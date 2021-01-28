Investment Thesis

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) grew EPS by an average 14.61% for the three years ended 2019. Analysts' consensus estimates are for EPS to grow on average by 7.68% between end of 2019 and end of 2024. Being almost 100% bricks and mortar, with only ~2% in online sales, TJX would appear more vulnerable than most to the impact of store closures due the pandemic. But this comment from the Q3 earnings call on Nov. 18, 2020 is encouraging,

One of the dynamics that's going on to help offset the COVID cost is the extremely healthy merchandise margin, which the question is when we come out of COVID, will that still be to that degree and it's kind of a, you're in a weird situation where we're taking advantage of coming out of COVID and we're still doing this now as well as we look out what we've placed the opportunities in the marketplace at the mark-up, I think that Scott referred to has just been very advantageous. Do we believe there is some of that opportunity in the future? I believe there is some of it because we will mean more now even more than we did before to many of these vendors because of so many of the brick and mortar, guys going out and we're so branded focused. So if you're a key branded player and you want to deal with a solid retailer who is also again not very visible with the product, right, and it's part of a treasure hunt shopping experience, I believe there will be some benefits still going forward.

So, with much of the competition knocked out of business, growing EPS through end of 2024 at around half the average yearly rate for 2016 to 2019, seems feasible. And at that rate of growth, together with the reinstated dividend, total returns of 6% to 10% average per year are indicated for an investment in TJX shares, held through to the end of 2024, as explained below.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return.

In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2024 (see line 12), based on buying at the January 22, 2021 closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2024 year, which has EPS estimates from 4 analysts, because it allows for the impact of the projected high EPS growth rates to be taken account of in the assessment of value of TJX shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from January 22, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2024, is 5.89% (line 49). Dividends account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2024.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for TJX, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Jan. 22, 2021, and holding through end of 2024. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2024. The share price would need to increase by $16.93 from the present $66.91 to $83.84 at end of 2024, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2024, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2024 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For TJX, the P/E ratio at buy date can decrease by (80.6)% through end of 2024 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2024 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2024, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For TJX, the share price needs to increase by $16.93 from $66.91 at Dec. 31, 2019 to $83.84 at end of 2024, and as detailed in Part 1, at $83.84, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For TJX, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2024, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $61.06*(1+7.7%)^5 = $88.39

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $88.39*(1-5.2%) = $83.84

The increase of $27.33 ($88.39 minus $61.06) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $4.55 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($88.39 minus $83.84) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Dividend Growth Income+ Club logo Copyright: Robert Honeywill 2020

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

TJX's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2024

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2024.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections TJX

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Jan. 22, 2021 and holding through the end of years 2022 to 2025. There is a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. TJX's P/E ratio is presently 111.52. This is considered distorted by the impact of COVID-19, and it is assumed in due course the P/E ratio will revert to historical levels ~20 to 24 per Table 3 above.

Table 3 shows a reversion to historical level P/E ratios in 2022 would result in poor to negative returns. But by 2024, EPS growth appears likely to be sufficient to offset declines in the P/E ratio to historical levels. This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying TJX shares today would be prepared to hold through 2024, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2024 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as TJX. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for Oct. 31, 2020, TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 16 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q3 2020 plus current P/E ratio in Q4 2020. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are 4 analysts covering TJX through end of 2024. In my experience, a range of 2.2 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is not large, suggesting a reasonable degree of certainty, and thus a measure of reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, TJX is conservatively indicated to return between 5.8% and 8.5% average per year through the end of 2024. The 5.8% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 8.5% on their high EPS estimates, with a 7.5% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for TJX, the indicative returns range from 8.2% to 10.9%, with consensus 10.0%. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For TJX

TJX: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for TJX shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for TJX were positive returns, ranging from 8.2% to 46.0%, for all of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. Six of the eight investors achieved returns of 15% and higher. The remaining two investors achieved solid returns of 8.2% and 12.6%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to January 22, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking TJX's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 TJX Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 5.1 shows TJX has decreased net assets used in operations by $2,833 million over the last 3.75 years. The decrease is primarily due to deferral of payments, resulting in a significant increase in accounts payable, per this excerpt from TJX's Q3-2020 10-Q report,

In addition to negotiating deferral of lease payments, the Company also temporarily extended payment terms on merchandise orders, which increased our accounts payable as of the end of the third quarter, benefiting our third quarter operating cash flows. We have reduced the length of our extended payment terms to more closely align with our typical business terms and as we make deferred payments, our operating cash flows are likely to be negatively impacted.

This negotiation of deferral of payments for merchandise is a little puzzling, as cash availability does not appear to have been an issue. Cash over the last 3.75 years has increased by $7,109 million with virtually all of the increase occurring in the nine months to October 2020, since the onset of the pandemic. The same is true for borrowings, with virtually all of the $3,220 million increase over the last 3.75 years occurring in the nine months to October 2020. The $3,220 million in cash from borrowings, together with cash of ~3,900 million from deferral of merchandise payments has boosted total cash to $10,582 million at end of October 2020. This cash balance will obviously reduce significantly as deferred payments are made.

The $1,056 million increase in equity is reflected in the increase of $3,889 million in cash net of debt, and the reduction in net operating assets of $2,833 million. Outstanding shares decreased by 92.0 million from 1,292.6 million to 1,200.6 million, over the period, due to share repurchases offset by shares issued for stock compensation. The $1,056 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 3.75 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 TJX Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this happening to some extent with TJX, but not in an overly concerning way, as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period Jan. 31, 2017, to October 31, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.75-year period totals to $8,678 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $6.90.

Net income growth has been strong. EPS growth averaged 14.61% per year from 2016 to end of 2019 (see Table 1, line 24).

Over the 3.75 year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes a negligible $27 million of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of TJX.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For TJX, these items were a negligible $10 million over the 3.75-year period.

There were share issues to employees, and these were a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $1,017 million ($0.81 EPS effect) over the 3.75-year period. However, the market value of these shares is estimated to be $1,612 million ($1.30 EPS effect). The understatement of expense by $595 million is material in the context of non-GAAP earnings total of $8,678 million over the 3.75 year period, but not sufficient to be overly concerning from a "leaky equity bucket" aspect.

By the time we take the above mentioned items into account, we find, over the 3.75 year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $6.90 ($8,678 million) has decreased to $6.44 ($8,120 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $2,871 million were adequately covered by the $8,120 million generated from operations, leaving a $5,249 million increase in equity. This $5,249 million from operations, and estimated $1,612 million value of shares issued to staff, was used to fund $5,805 million in share repurchases, leaving a balance increase of $1,056 million in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

TJX: Summary and Conclusions

With a current dividend yield of 1.55%, increasing dividends, and prospects for total returns of 6% to 10% per year over the next five years, TJX appears to be a suitable stock for DGI investors.

Your Feedback Is Always Welcome

If you found this article interesting or helpful, please consider "following" me by clicking the button at the top, or "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and gaining greater fulfillment from sharing my investment ideas with you on Seeking Alpha. And, of course, I welcome you sharing your opinion or perspective by commenting below.