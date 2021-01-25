This article was originally published on 7-Jan.

The mREIT preferreds sector continues to be overlooked by income investors, in our view. In this article we take a look at some of the key trends in the sector and why it remains attractive. We also take a look at the Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) preferreds:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 8.2% Fixed Series A ( NYSE: CHMI.PA

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 8.25% Fix/Float Series A ( NYSE: CHMI.PB

Our preference is for CHMI.PB which offers a much higher-yield at 9.07% stripped yield to May-2024, more price upside, a longer fixed-coupon period and potential participation in eventual Fed hikes.

mREIT Sector Remains Attractive

The mREIT preferreds sector boasts three attractive features in the current market environment. First, the aggregate yield of the sector is higher than it was prior to the drawdown, despite yields being lower in other areas of fixed-income markets such as corporate and municipal bonds and others. We show this in the following chart which highlights that the sector yield is higher than it was at the start of the past year and the yield differential between the sector and the broader retail preferreds market has only grown.

The second attractive feature of the sector is that it has increased in quality, particularly across two key dimensions. The sector's economic leverage has been reduced - the chart below shows the average leverage of the agency-focused mREITs. And the companies have moved up in quality, reducing or eliminating their credit-focused allocations such as non-agency MBS and CRT holdings with some also moving to non-margined financing instruments.

And thirdly, the Fed has shown that it will do whatever it takes to manage the liquidity in fixed-income markets and support the financing market of government-backed assets. With each market shock the Fed has acted quicker and expanded its toolkit - both trends should support the sector going forward.

A Look At CHMI Preferreds

It can be tricky to follow the pricing across preferreds sectors due to the multiple series from each issuer with different terms. To summarize the pricing in the mREIT preferreds sector we pick out the single-series of each issuer with the highest yield-to-worst. The chart isn't perfect since it doesn't take into account different call dates, coupon structures and other factors but it broadly captures the relative pricing in the sector. The chart shows that the CHMI preferreds are on the wider side of the sector.

Let's see how the CHMI fundamentals compare to some of the other series. Tracking fundamentals for mREIT preferreds can be tricky because sometimes the interests of common and preferred shareholders do not align. This means that the traditional metrics that are important for common shareholders may not be important for preferreds holders and vice-versa. So we cannot necessarily evaluate the attractiveness of preferreds shares on the basis of the attractiveness of common shares.

The key metrics for mREIT preferreds, in our view, are the following:

The equity / liquidation preference ratio tells us how much "cushion" there is for the company's equity to fall and still be able to pay out the preferreds.

Secondly, the lower leverage there is, the less sensitive is the company's equity to changes in asset prices.

This is how both metrics look across a number of preferreds, as of Q3. All the other issuer series here are trading at lower yields than CHMI series. The picture for CHMI is mixed. The equity / liquidation preference coverage is on the low side at 2.7x, however, the company's leverage is also very low at just 4.6x. In our view CHMI compares very favorably to another hybrid mREIT - Two Harbors - which has a slightly higher coverage ratio at 3.0x but also much higher leverage at 7.6x.

Thirdly, the percentage of the portfolio in Agency securities tells us how resilient the company's portfolio is likely to be. In March agencies were somewhat volatile but generally rallied, however CRT, non-agency MBS and MRS assets not only collapsed in price but, often, had no bid at all. By this metric CHMI has the lowest proportion of Agency in its portfolio, though it is not much lower than TWO.

A key question for the valuation of CHMI preferreds is how a hybrid mREIT leveraged 4.6x with 90% Agency / 10% MSR allocation compares to a 100% Agency mREIT with 7x leverage. The answer is not immediately obvious - the hybrid mREIT has lower leverage but a riskier allocation and vice-versa for the full Agency mREIT.

To estimate how the two mREITs would respond to a market shock we can build a toy model of the two different kinds of mREITs and use the market data from last year. We assume that MBS spreads widen out 100bps and MSRs fall in price by about 30% which is roughly what happened in March. What we get to is that the book value of the full-Agency mREIT falls 32% and the book value of the hybrid mREIT falls 37%.

This scenario shows that the hybrid book value doesn't perform a ton worse in this scenario. What this tells us is that the yield differential between the CHMI preferreds and agency-focused preferreds of 1.5-2% is likely higher than it should be. This could be because of a general turning away from hybrid mREITs due to their worse book value perfrmance or, possibly, due to the small size of the company which means it may be overlooked by investors.

CHMI Options

There are two CHMI preferreds which are summarized in the table below from our Preferreds Tool.

CHMI.PA is a fixed-coupon series with a call date in 2022 and trading at a 8.23% stripped yield. CHMI.PB is a fix-to-float with a call date in 2024 and trading at a 9.07% stripped yield and a 6.8% with a spread over Libor of 5.631% which would equate to a 6.4% stripped yield at current Libor when the stock floats.

For investors who are concerned that short-term rates will stay low for a very long time may want to be in CHMI.PA. Our own preference is for CHMI.PB which provides a significantly higher stripped yield, higher upside given its lower price, a longer fixed-coupon period and potential participation in an eventual rise in short-term rates.

Takeaways

The mREIT preferreds sector remains attractive in the current environment due to continued Fed support of fixed-income markets, attractive yields and a broad de-risking of portfolios. CHMI preferreds seem overlooked to us and look very attractive due to their low leverage, very attractive yield and a less credit-focused portfolio.