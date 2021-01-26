Gold: Limited Downside Risk, Strong Upside

Introduction

As rising optimism over the vaccine campaign and the reopening of the economy continues to grow, the excitement in gold has been significantly falling in recent months and the precious metal has been constantly testing new lows. Figure 1 shows that gold has been trading around 1,850 in the past few days, and with the new death cross formation on the 50/200 simple moving averages crossover, investors have been questioning how long the bear consolidation will last for. The first support line stands at 1,760, which corresponds to the November lows, followed by the 1,615 level, which is the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 1,157-2,074 range.

A consolidation to 1,615 would imply another 13% correction on gold; it represents an important drawdown but it could be worth holding it for bullish investors as we expect another rally wave to come in the medium term as investors start to realize the difficulties some countries will face in 2021.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

Major drivers

1. Negative for gold

We think that the two main bearish drivers of gold in the short term are the rising optimism over the vaccine campaign (combined with the reopening of the economy as warmer days are approaching) and the USD strength. While the weakness in the US dollar has generated a strong stimulus for asset prices in 2020, we think that the rise in uncertainty in 2021 will start to matter again and that demand for traditional safe havens such as the greenback will increase.

Another ‘negative’ driver of gold prices is the rising concerns over deflation within the next 12 months to come. Figure 2 shows that our two main ST leading indicators are showing that the US economy is more likely to experience deflationary/disinflationary pressures in the near to medium term (12 to 18 months); the velocity of money and unit labor costs have acted a strong 18M and 12M leading indicators of US core CPI in the past 25 years.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, FRED

2. Positive for gold

On the other hand, we have also seen that traditional drivers of gold prices such as US real interest rates and the total amount of negative yielding debt have been showing some bullish signals on the precious metal. Figure 3 (left frame) shows that the US 5Y real interest rate, which has strongly co-moved with gold over time, has been falling again and is pricing in higher gold prices.

The total amount of negative-yielding debt, which could be seen as a measure of market stress, has also been a strong driver of gold prices in the past 5 years. Figure 3 (right frame) shows that while gold prices have been falling in recent months, the amount of negative yielding debt has remained steady at around 17tr USD in the past two months.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

Figure 4 (left frame) shows a strong relationship between gold prices and global liquidity, which we measure as the annual change in the combined total assets of the 5 major central banks (Fed, ECB, BoJ, PBoC, BoE). As we expected central banks to remain strongly accommodative for the next 2 years, investors’ demand for the currency of the last resort should rise and therefore support gold prices.

Eventually, the probability that inflationary pressures start to surprise investors in the medium term (12 months and over) is certainly non-negligible. Figure 4 (right frame) shows that a significant rise in M2 growth over real growth has been historically associated with higher CPI inflation prints. Hence, gold is very likely to rise if the economy experiences an inflationary shock in the medium term.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Main risk for 2021

There are many risks associated with Covid-19 and we think that the market is currently being too optimistic about the economic outlook going forward. Here is a list of the main risks we see for the coming 12 to 18 months:

Vaccine is less effective than we currently expect, which implies that restrictions will remain into place for longer than originally planned.

Most developed economies have not improved their hospital capacity; the probability that governments will impose new rounds of lockdown in winter 2022 is clearly non-negligible.

The divergence in the development of the vaccine campaign between developed economies (the UK, US) and some EM economies deeply impacted by the pandemic (Mexico, Brazil) may result in very elevated travel restrictions for 2021. This year could end up being even more damaging than 2020 for some countries.

We think that social distancing norms will remain in place for another 18 to 24 months, which will dramatically impact the operating cash flows of sectors and industries (i.e. hospitality, travel, etc.).

Hence, this is simply going to lead to more fiscal support from governments, which will therefore result in more liquidity and should support gold prices in the medium term.

Switch some bonds for gold

Even though bonds are an important asset in the traditional asset allocation and have been acting as the ultimate hedge against periods of rising price volatility, their ‘hedging’ power may decrease now that long term interest rates are trading at or close to 0 percent. As opposed to gold, where the upside gains are unlimited, the upside remains limited for bonds and investors should decrease some of their bond allocation and hold some gold (either physical or GLD) instead.

In figure 5, we look at the performance and max drawdowns of 4 different portfolios since January 1973:

Equity-only

60/40 Equity-Bond allocation

60/30/10 Equity-Bond-Gold allocation

60/35/5 Equity-Bond-Gold allocation

We can notice that investors would have generated similar returns (and drawdowns) if they were holding a 5 to 10 percent in gold instead of their bond allocation in the past 50 years; for instance, a 60/30/10 equity-bond-gold portfolio has generated annualized returns of 7.9% for a Sharpe ratio of 0.82 and a 6M maximum drawdown of 25.1%.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg, RR calculations

Closing thoughts

Even though the current environment (rising optimism over the vaccine campaign, reopening of the economy) has been pushing investors away from the precious metal, we strongly believe that another bull rally will soon come as concerns over the duration of the restrictions will start to rise in the coming months. The first support line stands at 1,760, which corresponds to the low reached on November 30 last year, and is followed by 1,615, which represents the 50% Fibo retracement of the 1,160-2,070 range.

A consolidation towards 1,615 would imply a 13% drawdown from current levels; as we do not think that gold will fall below this LT support line (as it would bring gold to the pre-pandemic levels), we think that the downside risk remains limited for long-term investors as gold is very likely to break its August high of 2,070 and experience a sharp rally as the market starts to price in the severity of the risks later on this year.

