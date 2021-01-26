Bank Price Momentum, Volatility, Valuations, Provision, April Options

Chart 1: Best Quarter in 31 Years

Chart 1 shows the median 3-month Total Return (dividends + stock price change) by month for 40 banks from 1990 to 2020.

Headline: Record-breaking Sector Performance

For the three months ending December 31, bank stocks were up 39%, the best 90 days in 31 years. Bank stock price momentum continues through January 24 as 3-month returns remain near record levels.

2nd Headline: Bank Volatility Greater Than Ever

This run-chart also highlights industry volatility. Note the average 3-month Total Return is 2.7% since 1990. That equates to 10.8% per annum. Not bad, right?

However, as many erstwhile bank investors know, bank stocks are highly volatile. A standard deviation of 9.8% means it is "normal" for bank stock returns to fluctuate almost 10% every 90 days.

Chart 1

Chart 2: Volatility Concerns Accentuated

If you want to know why many investors shun bank stocks, look carefully at chart 2 which is the same as the prior chart but narrows the study to the months since 2008.

Headline: Low Returns, High Volatility Killing Bank Stocks Since 2008

Average rolling quarterly returns shrink to an abysmal 1.72% and volatility jumps to almost 12%. The +39% pop in bank stock prices for the quarter ending December 31 may be both a curse and a blessing.

The jump highlights that bank stocks are more volatile today than ever. It is this volatility that investors hate and probably explains why bank valuations remain stubbornly low compared to other sectors.

Chart 2

Chart 3: Quarterly Return Trends Pre- and Post-2008

Headline: Short-Term Bank Stock Prices Rise 66% of the Time

Chart 3 is another view of the data shown in chart 1. This histogram provides investors two encouraging facts:

Banks have provided a positive return two out of every three months since 1990.

More good news: Double-digit positive 3-month gains in Total Return since 1990 have occurred about three times as often as double-digit losses.

Headline: The Frequency of "Up" Short-Term Returns to "Down" Since 2008

Unfortunately, banks since 2008 produce positive returns less frequently than before 2008.

The frequency of positive 3-month Total Returns has dropped to 63% of the months since 2008 compared to 69% from 1990-2007.

Since 2008, the ratio of double-digit positive 3-month gains in Total Return have dropped to a little less than two times as often as double-digit losses compared to three times before 2008.

Chart 3

Chart 4: Short-Term Bank Returns are Random

Chart 4 should take the wind out of the sails of investors who think they can trade bank stocks frequently and make money. The x-axis is Valuation (defined as Price to Tangible Book Value) and the y-axis is 3-month Total Return.

This scatterplot shows no correlation between valuation and 3-month return.

Headline: Short-Term Trading in Bank Stocks is a Mug's Game

Chart 4

Chart 5 Valuation Paradigm Shifted

Chart 5 is a powerful chart that reveals a paradigm shift in bank stock valuations beginning in 2008.

Headline: High Volatility Since 2008 Depresses Valuations

While the 31-year average Price:Tangible Book Value of bank is 2.08x, that same ratio since 2008 has declined to 1.71.

This -18% decline in valuation is likely the investment community's response to heightened price volatility.

Note that September 2020 marked the lowest valuation in 31 years.

On January 22, 2021, the median valuation of the banks hit 1.60, a valuation within normal range of bank stock valuations since 2008.

Upside potential for bank stocks over the next year should be viewed today as only moderate if the new valuation standard for the industry is 1.7x as has been the average since 2008.

Chart 5

Chart 6 Short-Term Bank Returns Vary by Month

Chart 6 shows the average 3-month Total Return of the 40 banks by month since 1990.

Notice that returns vary a lot by month, peaking in December and falling to a low in August.

The second quarter of the year appears to offer the most consistent positive returns of the four quarters.

The third quarter of the year historically generates the weakest 3-month returns.

Headline: There May be "Seasonality" in Short-Term Bank Returns

Chart 6

Chart 7: Adding Volatility by Month to Chart 6

Chart 7 adds another measure to chart 6. The blue bar shows the average return by month from chart 6 plus an orange bar that shows the standard deviation of returns by month. In addition, at the top of each orange bar is the Coefficient of Variation ("CoV") by month.

The higher the orange bar, the greater the variation. A simple but useful statistical tool for understanding the relationship between average return and volatility (standard deviation) is the Coefficient of Variation (CoV).

CoV = Standard Deviation/Average

Note that the CoV for August is an ugly 11.5, reflecting an average 3-month Total Return for the May-August timeframe of .75% and a standard deviation of 8.6%.

Looking at the orange bars, short-term bank stock price volatility clearly peaks in the first quarter.

This statistical fact indicates that price changes between October-January, November-February, and December-March are the most volatile three consecutive months for the 31 years studied.

The months with the best CoVs are April (2.2), May (2.4), June (2.5), November (1.71), and December (1.77).

