Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) presents an excellent opportunity for an investor who is willing to go out on a limb for a microcap industrial. Since this is the first time I have written about this company, I will start by looking at the different segments of the company and talking about what each does. Then, we will look at what the new management team is targeting over the next couple years and speak on what these objectives would mean for the market cap of the company. Finally, I wrap up the article by talking about some additional catalysts that could expand the company beyond management's expectations. All information and data from this article are from the company's SEC filings and business presentations.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Business Segments

The company is broken down into two separate segments: Forged Hardened Steel Rolls and Air and Liquid Processing. Forged Hardened Steel Rolls makes up the majority of the company’s revenue and has recently in 2020 turned into a solid contributor to the bottom line, as opposed to losing money (see this change graphically below). The segment supplies steel mills, oil and gas industry, and aluminum and plastic extrusion businesses. The focus, according to management, for this segment is to continue building out their portfolio and improving efficiency across the business.

Air and Liquid Processing, although a smaller part of the company’s revenue, is very important when it comes to profitability. The segment is broken up into three separate companies: Aerofin, Buffalo Air Handling, and Buffalo Pumps. The Aerofin business manufactures tube heat exchanger coils and other heat transfer products that are used in manufacturing and nuclear power generation. Aerofin has been negatively impacted this year due to lower industrial business activity. Buffalo Air Handling produces custom air handling systems for customers and this business has been steady. However, there are significant pricing pressures. Buffalo Pumps manufactures centrifugal pumps for power generation, marine defense, and industrial refrigeration. Buffalo Pumps is experiencing steady demand and has some sticky Navy business.

Sales by Segment Up Till Sept. 2020 Segment Sales in Millions Forged & Cast Mill Rolls $165.50 Forged Engineered Products $8.22 Heat Exchanger Coils $19.88 Centrifugal Pumps $26.89 Air Handling Systems $21.03

Management Targets

Q3 2020 was the fourth consecutive quarter of profitable operations for Ampco. This is quite an accomplishment when considering the company has been losing money for multiple years. Also, they have done this during a pandemic that has adversely impacted their business. Management is now targeting two financial goals that stand out as driving forces. The company wants to have a net income of 25 million dollars and annual revenue of 450 million. They have visibility on this primarily by consolidating their roller business from three plants to two by better utilizing machinery.

Where This is Taking the Market Cap

If management successfully executes their goal of having net incomes of 25 million dollars within the next 18-36 months, it can have a significant impact on the value of this company. If management successfully executes on this goal, that means that the company is currently trading at around 5 times 2024 net income. That makes the valuation on this company attractive and shows the potential this company has to be a free cash flow generation machine. With that level of income, I think it would be fair to expect that this company should be able to easily be valued at over 250 million dollars. This is nearly double the current market capitalization.

Catalysts That Could Lead to Further Upside

There are a few opportunities that can push the top line even higher if they work out. The first is if somehow an infrastructure bill happens. This has been talked about for years, so I do not want to stake much on this. However, if it does happen, the steel mills that Ampco supplies business would pick up significantly and they would need more rollers to keep up with that demand; this would lead to large incomes for the company. The other catalyst management points to is the general recovery in the steel, oil and gas markets. This seems to be more likely than the infrastructure bill so there is a real chance at an upside surprise here. The company also can take advantage of some growth in industries such as pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and biotech research facilities. Even if only one of these catalysts comes true, it can push that 250-million-dollar market capitalization even higher.

Conclusion

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation represents a great opportunity for an investor interested in a small industrial company with a big upside. The segments at the company are being revitalized by new management and are becoming more profitable every quarter. Management has reasonable goals and real strategies to hit them, and so long as they continue to execute, there is no reason to think that AP cannot reach a share price over $14 a share over the next couple of years. If that wasn’t enough, the company has several catalysts that could push the price even higher. Overall, I think that Ampco has the potential to be a great investment over the next couple of years.