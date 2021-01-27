My most recent article, "Medical Device Aristocrats For A High Class Dividend Portfolio", provided a bullish overview of five medical device companies that are also dividend aristocrats. I had been surprised to find Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) grouped with these other four, Medtronic (MDT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Abbott (ABT) and Becton, Dickinson (BDX).

They are all recognized medical device players, whereas I had thought of Cardinal as drug distributor. As it turns out Cardinal is both. In this article I will take a closer look at Cardinal Health and explain why I remain bullish on the name, albeit I have concerns about its ongoing opioid liability exposure.[Protect]

Looking at metrics underlying Cardinal's dividend quant grades is instructive

Cardinal's dividend quant grades are supportive of the stock ironically with the exception of dividend growth. As a dividend aristocrat one might expect that dividend growth was its strong suit. Not so according to its 1/22/21 quant dividend grades below:

Cardinal's "D" for dividend growth is discouraging. As it turns out on a more intensive review, dividend aristocracy does not really speak to the subject of dividend growth. All we know about dividend aristocrats is that they have long streaks of raising their dividend. We do not know the extent of the growth.

Rather, dividend aristocrats are more likely to have top grades for "consistency". Steve Cress, the creator of Seeking Alpha's Quant System points this out in his response to a comment to his excellent interview explaining the proper use of quant dividend grades, as follows:

Dividend Consistency measures how consistently the company has paid a dividend and raised its dividend.

Accordingly, a dividend aristocrat should have an A+ for "consistency", as indeed Cardinal does. As for Cardinal's dividend growth metrics condemning it to its sluggardly "D", check out Seeking Alpha's dividend growth page for Cardinal. The excerpt below from this page showing its purely nominal rates of dividend growth in recent years explains the "D":

Cardinal's overall matrix of dividend grades combines to describe Cardinal as a company that has a nice (>3.5% on 1/23/21), safe (<25% payout ratio), steady dividend that has been growing ever so slowly of late.

Cardinal's medical device segment contributes disproportionately to its overall profits

What more might we want to know to evaluate this dividend aristocrat? Perhaps a better understanding of its business can help to understand its future prospects. I have mentioned that its position as a medical device player (in the top ten, actually tenth) came as a surprise to me.

Cardinal's 2020 10-K (p. 73) describes its business as divided into two operating segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes a broad suite of pharmaceutical products and related services throughout the US. It also operates nuclear pharmacies and diverse management services for hospitals. It sources and repackages generic and over the counter healthcare products. As a drug distributor it ranks third in an oligopoly with AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and McKesson Corp. (MCK).

Cardinal's Medical segment works its own broad suite of operations directed to medical, surgical and laboratory products in the United States and another ~40 countries around the world. This segment deals both with Cardinal and national branded products. It also has its Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions division which distributes medical products to patients' homes.

Cardinal challenges those seeking to understand its relative financial performances from year to year with its fiscal (p. 2), as opposed to the more intuitive calendar, year ending June 30 financial reporting. Its 2020 10-K (p. 8) provides the following graphic comparing the FY/FY Pharmaceutical Segment revenues totaling $137.5 billion with the Medical Segment which pitched in with $15.4 billion in revenues:

The volume of financial transactions passing through its pharmaceutical networks is ~10X that passing through its medical network. The slide below from its 1/20 JPM conference lists the contributions that each segment makes, not just to its revenues but importantly to its profits:

Cardinal's profits for FY20 totaled ~$2.46 billion, meaning that Medical with its relatively smaller scale contributes a generous ~27% to Cardinal's overall profits, compared to Pharmaceuticals ~73%.

Put together they form a solid business unit that appears to be reasonably priced as shown by its five year F.A.S.T. Graphs profile as follows:

Cardinal Health's constructive capital allocation policies and resilience in the face of the pandemic add to its investment appeal

Cardinal has generally produced strong cash flows over the last several years. Its most recent quarterly operating cash flow (p. 4) was $270 million out of which it paid dividends of $140 million and capital expenditures of $78 million. During its recent JPMorgan conference it discussed its capital allocation strategies in detail.

CEO Kaufmann listed its top three capital deployment priorities in order as follows:

.. first, we are investing in the business; we have a strong portfolio of businesses and a pipeline of organic growth opportunities. Second, we are strengthening our balance sheet through taking appropriate action to maintain our investment-grade credit ratings. And third, we are focused on returning cash to shareholders, primarily through our dividend. Opportunistically, we will continue to evaluate tuck-in M&A and partnerships specific to our growth areas, as well as share repurchases. This approach best positions us to both, maintain flexibility and generate significant value over the long-term.

Cardinal's commitment to its ample dividend is important to many of its shareholders. As for share buybacks, they no doubt have a role but from a shareholder perspective, should, as they do with Cardinal, definitely play a subsidiary role.

