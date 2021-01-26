Earnings of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:PFS) will likely improve in 2021 over last year. The acquisition of SB One Bancorp will lead to greater average earning assets this year, which will drive earnings. Further, Provident Financial has a robust loan pipeline, which will drive the loan balance. Additionally, the provision expense will likely decline due to a high level of allowance and lower credit risk. Overall, I’m expecting Provident to report earnings of $1.32 per share in 2021. The company is offering a decent dividend yield and price upside; hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on PFS.

Acquisition to Lead to Higher Average Loan Balance

Provident Financial’s loans surged in the third quarter of 2020 due to the acquisition of SB One Bancorp. As mentioned in the third quarter’s earnings release, the acquisition added $1.77 billion to the total loan portfolio on July 31, 2020. As a result, the average loan balance for 2021 will be higher than the average balance for 2020.

Additionally, the loan pipeline is quite robust, which will drive the loan balance. As mentioned in the earnings release, the loan pipeline stood at $1.37 billion at the end of September 2020. In comparison, the pipeline was $1.09 billion at the end of September 2019. Moreover, Provident Financial opened a new branch in Wyckoff, N.J. in January 2021, according to a press release. The branch will most probably provide a further boost to loan growth.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans (“PPP”) will curb loan growth. As mentioned in the earnings release, Provident Financial had $474.8 million of PPP loans, representing 5% of total loans at the end of the third quarter.

Overall, I’m expecting Provident Financial’s loan book to grow by 2% by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020. Further, I’m expecting the average loan balance in 2021 to be 17% higher than the average balance for 2020. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

The Decline in Loan Deferrals Bodes Well for Earnings

I’m expecting the provision expense to decline in 2021 relative to 2020 because the credit risk has subsided to a large extent. Loans requiring payment deferrals amid the COVID-19 pandemic are the chief source of credit risk. As mentioned in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing, loan deferrals made up 3.2% of total loans by the mid of October 2020, down from a peak of 16.8% of total loans. Excluding hotels, I’m not much worried about the deferrals because they will likely return to payment as the economy opens up and picks up pace. I'm expecting hotels to return to payment once life returns to normal, most probably by the fourth quarter of 2021. The following table shows the constituents of loan deferrals.

Provident Financial’s allowances also appear to be in a comfortable position. Allowances for loan losses made up 1.09% of total loans at the end of the third quarter. In comparison, the annualized net charge-offs made up just 0.06% of total loans in the third quarter.

Considering the level of credit risk and allowances, I’m expecting the provision expense to decline to $32 million in 2021, down from my estimated provision expense of $40 million for 2020.

Expecting Earnings of $1.32 per Share for 2021

The higher average loan balance and dip in provision expense will likely drive earnings this year. Further, Provident Financial booked merger expenses of $2 million in the third quarter, which will not recur in the coming quarters. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $1.32 per share in 2021.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, I’m expecting Provident Financial to report earnings of $0.35 per share, down from $0.37 per share for the third quarter of 2020. I’m expecting the non-interest income to decline sequentially because other income contained some one-time items in the third quarter. As mentioned in the earnings release, other income increased due to a $1.2 million growth in net fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions, a $171,000 increase in net gains on the sale of foreclosed real estate, and a $159,000 increase in net gains on the sale of fixed assets. The reduction in these notable items will likely lead to a sequential decline in earnings in the fourth quarter. I’m expecting the net interest income to remain almost unchanged in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter. Provident Financial is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter results on January 29, 2021.

The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PFS Offering a Decent Total Expected Return

Like 2020, I’m expecting Provident Financial to skip its special dividend again in 2021. I’m expecting the company to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.23 per share throughout 2021. My expectation is based on the payout ratio. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 70% for 2021, which is somewhat high but in line with the historical payout for the last two years. The dividend estimate suggests a decent dividend yield of 4.7%.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value PFS. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.33 in 2019 and the first nine months of 2020, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $16.1 gives a target price of $21.6 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 9.7% upside from the January 25 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The dividend yield and price upside combine to give a total expected return of 14.4% for one year. This expected return is quite decent considering that the risk level is moderate to low. As a result, I’m adopting a bullish rating on Provident Financial.