuracy of 10% MoE-adjusted 75-88%, making them relatively indicative. The EPS improvements after 2020 are expected to be significant and result in nearly full normalization in less than 2 years. Even if that occurs, Celanese doesn't typically trade at these valuations. We're currently seeing 18 average weighted P/E, and even on a 2022 basis, with a $10.5/share EPS we're seeing that today's share price essentially matches the historical fair value discount for the company.

I don't see any reason why investors should question this slight discount for the company. We're speaking of a basic materials business that has a very cyclical character. A quick glance at historical earnings will tell you that this company, while overall positive, does experience dips. The time during March and April of 2020 was nearly unique, as it hasn't happened for nearly 10 years, but that valuation dip is over. You'll quickly see a trend for the company to normalize around 11-12.5X P/E in the long run.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Do I think it conceivable that the company may break with tradition and attain a premium or a fair value-15X valuation following this? Of course, that's entirely possible. Would I want to bet money on it, thereby risking sub-par market returns for the next few years?

No, I most certainly would not. While a full valuation of 15X for the company would indicate an annual RoR of 11-12% based on current FactSet forecasts for 2022, I always find it dangerous to assume that such fundamental changes in how a company is seen are in any way more permanent than history would suggest. In this case, history suggests that the valuation will drop back down.

Current street targets for Celanese are as follows.

Analysts here, as such, tend to subscribe to the changed valuation thesis - at least for the time being. Less than 6 months ago, the same analyst's mean target for Celanese was over $40/share below the current one, which leads me to question the long-term perspective of these targets. Me, I focus on price targets that I view sustainable in the long term.

An 11-12.5X Price target on an average EPS of around $8.5/share comes to a price target range of $93.5 - $106.25/share. Where you put your own target in that range depends on how sustainable you believe the demand recovery is.

Given the company's relatively limited yield and comparatively limited credit rating compared to other companies, my tendency is for my price target to hover south of $100/share.

This is not to say that Celanese is a bad company to invest in, just that valuation is key when you do.

Because of this, I currently view Celanese to be at least 20% overvalued, and a definite "HOLD" here.

Thesis & Potential Alternatives

Basic Materials and chemical stocks are unfortunately pretty rough investments given their cyclicality and ties to spot pricing for certain commodities. Investing in the best of them takes patience and knowing when pricing is low enough to absorb potential fallout from shortcomings. Investing in the best-of-the-breed can and will potentially save you from years of negative or sub-par returns.

Celanese is currently not a good investment, and that is due to that valuation issue with the company. The fact is, my list of Basic Materials companies is nearly full of red ink (red indicating overvaluation to my price target)

Only two companies in the entire sector out of 55 that I keep track of currently merit even a second look for investment.

First off, we have International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF). The company is a class 2 stock with BBB credit, currently trading at what I consider to be a 3.45% discount to a fair value price of $120/share. The company yields 2.59% and at its normal premium of around 21X has a potential annual RoR of 10.8% until 2023 based on current EPS estimates and an average EPS growth of 2.79%. IFF is a "BUY" here if a weak one. I refer you to my articles on the company for further information.

Secondly, we have Yara (OTCPK:YARIY). The company is a class 2 stock, but an ADR in this case with BBB credit, currently trading at what I consider to be at a fair value price of 380 NOK/share. The company yields 3.87% and has the sort of safeties you may be looking for in an international chemicals company. Current analyst estimates are for Yara to grow GAAP EPS by 47% for 2021 (Source: S&P Global), which could cause the company to normalize its currently discounted valuation tendency. I consider Yara a fair-value "BUY" I refer you to my articles on the company for further information.

In this article, I'm trying out a slightly different format, where I in a "HOLD"-oriented article, am recommending secondary looks at other stocks in the same sector that could be of interest to investors looking for potential deals. I require your feedback to construct interesting pieces and articles - so let me know if you find this change helpful, or if you simply find it "too much".

At the end of the day, Celanese is an excellent, quality dividend stock and a company you certainly want to own. However, at current pricing such a buy would be done at significant overvaluation.

I, therefore, consider Celanese a "HOLD" Here.