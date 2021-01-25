Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - January 24, 2021

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Sina Corporation (SINA)

Sina was also a strong performer this week. Despite no new deal news to report the stock became the best performer in the index last week. Previously, New Wave, in a "going private" transaction, had increased the offer price from $41 per share to $43.30. This had given the stock some additional breathing room in which to advance.

Speculating on a potential thawing with relations with China as Joe Biden ascends to the Oval office, traders continued to buy into the deal. However, the hope that this may speed up the clearing of regulatory hurdles has been clouded by the delisting of certain Chinese telecom stocks continues to be a drag on other stocks based in the region. Despite this, it is the actions of dissenting shareholders who currently hold 35.9% of the company that has been the main drag on the stock price.

This week's positive performance is in stark contrast to that of last week and more than reverses the losses encountered during that period. As the stock is now so close to the offer it would be prudent to expect an announcement soon suggesting the completion of the deal is nigh.

Data by YCharts

By the end of the week, the stock finished up $1.34 at $43.08, a rise of 3.21%. This leaves the simple spread at just 0.51%. We maintain our small position in this stock but anticipate exiting the position during the coming week so as to take some money off the table and allow us the opportunity to re-enter should volatility return.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader market closed within a whisker of all time highs during the week rebounding from the prior periods retreat. Although the record stimulus package is in place, some senators have expressed renewed concerns over the growing levels of national debt. However, the markets appear to discount the continuing high level of Covid cases with positive news coming from the number of housing starts and what looks like a positive start to earnings season.

The broader market in the U.S., as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), at the end of the week, was higher by 1.91%. Likewise, the IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) also rose during the week. Rises in Grubhub (GRUB) and Xilinx (XLNX) which reverse identical falls in the previous period were sufficient to take the index higher. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a gain of 0.45%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 0.47% SPY 1.91% Index Dispersion 0.96% VIX 9.98% Winners 13 MNA 0.45% Losers 4 ARB.TO 2.12% Week Ending Friday, January 22, 2021

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

Naturally, with such a positive performance, the T20 winners outplayed by the losers this week by a margin of 13 to 4, with 2 non-movers. The index was reduced to an incomplete complement of 19 cash merger arbitrage spreads (out of a maximum of 20 deal constituents). This index of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com rose by 0.47%, double the level of return for the previous week whilst the dispersion of the individual spread returns was 0.96%. This level of dispersion is below with the 3-month average and below the long-term lookback period and reflects a less volatile holiday shortened week.

The were no deals in the index that closed during the week and neither were there any deal failures. The only removal was Urovant Sciences (UROV) whose spread had come within 1 cent of the offer price from Sumitovant Biopharma. This stock was replaced with Collectors Universe (CLCT) as the revised deal now involves an offer price of $92 and BioTelemetry (BEAT). In light of these additions, for this coming week, the T20 portfolio has again, a full complement of deals with 20 constituents.

The T20 Index tracks the performance of cash only merger arbitrage spreads from the perspective of an individual investor. That is to say, the index is a benchmark of returns that a private investor could expect from investing in this strategy. Over the course of the previous year, the index rose 7.81%. Hedge funds or ETF's failing to match this performance should motivate investors to re-evaluate their investment strategy or indeed their investment manager. For reference, the IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF returned 2.7% for the year (dividends reinvested). This year, the T20 Index has advanced 0.93%.

Change Healthcare (CHNG) is now the largest cash merger arbitrage simple spread in the index, currently offering a return of 7.07% and replaces Sogou (SOGO) which advanced significantly during the week. The T20 index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an annualized average return of 4.27%, which is below last week's figure of 6.06%. The decrease in this figure is due to the significant advances made in both Sogou and Sina Corporation whose spreads have tightened.

