3 Utilities Yielding Over 4% For Post COVID-19

It always makes sense to me to look at out of favor sectors. Utilities did not do well in 2020 on an absolute and relative basis. The sector was down -0.8% in 2020 compared to robust positive returns of the broader market indices. To put this in perspective, the NASDAQ-100 (QQQ) was up almost +49%, the S&P 500 was up over +18% as measured by SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and the Dow Jones 30 (DIA) was up +9.5%. This underperformance has carried over into 2021. Utilities are flat year-to-date. Some utilities have done far worse and are still down -20% or more in the trailing 1-year. I discuss three utilities that are yielding over 4% that I view as long-term buys for post COVID-19. These utilities are Consolidated Edison (ED), NorthWestern Corporation (NWE), and Spire (SR).

Much of the problem for utilities in aggregate is that they have been hit by lower demand caused by local government restrictions, social distancing, and commercial and industrial business closures. Granted, residential demand is up but not enough to offset lower demand elsewhere. This is an opportunity in my opinion. Vaccines for COVID-19 are being distributed and the number or people receiving it is rising. Demand will eventually return as businesses return to more normal operations. Furthermore, utilities can be solid dividend growth stocks.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison is the first utility that I view as a buy. Consolidated Edison provides electricity, gas, and steam in New York City and the surrounding areas. The utility has approximately 3.5 million electricity customers, 1.1 million gas customers, and 1,589 steam customers. The stock price is down -24.5% over the trailing 1-year and simultaneously the yield is up to about 4.5% as of this writing. The main challenge for Consolidated Edison has been strict business closures in the NYC area as well as Tropical Storm Isaias related outages. Many businesses have been closed or only operating on a limited basis for many months. However, I think that will change as vaccine distribution scales.

In the trailing 5-years Consolidated Edison has traded at an average P/E ratio of nearly 20X. The stock is currently trading at a forward P/E of about 16.5X based on depressed consensus forward adjusted earnings per share of $4.16. For perspective, Consolidated Edison earned $4.33 in 2018 and $4.38 in 2019. Clearly, on a normalized earnings basis Consolidated Edison is even more undervalued. In addition, the yield is nearly a full point above the trailing 5-year average. The last time Consolidated Edison yielded 4.5% was 7-years ago.

If we assume earnings are $4.30 per share in 2021, then a fair value estimate for the stock is $86 per share. The stock closed at $68.83 this past Friday. This is a conservative stock that is not volatile with a trailing 5-year beta of 0.12. The dividend has been growing for 46 consecutive years making the stock as Dividend Aristocrat and Dividend Champion. Indeed, it is likely that in 4-years Consolidated Edison will become a Dividend King. The relatively conservative payout ratio of about 75% based on depressed earnings for 2020 indicates that future increases should continue.

NorthWestern Corporation

The next utility that I view as a buy is NorthWestern Corporation. NorthWestern supplies gas and electricity to consumers and businesses in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern has 443,200 electricity customers and 291,600 natural gas customers. The stock price is down over -25% in the trailing 1-year. In a previous article, I outlined NorthWestern's challenges including the impact of COVID-19 and reliance on market pricing for peak demand.

In the trailing 5-years NorthWestern has traded at an average P/E ratio of about 17.5X. The stock is currently trading at a forward P/E of about 16.6X based on depressed consensus forward adjusted earnings per share of $3.34. NorthWestern earned more per share in 2016 to 2019 and thus the stock is even more undervalued on a normalized basis. In addition, the utility is yielding over 4.3%. The last time the utility consistently did so was almost a decade ago.

If we assume earnings are $3.45 per share, which is at the mid-point of forward guidance, in 2021 then a fair value estimate for the stock is $60.38 per share. The stock closed at $55.42 this past Friday. This is a conservative stock that is not volatile with a trailing 5-year beta of 0.35. The dividend has been growing for 16 consecutive years making the stock as Dividend Contender. The payout ratio is reasonably conservative at about 71% based on depressed earnings. NorthWestern targets a payout ratio of 60% to 70%.

Spire

Spire is the last utility that I view as a buy. Spire was initially known as the Laclede Gas Company. One interesting historical footnote was that Laclede was one of the original 12 companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average but was removed in 1899. Today, Spire is a holding company with regulated operations in Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi. Spire also has non-regulated operations. Today, the utility serves of 1.7 million natural gas customers. The stock price is down roughly -26% in the trailing 1-year. This is due to the combination of the impact of COVID-19 and impairment charges for Spire Storage and compressed natural gas fueling stations.

In the trailing 5-years Spire has traded at an average P/E ratio of about 19.8X. The stock is currently trading at forward P/E of about 15.1X based on consensus forward adjusted earnings per share of $4.09 for 2021. In addition, the utility is yielding 4.2%+. The last time the utility consistently did so was almost a decade ago.

Assuming earnings are $4.09 per share in 2021 then a fair value estimate for the stock is $80.98 per share. The stock closed at $61.75 this past Friday. This is a conservative stock that is not volatile with a trailing 5-year beta of 0.19. The dividend has been growing for 18 consecutive years making the stock as Dividend Contender. The payout ratio is conservative at about 64% based on depressed earnings leaving room for further increases.

