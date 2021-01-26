Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating for PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI), a telecommunications services operator in the Philippines, from Neutral to Bearish.

This represents an update of my November 13, 2020, initiation article on PLDT. Since my initiation, PLDT's share price has increased marginally by +1.7% from PHP1,402 as of November 11, 2020, to PHP1,425 as of January 25, 2021. PLDT trades at 5.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 EV/EBITDA, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 5.3%.

Dito Telecommunity is on track for its commercial launch in March 2021, which should result in a freeze on tariff increases and an increase in capital expenditures for PLDT in the next few years. In addition, Converge ICT Solutions is a well-capitalized company (recent IPO fund raising) with aggressive expansion plans, and it poses a significant threat to PLDT in the broadband segment.

PLDT's share price rose by +34% in the past one year, as the company has been seen as a beneficiary of pandemic tailwinds with a growth in mobile data revenue and an increase in the number of new broadband subscriber sign-ups as highlighted in my initiation article. Looking ahead, PLDT could see a significant de-rating of its valuations, if competitive threats from Dito Telecommunity and Converge ICT Solutions turn out to be more damaging than expected.

The shares of PLDT are traded on both the Philippines Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Average daily trading value for the past three months for the ADRs is satisfactory at $1.5 million, but trading liquidity is even better for the company's shares listed in the Philippines with the ticker TEL:PM. The three-month average daily trading value of PHI's Philippines-listed shares is approximately $5 million, implying limited issues with respect to trade execution.

BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Mellon Investments Corporation, and Geode Capital Management, are some of the notable investors who are vested in the company's shares listed in the Philippines. Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Interactive Brokers are examples of foreign and U.S. stockbrokers that readers can use to buy and sell stocks listed in Asia.

Third Telecommunications Company Is Ready For Commercial Launch In March 2021

As mentioned in my initiation article on PLDT in mid-November 2020, Philippines' third telecommunications company, Dito Telecommunity, is preparing for its commercial launch in March 2021.

There are several indicators in the past two months that suggest that Dito Telecommunity could prove to be a significant threat to the incumbents, PLDT and Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEY) (OTCPK:GTMEF), in the months and years ahead.

Firstly, Dito Telecommunity has "sent a document to the National Telecommunications Commission or NTC, informing the latter of its readiness for the first annual audit of its services", as reported by CNN Philippines on January 7, 2021. Earlier, there have been speculation that Dito Telecommunity's planned commercial launch in March 2021 could be potentially delayed as a result of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This implies that Dito Telecommunity should have already met the technical requirements for commercial launch. Also, with the audit expected to be concluded in one and a half months, Dito Telecommunity remains on target to launch the company's telecommunication services in two months' time.

Secondly, coverage and speed should not be issues that affect Dito Telecommunity's ability to launch commercial services and sign on new subscribers in 2021. Dito Telecommunity has set up 1,900 base stations as of early-December 2020, which exceeds the company's initial target of approximately 1,300 base stations. This implies that the company's telecommunications coverage extends to over 37% of the country's population. Separately, Dito Telecommunity also guided that it can achieve "an average internet speed of 27 megabits per second" in 2021, based on a Manila Times article published on January 16, 2021.

Thirdly, there is strong government support for Dito Telecommunity and its plans to grab market share from existing players PLDT and Globe Telecom. A third player was allowed to enter the Philippines telecommunications industry in the first place, because the Philippine government was dissatisfied with the quality of the incumbents' telecommunications services, especially in terms of internet speeds which are the second slowest in Southeast Asia. Furthermore, the Philippine News Agency reported on January 4, 2021 that Luis Campos Jr., a lawmaker in the Philippines, had "challenged the country’s third telco player, Dito Telecommunity Corp., to capture some 30 percent of the market for mobile internet services within 24 to 36 months."

Looking ahead, Dito Telecommunity's commercial launch is expected to translate into a freeze on future tariff hikes to remain competitive and increased capital expenditure spending to improve coverage and quality of telecommunications services for PLDT. Earlier, PLDT had already guided for a +20-25% YoY increase in capital expenditures to between PHP88 billion and PHP92 billion in 2021.

Competitor In Broadband Segment Has Aggressive Expansion Plans

Apart from the threat posted by Dito Telecommunity which is an integrated player offering a full range of telecommunications services, PLDT also faces tougher competition in the broadband segment.

More specifically, Converge ICT Solutions, a niche player (no mobile or wireless services) offering high-speed fixed broadband services in the residential segment, was recently listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange in October last year. Converge ICT secured approximately PHP25 billion in new equity funding, which should help to spearhead the company's future expansion plans. Notably, Converge ICT has set a target to increase its network coverage in terms of households in the Philippines from 21% as of September 30, 2020 to 55% by 2025.

In November 2020, Converge ICT was hit with "a massive outage affecting a vast majority of their subscribers" twice in the month, based on a November 17, 2020, Manila Bulletin article. Reliability issues could hurt Converge ICT's reputation and possibly lead to a loss of subscribers in future, and the company has acted swiftly to address this. BusinessWorld, a business publication in the Philippines reported on January 7, 2021 that Converge ICT has issued a statement highlighted that it "had deployed a third core node to further improve its customers’ internet experience" and "making it (the network) more fault tolerant."

Nevertheless, Converge ICT does not seem to have been significantly affected by the outage. It's noteworthy that Converge ICT announced on December 16, 2020, that the company's total number of subscribers has already reached 1 million, representing a +11% increase from 901,000 subscribers as of September 30, 2020.

In a nutshell, a well-capitalized competitor with aggressive expansion plans like Converge ICT is a credible threat, and PLDT is likely to see more intense competition in the broadband segment.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values PLDT at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 EV/EBITDA multiples of 5.5 times and 5.4 times, respectively based on the company's share price of PHP1,425 as of January 25, 2021. In contrast, PLDT's listed competitor and peer, Globe Telecom trades at 5.2 times consensus forward FY 2021 EV/EBITDA and 5.1 times consensus forward FY 2022 EV/EBITDA.

Although PLDT is priced at a premium over Globe Telecom with respect to forward EV/EBITDA multiples, it offers more attractive forward dividend yields as compared to its peer. PLDT offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 5.3% and 5.8%, respectively. As a comparison, Globe Telecom boasts relatively lower consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 4.9% and 5.1%, respectively.

PLDT's key risk factors include a larger-than-expected market share loss to Dito Telecommunity, and stiffer-than-expected competition from Converge ICT Solutions in the broadband segment.