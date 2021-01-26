The importance of dividend investing is not about to falter. Not now, when bond yields are compressed (and some are even negative), not in the future. Yes, we all hold stocks for capital gains. But can capital gains replace a steady (and even growing) income hitting your account every year, half-year, or quarter? Well, perhaps, depending on their magnitude, but we need to sell a stock to convert these gains into dollars in the bank account (or watch them evaporating if a correction arrives), while we do not need to do anything to receive a dividend.

The dividend is what connects the capital markets and the economic reality. Share prices can surge propelled by reckless bullishness fueled by the announcement of fiscal stimuli, expectations of economic growth, etc., even if companies' financials are still poor. But if revenues and cash flows are lackluster as the economy is in tatters, a firm will have to eliminate a dividend, unless it has a carefully calibrated plan to use borrowings to fund it until the macro improves.

So, what dividend pick I have for today? Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is quite an interesting company: despite most trading multiples being materially above the industrials sector, which makes it anything but a value pick, its dividend yield of ~2.4% stands out, as it is almost 2x higher than the sector median. The most obvious guess that can be made here immediately is that the company is outspending its cash flows heavily and is using debt to cover shareholder rewards, which undergirded the inflation of the yield, and, hence, the dividend is unsustainable.

But this conclusion is hasty and thus incorrect. In reality, I do not see any problems that can precipitate a DPS cut in the medium term, and there are a few reasons for that. Let us discuss them in greater depth below.

Enriching shareholders for almost a century

Ireland-domiciled (and that is not to be forgotten due to the dividend withholding tax) Eaton Corporation plc, a power management company with a sprawling portfolio of products for a plethora of end-markets ranging from automotive to the military, has an impressive dividend history that dates back to 1923. Even during the Great Recession, the company has not suspended shareholder rewards (for example, see its press releases from 2008 and 2009). And though the global economic storm of 2020 induced by the pandemic spawned headwinds, ETN did not eliminate its dividend and even continued to buy back stock, opportunistically utilizing the share price softness. The flipside of this staggering dividend consistency is unimpressive DPS growth: ETN is even not a dividend achiever, let alone an aristocrat, as the payments have been creeping higher only for seven years. Will it qualify for the achiever club in the 2020s? I hope that its exposure to electric mobility will undergird its growth story, but I will discuss that in greater depth a bit later.

Financials: efficiency will surprise you

Is Eaton growing? Revenue expansion is central to dividend sustainability, so, we cannot ignore it when formulating a dividend thesis. Unfortunately, its 2010s sales trend is somewhat subpar.

Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha

After climbing to $22.55 billion in 2014, sales retreated to $19.45 billion in 2016. Then the firm returned to growth in 2017, which lost steam in 2019, and the pandemic erased all the gains. For example, during the second quarter, revenues tumbled by more than 30% reflecting the slump in the global industrial output, the quagmire in the aerospace, and the woes of the oil & gas industry precipitated by the oil price decline.

But the issue is that the company has been undergoing a deep portfolio recalibration via acquisitions (e.g., of Cooper Industries in 2012) and divestitures (like the Lightning business in 2020), adapting its business model to secular trends (e.g., the EV revolution) to maximize long-term shareholder value creation. This partly explains the ups and downs in sales.

But unimpressive revenue and profit trends mask one essential thing investors should not overlook: ETN has become much more efficient. I have analyzed its balance sheet and cash flow data to arrive at one metric I always use in my investment research routine: Cash Return on Total Capital. The metric shows how a company's net operating cash flow compares to the sum of averaged total debt and shareholder equity. So, ETN's CROTC went from 9% in 2012 to 14% in 2019. And even during the pandemic, it was 12%. Not excellent, but acceptable for a challenging time. I have also calculated an alternative, equity-based metric FCF ROE. The takeaway is similar: the company has come to generate more FCF per dollar of shareholder equity. The metric touched 18% in 2019 but retreated to 16% in LTM due to macro headwinds. I hope it will rebound this year.

Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha

All these are strong indications that the company is moving in the right direction.

Besides, the dividend coverage has always been robust. In the previous decade, the FCF/Dividends paid ratio fell below 150% only twice: in 2011 and 2014. Total shareholder rewards coverage was weaker but still on a healthy level: 126% in 2019 and 92% in the last twelve months.

Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha

Importantly, during the Q3 earnings call, Eaton reaffirmed its full-year FCF guidance and narrowed the forecast to between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion. This amount largely exceeds its annual dividends.

eMobility to bolster growth going forward

Established in 2018, the eMobility segment does not bring much regarding revenues and profits to the company at the moment. ETN's revenue structure is dominated by the Electrical Americas segment, which accounted for 37.5% of total revenues in 3Q20, while eMobility brought 1.8% and even turned EBIT-negative (because it expectedly has burdensome R&D expenses). But for the longer term, the division is central to consistent shareholder value creation.

An EV charging. Source: Unsplash

The total addressable market for its circuit breakers, fuses, supercapacitors, etc. is sprawling. For example, according to the International Energy Agency's forecast, in the Stated Policies Scenario, the global electric vehicle stock (excluding two/three-wheelers) might reach around 140 million vehicles in 2030 vs. 7.2 million in 2019. So, there is no coincidence ETN expects that the segment will "become a $2 billion−$4 billion revenue business over the next 10 years" (page 5 of the 2019 annual report).

What I dislike

What I certainly dislike is that insider selling sends somewhat confusing messages. Though the company was in sound financial shape, with the prospects of generating material annual FCF, insiders were consistently closing long positions last year. We do not know what exactly triggered this trend (perhaps, overstretched valuation), but it should be taken into account by an investor who is considering going long now.

Final thoughts

Frankly, I do not like expensive stocks (who likes to overpay?) But they surround us these days. ETN's Forward debt-adjusted earnings yield is just ~4.8% (or ~20.8x Forward EV/EBITDA and LTM EV/EBITDA ~21.75x) vs. the industrials' median of ~7.4%. The company had never traded at such a level during the previous decade, as historical data below illustrates.

Its share price is at an all-time high, while its one-year total return of 29.9% far exceeds the one of the S&P 500. So, I would not say it is a screaming Buy at these levels but I strongly believe it should be considered at dips.