In addition to shareholder friendly capital allocation, Cardinal has shown that it can add to its store of capital during the current pandemic infused environment. Its resilience in this regard to this point is quite comforting. In a footnote to its FQ1, 2021 10-Q (Ex. 99.1), Cardinal describes the risks posed to its business by the pandemic as follows:

...the possibility that our manufacturing or distribution facilities will be required to cease operations, whether from government regulation in the United States or internationally, or from reduction in available workforce due to illness; the possibility that we could experience significant delays or disruptions in our supply of medical or pharmaceutical products resulting in an inability to fulfill customer demand; the risk that we will not be able to offset significant cost increases or that and price increases for these products could result in lost sales or customer losses or disputes; the possibility that the widespread required cancellation or deferral of elective medical procedures will result in a sustained reduction in demand for our products; and the potential for us to receive negative publicity resulting from prolonged supply shortages or our participation in industry-wide collaboration to increase the supply of personal protective equipment [PPE] in the United States;

To date it has dodged significant setbacks from any of these bullets. Its PPE supply arrangements have not been without their challenges. To meet these, it has searched out new suppliers and augmented its manufacturing capacity. Overall, it has been able to pass on additional PPE supply costs (p. 9) with higher charges.

Cardinal's FQ1, 2021 10-Q reported that its Medical segment realized increased profits by reason of decreased costs. Reductions in volume of elective procedures resulting from the pandemic was offset by temporary cost reductions and increased laboratory revenues.

As for the larger, pharmaceutical segment:

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, Pharmaceutical segment profit increased compared to the prior year period primarily due to higher contribution from branded pharmaceutical sales mix. Pharmaceutical segment profit was adversely impacted by COVID-19, primarily as a result of volume declines in our generics program and Nuclear and Precision Health Solutions.

Cardinal Health is actively managing its potential opioid liabilities, which nonetheless constitute a formidable concern for some shareholders

While the opioid liability pot has been boiling for some companies for far longer, it did not show up in Cardinal Health's 10-K filings until its 8/10/2017 filing which included the following (p. 59):

Opioid Lawsuits As of August 8, 2017, 26 counties and municipalities in New York, Ohio, Oregon and West Virginia, as well as the Cherokee Nation, have filed lawsuits against pharmaceutical wholesale distributors (including us), pharmaceutical manufacturers and retail chains relating to the distribution of prescription opioid pain medications. The lawsuits, which have been filed in various federal, state and other courts, allege violations of controlled substance laws and various other statutes as well as common law claims, including negligence, public nuisance and unjust enrichment, and seek equitable relief and monetary damages. We are vigorously defending ourselves in these lawsuits. Since these lawsuits are at early stages, we are unable to predict the outcome of these lawsuits or estimate a range of reasonably possible losses.

Since that time the opioid epidemic has blossomed into a witches' cauldron filled with a pestiferous stew of claims that has taken on a caste to rival the tobacco and asbestos suits that have proven so troublesome. Cardinal's latest 10-K (p. 65) illustrates Cardinal's opioid dilemma. It is as if it is open season on Cardinal and other drug distributors. More than 3,000 lawsuits have been filed against it and others.

During Cardinal's 1/2020 JPMorgan conference, the moderator noted that a question of broad concern for investors has to do with the global settlement of opioid claims by governmental units (states and political subdivisions) that started to take shape last year. She asked for a report on its current status and a timeline, questioning why it was taking so long.

In response, CEO Kaufmann noted how Cardinal and the other defendants were anxious to be part of the solution and were working as best they could to move the complex negotiations to a resolution. Nonetheless he was unable to proffer any timeline. He went on to note:

...we do continue to make progress, conversations continue to happen between both sides. And it is really impossible for me to really give you any type of timeline, I wish I could; I wish I had one. All I know is that we continue to make progress. I think we all agree this is the best path forward all parties involved, but we don't want to rush to something that doesn't give us as much possible global peace and certainty as we can get. And so we're just going to continue to do the right things and be patient to get the right deal in place.

Here we are in 2021, the pandemic continues to flame, politics continues to be fraught. Cardinal and its co-defendants are talking about a global settlement (governmental bodies only) that has ballooned to $26 billion. Imagine getting agreement with >3,000 governmental units and their attorneys. Cardinal's latest estimate of its cash outlay over 18 years is $6.6 billion. As nasty as that may be, it does not include any private party litigation.

Cardinal's FQ1, 2021, 10-Q (p. 30) describes such additional claims not covered by the prospective settlement as:

...claims by private parties, which includes unions and other health and welfare funds, hospital systems and other healthcare providers, businesses and individuals. Private parties had brought approximately 411 lawsuits as of November 2, 2020. Of these, 116 are purported class actions. The causes of action asserted by these plaintiffs are similar to those asserted by public plaintiffs. We are vigorously defending ourselves in these matters.

It should be noted that Cardinal maintains and appropriately reviews (p. 5) its accruals for these claims.

Conclusion

Cardinal is an attractive business that is managing the pandemic. It pays a >3.5% dividend that merits a quant grade of "B" for safety and "A+" for consistency. I am comfortable holding my modest position. Its unresolved opioid claims mitigate against building a full position in this name.