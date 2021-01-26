We are of the opinion that financial stocks are an attractive investment as COVID-19 vaccinations are rolled out, and the United States, as well as the global economy, emerge from the pandemic crisis. We have been encouraging buying ahead of the rebound, since last fall. The stocks in the space have largely started to move, but upside remains. Back in November, we provided an overview of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) with a neutral rating, given some of the issues we saw in its asset quality and more fundamental issues. The company just reported earnings, and we believe that being a regional bank serving the Hawaiian Islands, the stock will do well as economic activity, namely tourism, returns to the Hawaiian Islands. In this column, we check back in on the performance of the company, discuss the loan portfolio, and why a boost to tourism later this year should help the stock.

Headline performance commentary

The Bank of Hawaii Corporation reported a disappointing set of results on the surface. However, much like when we initiated coverage, performance was "wildly mixed" as we asserted in the past. The bank reported net revenues of $164 million in Q4. This was a miss versus consensus expectations. It was a 4% decrease from last year's quarter. We were looking for a roughly flay year-over-year performance, with expectations for $169 million. However, the posted result was a miss over $1.3 million. The top-line miss was not drastic, but contributed to a bottom line miss as well. We expected more of a decline in loan loss provisions, and this did not pan out, which hit earnings.

Provisions for credit losses were a major issue for banks in 2020, particularly in Q1-Q2. The best banks saw improvement here as the year proceeded. While we noted an improvement to $15.2 million compared with $28.6 million in Q3 on this metric, we expected a drop below $10 million given the trends we had seen with other banks. But, it stands to reason that provisions would be high because the Hawaiian Islands are so dependent on tourism, and that has been crushed with COVID. The larger than expected increase pressured earnings relative to expectations. We saw EPS of $1.06 in Q4 which was an increase from $0.95 in Q3. But remains pressured from a year ago, where Q4 2019 saw $1.45 in EPS.

The source of earnings is important. Net interest income was $119.8 million, down nearly $5 million compared with Q3, and was down $4 million from Q4. That was a touch surprising given rates really started to move after the November elections. Net interest margin was just 2.48%, down sizably from a year ago following the big cuts made in spring 2020. We were surprised too by the decline from 2.67% in Q3. We saw margins as remaining stable, if not benefitting. Perhaps we were too bullish. Noninterest income jumped about $3 million from Q3 on the bank of better mortgage volume, in relation to a still robust demand for housing. That was a hidden positive. We expect moving forward that the bank sees better demand for mortgages. With yields moving higher, we also expect there to be a benefit for net interest income. So what can be done to improve EPS further? We need provision for credit losses to come down.

A look into the portfolio

It is worth understanding what is in the portfolio to know why there remain provisions for credit losses. Take a look at the credit mix:

The mix is favorable, and as we saw residential mortgage demand is solid. But the commercial side of the mix is problematic, and as you can see is making up a larger percentage of deferrals and extensions:

As you can see this nearly 70% of the outstanding deferrals and extensions. However, it is positive to see that, overall, such deferrals and extensions are down 77% since the summer. That is good news. To improve even further, Hawaii needs tourism. This will reduce unemployment, and in turn, allow both the commercial and consumer customers to pay their loans. Interestingly, the improvement in deferrals and extensions follows the travelers to Hawaii:

As you can see, a long way remains to return to pre-COVID volume. However, this explains in large part why we are both seeing an improvement in the deferral trends, but also a large provision for loan losses. The economy there is simply tourism-driven. With all that said, we have been impressed with return on average assets and equity.

While still down from a year ago, both the ROA and ROE improved .07% and 1.25% on an absolute scale. This is important, and we expect these trends to continue to improve in 2021. Surprisingly however the efficiency ratio, while strong at 59.9%, worsened from Q3. We want to be clear. While it worsened in Q4, the efficiency for the year 2020 improved from 2019. We suspect that this continues in 2021, especially as the economy of Hawaii improves.

So should you invest here? We do think banks are moving higher in the next year or two as the global economy rebounds. Banks should do very well, and have been helped my increases in yields already. But, keep in mind, we like to look at the value of the equity relative to book value.

Book value

The stock is overpriced on a book value and tangible book value basis. The bank stocks we pushed hardest were around or below book value. Here, BOH stock at $82 is a big premium to book value. Book value in Q4 was $34.26 while tangible book value was $33.47. This is certainly something to consider before investing. However, book value and tangible book value have steadily improved in 2020, despite the COVID crisis. Investors need to consider whether they expect book value to improve going forward. We believe it will as loans and deposits continue to grow. However, we would strongly encourage investors wait for a broader market pullback before entering the stock, if possible.

Tourism will get things moving again but wait to buy

This was a wildly mixed quarter. While loans and deposits are up, asset quality should be closely watched. Those provisions for loan losses should decline in 2021 as the Hawaiian economy improves. As tourism returns, local employment will increase, and businesses will thrive. This will lead to more loans being repaid. A strong housing market remains as well generally speaking. Book value improved nicely in the quarter, but shares are overvalued. That said, investors will be paid a decent 3.2% yield while they wait for a bounce in the stock. Overall, we think you need to wait for the stock to pull back given valuation. However, long term, the bank will rebound, and so should the stock. But get a good price, which we believe is in the mid-$70s.

