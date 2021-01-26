During the last few weeks, I covered several companies, which I already identified in the past when screening for high-quality businesses with a wide economic moat, but avoided as none of them seemed perfect. These are companies like Clorox (CLX), Altria Group (MO) or Ecolab (ECL). Without any doubt, these companies are a good long-term investment and all have a wide economic moat around their business. But in most cases, these companies were not perfect - either metrics like return on invested capital or the gross and operating margin were not what I would prefer or the companies had trouble to grow. I simply found several other companies, that were fitting the criteria I was searching for much better and I covered these companies first.

But in my ongoing quest to identify as many wide moat companies as possible, I will also cover companies I skipped at first. And one of these companies is PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). In case of PepsiCo, I skipped due to the low growth rates the company reported during the last decade, but let's take a closer look at the business, which is definitely a business to hold for the long run when it can be purchased at the right price.

Business Description

PepsiCo is a leading global food and beverage company with a portfolio of many well-known brands like Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola or Tropicana. PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. And while most just think of Pepsi-Cola when talking about the company, the business is actually much more diversified. While Coca-Cola (KO) is mostly focused on beverages, PepsiCo sells a wide variety of convenient beverages, foods and snacks. And while Coca-Cola's revenue mostly stems from more than 100 different beverages, 54% of PepsiCo's revenue is stemming from snacks and only 46% stems from beverages.

The company is reporting in seven different segments:

Frito-Lay North America : This segment includes the branded food and snack business in the United States and Canada and generated $17,078 million in revenue in fiscal 2019. While this segment is generating the second-most revenue, it is generating $5,258 million in operating income and is therefore contributing more than half of the company's operating income and is also reporting the highest operating margin of all seven segments (30.8%).

: This segment includes the branded food and snack business in the United States and Canada and generated $17,078 million in revenue in fiscal 2019. While this segment is generating the second-most revenue, it is generating $5,258 million in operating income and is therefore contributing more than half of the company's operating income and is also reporting the highest operating margin of all seven segments (30.8%). Quaker Foods North America : This segment includes the cereal, rice, pasta and other branded food businesses in the United States and Canada. In fiscal 2019 the segment generated $2,482 million in revenue and $544 million in operating income leading to an operating margin of 21.9%.

: This segment includes the cereal, rice, pasta and other branded food businesses in the United States and Canada. In fiscal 2019 the segment generated $2,482 million in revenue and $544 million in operating income leading to an operating margin of 21.9%. PepsiCo Beverages North America : This segment includes the beverage businesses in the United States and Canada and the segment is responsible for the biggest part of revenue ($21,730 million in fiscal 2019). However, it generated only $2,179 million in operating income leading to an operating margin of 10.0%.

: This segment includes the beverage businesses in the United States and Canada and the segment is responsible for the biggest part of revenue ($21,730 million in fiscal 2019). However, it generated only $2,179 million in operating income leading to an operating margin of 10.0%. Latin America : This segment includes all of the beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America and generated $7,573 million in revenue and $1,141 million in operating income leading to an operating margin of 15.1%.

: This segment includes all of the beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America and generated $7,573 million in revenue and $1,141 million in operating income leading to an operating margin of 15.1%. Europe : This segment includes all of the beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and generated $11,728 million in revenue. The operating income was $1,327 million and this led to an operating margin of 11.3%.

: This segment includes all of the beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and generated $11,728 million in revenue. The operating income was $1,327 million and this led to an operating margin of 11.3%. Africa, Middle East and South Asia : This includes all of the beverage, food and snack businesses in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia and the segment generated $3,651 million in revenue in fiscal 2019. The segment generated $671 million in operating income which led to an operating margin of 18.4%.

: This includes all of the beverage, food and snack businesses in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia and the segment generated $3,651 million in revenue in fiscal 2019. The segment generated $671 million in operating income which led to an operating margin of 18.4%. Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region: This segment includes the beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China region and generated $2,919 million in revenue in fiscal 2019. The operating income was $477 million, which led to an operating margin of 16.3%.

When looking at the last quarterly performance, PepsiCo is performing quite well. In the third quarter, revenue could increase 5.2% YoY and organic growth was 4.2% during the quarter. Diluted earnings per share increased 10.7% YoY. When looking at the first three quarters of this year, revenue increased only 3.0% while earnings per share decreased 3.8% YoY - but considering the recession and steep decline other companies had to report, PepsiCo performed quite well.

Economic Moat

When trying to focus on the positive aspects why PepsiCo could be a long-term investment, we have to mention the company's wide economic moat, which is mostly stemming from the valuable brand names. The company's product portfolio includes 23 brands, that generate more than $1 billion in annual revenue.

(Source: PepsiCo CAGNY 2020 Presentation)

In the beverage business, PepsiCo can't compete with Coca-Cola, which is able to report higher margins (gross margin above 60% in most years while PepsiCo has a margin below 55% in most years) and also has a higher market share. In the non-alcoholic beverage market, PepsiCo is also losing market shares in the United States. The market share declined from 31.7% in 2004 to 24.1% in 2019. However, PepsiCo has a strong position in the food business. Snack foods like Lays Potato Chips, Quaker Foods or Doritos are extremely profitable. Frito-Lay's market share for example is estimated to be about 25% while competitors have only single digit market shares.

While PepsiCo can't match the gross and operating margin of Coca-Cola (especially the operating margin was in some years twice as high), the margins are very stable for PepsiCo over the last decade, which is a good sign for a stable business with a wide economic moat. And over the last decade, PepsiCo had a return on invested capital of 16.15%, which is quite good and actually higher than the average RoIC of Coca-Cola (12.61% during the last decade).

