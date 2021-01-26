White Brook Capital Q4 2020 Commentary

White Brook Capital LLC is an independent investment advisory firm. The Firm was founded with the belief that there is a shortage of managers who charge a reasonable price, invest for the long term, and maintain a socially responsible threshold while also beating the market.
For the fourth quarter 2020, the Fund’s NAV increased by 35.08% vs the S&P 400 MidCap Index up 24.37%.
Top contributors to the fund were First Solar and B Riley Financial.
Exiting the fourth quarter, the Fund’s new positions included Alaska Air Group, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Undisclosed position Y.
In my view, the current iteration of SPAC management teams should be tarred and feathered and regarded in the same vein that we regard those that ran Enron, MCI, and others that knowingly perpetuated frauds on the investing public.