Investment Thesis

Agora (NASDAQ:API) is viewed by many investors as a rapidly growing communication platform that has the best of Silicon Valley together with the fertile landscape of Chinese communication requirements.

For its part, the stock already trades for 28x forward sales, which I continue to be unsure of whether this leaves new investors with enough upside potential. On balance, I believe that there are better investment opportunities elsewhere.

(source)

Revenue Growth Rates, The Big Question Mark

Agora is a leading video, voice, and live interactive streaming platform. If that description doesn't lend itself towards a compelling investment opportunity for 2021 and beyond, nothing will.

Source: author's work

What's more, we know from the company's comments that Q4 2020 is likely to be up approximately 58% y/y. But my question now is now focused upon H1 2021 - how will the company fare now?

From my estimates, the company will fare poorly. Ultimately, there's simply no way that the growth rate Agora posts in H1 2021 will be anywhere near as strong as many investors desire. In fact, I wouldn't be entirely surprised to see this high growth company printing sub 20% y/y growth rates for Q1 2021. Moreover, the one analyst following the stock is in fact estimating towards flat y/y growth rates, with Q1 2021 expected to be around $34 million.

However, I believe that the market looks very much inclined to look past that. So let's dig slightly further and add some further considerations into the mix.

Attractive Platform With an Ability to Rapidly Scale

Source: Q3 2020 Presentation

Agora is very much loved by developers, given that it's very easily integrated onto different platforms with minimal code writing required, with just a few clicks, and it's ready to go.

Source: Q3 2020 Presentation

This is obviously a very bullish indicator and one of the reasons I was previously bullish on this stock. The number of developers on Agora's platform will have crossed into a quarter of a million as of December 2020.

However, the reason why investors have soured on the stock is that investors are now slightly unsure whether Agora's 188% net-dollar expansion as of Q3 2020 is a good thing or a bad thing.

On the one hand, having a very high net dollar expansion is obviously great, as it means Agora is selling more and more products to its existing customers, but on the other hand, it implies there's a slow down on new customers, as revenues are not quite keeping up with Agora's net-dollar expansion.

As a reminder, net-dollar expansion is how much Agora is able to upsell to its existing customers. We know from Fastly (FSLY) that this didn't play out too well for that company. But I believe that when it comes to Agora this here is not the whole story and certainly not the reason to be bearish this stock.

Valuation - Could Go Either Way

Since I wrote my article titled Shorts Called It Right, I Was Wrong, the stock is now up 23%. So I called it wrong on both ways.

I was wrong to sell at the point of maximum pessimism. I was also wrong to have been so bearish the company at that lowest possible point.

However, I am after all a fundamental investor. And if I felt that the stock carried a punchy valuation back then when it was priced at 21x forward sales, what can you possibly expect me to say now? Given that the stock is priced at 28x forward sales?

For investors to be compensated from this valuation a lot of really positive news needs to be hitting the company with no substantial negative news to emerge. In other words, there's a lot of positive expectation already being priced in here.

And that makes a lot of sense if you consider the story, and how Agora is viewed as an enabler of digital communication. And that Agora is viewed by many as the Twilio (TWLO) of China.

To this end, I would remark that there's only one Twilio. Twilio is an amazing communication platform, with a huge and broad portfolio customers. Agora is not quite there, at least not there. And although I've had an issue with Twilio's valuation for a prolonged period of time, I don't believe that anyone should expect there to be another Twilio present in Agora.

Having said that, just for comparison, Twilio is being valued at 27x forward sales or a small discount to Agora.

So why should Agora trade at a premium to the leading Communication Platform as a Service (''cPaaS'') company? I can't see a compelling reason for that.

The Bottom Line

This is one of the most interesting opportunities to keep an eye on in 2021.

Assuming that Agora is able to prove to doubters, myself included, that its near-term prospects are indeed strong, investors are very likely to throw caution to the wind and consider 28x forward sales a small price to pay for a rapidly growing company.

However, I continue to be on the sidelines here and waiting around for tangible proof that Agora has what it takes to reignite its strong growth rates, to at least plus 30% y/y, and for it to stay there.