This tells bank investors that bank investments made in January-March and August-September historically are the months with the best probability of a positive short-term Total Return.

IMPORTANT:

Chart 6 also includes a bar on the graph for the average April 3-month Total Return and standard deviation from 1990 to 2019. These two bars exclude April 2020.

Note that the 30-year (1990-2019) average 3-month Total Return for April historically is 5.1% and the standard deviation is 6.8%, producing an impressive 1.32 CoV.

Chart 7 raises the question: Is there "seasonality" (variation patterns by month/quarter) in bank returns?

To answer this question with reasonable statistical confidence, ideally there would be a minimum 40 data points, which means another ten years of data is desired. Nonetheless, 31 data points provides a reasonable statistical motivation for investors to examine what factor or factors may influence bank price seasonality.

Headline: For Some Reasons, Historically Banks Show Higher, Less Volatile Short-Term Returns from January-April, August-November, and September-December.

Chart 7

Chart 8: Examining April 3-Month Total Returns More Closely

Chart 8 provides a view of April returns for the 40 banks from 1990 to 2020.

This is a fascinating chart as it offers several insights.

First, note the first blue box on the chart that reflects the 5.1% average 3-month Total Return and 6.8% standard deviation and the resultant CoV of 1.32.

Chart 8 shows that 20 of the first 30 data points are positive.

Though ten of the first 30 data points are negative, at closer examination, note that not one is even close to a double-digit decline.

The April 2020 3-month Total Return was -28.4%, a number on the order of 5+ standard deviations outside the norm to be expected in a "typical" April.

The -28.4% decline and 5+ standard deviation change are not run-of-mill ups and downs in stock prices. Declines of this magnitude are jarring, often causing investors to respond emotionally.

Headline: Until 2020, April Short-Term Returns were Statistically Better than Other Months.

Chart 8

Chart 9: The 3-Month Total Return of the S&P 500 in April Historically

Obviously bank stock price performance is influenced by the overall direction of the S&P 500. Call that influence "Beta."

Before returning to April 2020 bank stock performance, it may be helpful to compare the S&P 500's performance in April since 1993 (data not available for 1990-92 from my source).

Chart 8 shows that April is a good month for 3-month Total Returns for the S&P 500. These short-term returns exceed meaningful the monthly running 3-month Total Return of 2.67%. Not only are returns for the S&P 500 better in April, but the higher average 3-month Total Return is also achieved with a lower standard deviation than a typical month according to my research.

Possible conclusions from these two charts are:

Some of the banking industry's superior short-term performance seen in the month of April is linked to the short-term superior performance of the overall market (Beta).

However, there may be another factor or factors influencing bank stock performance in the three months ending on April 30 (Alpha) as chart 10 suggests.

Headline: The S&P 500 Also Shows Favorable Short-Term Returns for April

Chart 9

Chart 10: The Seasonal Influence of Provision Expense on Bank Profitability, Short-Term Bank Stock Prices

One of the first articles I wrote for Seeking Alpha addressed "Banking's Most Important Metric." The following statement is drawn from this January 2017 article:

Using FDIC quarterly data dating back to 1984, there is a -80% correlation between the industry's quarterly ratio of loan-loss provision to assets and the industry's quarterly pretax return on assets. The strength of this relationship indicates that the industry's profitability increases or decreases in near opposite proportion with the direction of loan-loss provision. Said another way, when provision goes up, bank profits go down; when provision falls, profitability improves.

My research over the past seven years shows bank profitability (i.e., ROA, ROE, growth in profits) to be the single most influential determinant of long-term bank shareholder returns. If profitability is the key to bank stock performance over time, then Provision expense is the key to profitability over time.

Chart 10 is the money chart in this Report. It shows on the y-axis the quarter-over-quarter change in Provision expense for the industry for the 31 quarters covering Q1/Q4.

What should be obvious is that until 2020 Provision expense almost never showed an increase in Provision from the prior quarter (i.e., Q4 reported in January). This fact can be seen with the blue line associated with the y-axis. The orange line (z-axis) shows the 3-month Total Return for the April which corresponds with the month when Q1 earnings reports are released.

Headline: Historically, Provision Rarely Increases in Q1 versus Q4

Why? The most likely answer is that banks clear the decks of credit issues in the fourth quarter in preparation for a new year which brings a new opportunity for performance-based compensation targets to be established.

Chart 10

April 2020: Provision Suffered a Double-Whammy

The question now is: Where is Provision expense headed when banks report in April 2021?

My guess is that it is going lower, maybe not by much, than the Q4 Provision levels being reported by banks this month.

What happened in April 2020 when Provision skyrocketed?

The answer is not simple. And when answers are not simple, investors get nervous, and when they get nervous, they expect the worse. And when they expect the worse, they dump bank stocks. Thus, more volatility.