And while PepsiCo lagged the S&P 500 (SPY) in the last few years, over the long run it could clearly outperform the index. Since the early 1970s, the S&P 500 could increase 3,380% in value while PepsiCo gained 8,570% (not including dividends). And while an over- or underperformance for some years is not enough evidence for a wide economic moat, an outperformance over several decades is a strong hint, that the business has a wide economic moat.

Dividend

PepsiCo is also one of the dividend aristocrats listed in the S&P 500 as the company increased its dividend for 48 years in a row. Currently, PepsiCo is paying a quarterly dividend of $1.0225 leading to a dividend yield of 2.95%. During the last decade, the company increased its dividend with a CAGR of 7.85%. In fiscal 2019, the payout ratio was 73%, which is quite high. The company always had a high payout ratio and in the last four quarters, the company paid out $5,427 million in dividends. During the last four quarters, the company generated $6,362 million in free cash flow and therefore paid out more than 85% of free cash flow in dividends. I don't want to claim that the dividend is unsustainable, but it is certainly high and indicating low dividend growth in the years to come.

Aside from the dividend, PepsiCo is also buying back shares with a regular pace and since 2001, the company decreased the number of outstanding shares from about 1.87 billion to 1.39 billion outstanding shares in the last quarter.

Balance Sheet

But the company is also facing some problems - a first problem might be the high amount of debt on the company's balance sheet. In September 2020, the company had short-term debt obligations of $6,692 million and long-term debt obligations of $37,879 million. Comparing this amount to the shareholder's equity of $13,595 million leads to a debt/equity-ratio of 3.28 - a ratio, that is much too high. We can also compare the outstanding debt to the generated operating income to get a feeling how long it would take the business to repay the outstanding debt. In fiscal 2019, the operating income was $10,291 million and after subtracting $9,094 million in cash and cash equivalents, it would take about three and a half years to repay the outstanding debt, which seems still acceptable.

When looking at the amounts, that are due in the next few years, PepsiCo should also not run in any trouble. In 2021, about $3.3 billion in debt are due, in 2022, PepsiCo has to repay about $3.8 billion and in 2023 the amount is about $2.3 billion. Although the balance sheet is not perfect, I would not worry about PepsiCo's solvency or liquidity. Moody's Corporation is also assigning bonds an A1 rating with a stable outlook, which is indicating a solid business.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

We already mentioned above, that PepsiCo was growing at rather low rates and a second problem arises: apparently, the intrinsic value doesn't match the growth assumptions for the years to come. When looking at simple valuation metrics, PepsiCo is trading at rather high valuation levels right now.

And aside from simple valuation metrics, we can also use a discount cash flow analysis to determine a fair value for the stock. As basis for my calculation, I will take the free cash flow of the last four quarters, which seems reasonable. I already mentioned above, that PepsiCo could not really grow in the last decade. Revenue increased with a CAGR of 1.67% since 2010 and net income increased with a CAGR of 1.63%. Additionally, the share buybacks contribute to the bottom line, but when looking at the results of the last decade, growth rates higher than in the mid-single digits seem unrealistic right now.

CAGR Since 1980 Since 2000 Since 2010 Since 2015 Revenue 6.40% 6.46% 1.67% 1.59% Net Income 8.61% 6.58% 1.63% 7.62%

When looking at growth rates over the last four decades, revenue grew with a CAGR of 6.4% and net income increased with a CAGR of 8.61%. Let's assume PepsiCo can return on its growth path and grow with similar growth rates as in the past. Combined with share buybacks let's be optimistic and assume 9% annual growth for the next decade and 6% growth for perpetuity. When calculating with these assumptions and a 10% discount rate we get an intrinsic value of $141 for PepsiCo making the stock fairly valued.

However, I assume these growth assumptions being too optimistic and therefore the calculated intrinsic value does not seem like a fair value for the stock. During the last earnings call, management repeated the high single-digit ambition for earnings per share growth over the long term, but I honestly have a hard time imagining that. In my opinion, mid-single digit growth seems like a realistic target.

Bond-like Status

A third problem is the fact, the PepsiCo is sometimes treated like a bond, which might lead to negative surprises for shareholder. Considering PepsiCo stock being rather overvalued right now, we have to be cautious about a bond-like status for PepsiCo due to the high levels of stability of the business. And I don't want contradict that statement in any way: PepsiCo is certainly a good stock for crises or recessions. In the last four decades, the stock never declined more than 40%, which is pretty good considering the crises that happened in the meantime (like the Financial Crisis or the Dotcom Bubble for example). But in the 1970s, the stock was one of the Nifty Fifty stocks and lost about two thirds of its value and it took several years for PepsiCo to reach former price levels again.

I would always be cautious with claiming a bond-like status for certain stocks. When the valuation gets extreme, even the stocks of very stable businesses can sell off pretty steep. I can remember, that only a few years ago, 3M Company (MMM) was also considered to have bond-like status and that did not work out well - although 3M Company is also a great business. It was just too expensive. And considering the low growth rates and high P/E ratios of PepsiCo at this point, the stock is also facing some downside risk.

Conclusion

In my introduction I stated, that PepsiCo is definitely a business to hold for the long run when it can be purchased at the right price. But in my opinion, the price is not right - the stock is clearly overvalued and trading for a premium that I am not willing to pay. And investors should also be careful about treating the stock like a bond as high valuations might also lead to a sell-off even for such stable and recession-proof businesses like PepsiCo. That does not imply, that PepsiCo is a bad business, just that the stock is not trading at the right price.