Provision in Q1 2020 exploded for two reasons.

The first is Covid. Everyone knows that. But Covid is not the entire answer.

The second reason is CECL, which is a 2020 accounting convention designed to build greater cushion against future bank losses. Said another way, CECL was just one more way to add equity to bank balance sheets, a goal of some influential public policy makers going back to 2008-09.

History shows that the accounting experts overseeing bank accounting standards could not have introduced a material change to bank accounting at a worse time than 2020. Though no one's fault, the timing was disastrous for bank investors.

CECL added a fog of confusion about the true state of bank loan portfolios when investors were worried enough about Covid. Exacerbating the confusion was a pervasive lack of agreement among banks and their outside accountants on exactly how and when to implement CECL.

To this day it is impossible for anyone (to my knowledge) to determine with any degree of accuracy how much of Q1 and Q2 2020 Provision for the industry was linked to Covid versus CECL.

Expect Q1 Provision to be favorable to Q4 2020

Expect favorable Provision trends from banks when Q1 earnings are reported in April.

CECL changes are fully baked in for big banks, so the accounting standard change will not create the 2021 noise it did in 2020.

Bank Loan Loss Reserves (funded by Provision) are adequate, if not more than adequate, as confirmed by two Fed Stress Tests in 2020 and stock buyback plans announced by a number of banks in January,

Therefore, and this is the crucial conclusion of this Report, another spike in Provision, is unlikely when banks report 1Q earnings in April.

Implications

Investors who buy and sell options on bank stocks should find this data of interest as it introduces an element of "seasonality" to bank pricing data that options pricing may not capture.

Short-term traders (which is not a strategy I practice) could find this analysis helpful for determining optimum time to buy and sell bank shares.

Investors who hedge risk may want to consider going long on a short-term portfolio of banks (through April) and shorting the S&P as downside protection for the same timeframe; this strategy presumes bank earnings in Q1 are strong which could fuel Alpha upside for the banking sector relative to the market.

Bank employees who enjoyed the benefit of seeing their stock grants vest in January may want to plan to sell some portion of newly acquired shares in April versus selling all right away in January.

Caveats

Too little data : While the data cover 31 years; 40 data points would produce a much more desired (statistical) confidence in the findings.

: While the data cover 31 years; 40 data points would produce a much more desired (statistical) confidence in the findings. Can't dismiss April 2020 : While a strong case can be made that 1Q 2020 Provision was a bizarre outlier influenced by two once-in-a-lifetime (?) events, every statistician knows that cherry-picking data is wrong. Like 100 year floods, one-off rare events happen, and they must be considered as possible future events.

: While a strong case can be made that 1Q 2020 Provision was a bizarre outlier influenced by two once-in-a-lifetime (?) events, every statistician knows that cherry-picking data is wrong. Like 100 year floods, one-off rare events happen, and they must be considered as possible future events. Covid-Economy Uncertainty : Though it is unlikely Provision will increase in Q1 2021 compared to Q4 2020, it is certainly a possibility given the unsteady state of the Covid-economy.

: Though it is unlikely Provision will increase in Q1 2021 compared to Q4 2020, it is certainly a possibility given the unsteady state of the Covid-economy. Political/Social/Economic Uncertainty : There are countless known unknowns (e.g., inflation, unemployment, civic unrest, major cybersecurity event, N. Korea, etc.) and even a greater number of unknown unknowns.

: There are countless known unknowns (e.g., inflation, unemployment, civic unrest, major cybersecurity event, N. Korea, etc.) and even a greater number of unknown unknowns. S&P 500 Valuations: Sky high valuations will eventually come down to earth; though bank stocks are valued modestly lower than historic averages as of January 2021, any precipitous drop in valuation of the S&P 500 will likely drag down bank stock prices and valuations.

Personal Strategy

Regular readers of my bank writing know that I prefer to stick with quality banks that have proven credit discipline and a record for successfully riding out the ups and downs of business cycles. Selling Puts in a sector as volatile as banking is a good way to acquire strong credit quality banks at a discount to prevailing prices.

On big down days for bank stock over the next two weeks, it is my current intention to sell April Puts on two banks that I continue to acquire for my long-term buy-and-hold portfolio.

As described in a recent article, I am selling cash secured April Puts on Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) at $30. I also continue to acquire Texas-based Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) for reasons and at prices described in 2019. When CFR slipped below $68 a few months ago, it became my largest bank holding. Unlike WFC which enjoys a robust options market for its shares, CFR's options market is quite thin to non-existent, however.

The obvious risk of selling April 16 Puts on WFC and CFR is that the shares could be put to me if the share price at the close of April 16 is below the option price. This is a risk I accept given my desire to acquire shares at what I perceive to be a reasonable price. I also accept the risk of the underlying volatility of not only these two individual banks (i.e., idiosyncratic risk), but systemic sector and market risk as well.