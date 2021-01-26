The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) is just around the corner, and the most recent company to report its preliminary results is Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF). Unfortunately, it was an unusually tough year for the company due to COVID-19 related restrictions, but the mid-tier miner finished the year on a high note, with record quarterly production in Q4. While the company is expected to have a very high-cost year in FY2021 with cost guidance of $1,300/oz, its transformation remains in its early stages, with Magino set to begin construction in the next few months. Based on Argonuat's significant organic growth potential and the upgrade in the jurisdictional profile with Magino in the wings, I see the stock as a Speculative Buy below US$1.69.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Argonaut Gold released its Q4 and FY2020 results last week and reported quarterly production of 57,000~ gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], a new record for the company. This solid performance was driven by the additional contribution from Florida Canyon, which Argonaut picked up in its Alio Gold (ALO) acquisition for a dirt-cheap price of less than $30.00/oz. This helped the company to finish the year just shy of its guidance mid-point (215,000 ounces) despite COVID-19 related disruptions at its Mexican assets with 203,500~ ounces produced. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, it was a solid quarter for Argonaut across all of its operations. The strongest two contributors were El Castillo and La Colorada, with 18,600~ GEOs and 14,500~ GEOs produced, respectively. Meanwhile, El Castillo produced 12,600~ GEOs, a strong recovery from Q2 and Q3, and Florida Canyon produced 11,300~ GEOs, a 17% drop sequentially (Q3 2020: 13,700~ GEOs), but still a solid contribution to the FY2020 results. In total, the company produced 57,000~ GEOs, which was up 20% year-over-year, and 203,500~ GEOs for FY2020. While it's certainly disappointing that the company missed guidance, I think Argonaut can get a pass this year with its operations in one of the hardest-hit countries due to COVID-19, with most producers having the headwind of 60-day shutdowns.

(Source: Author's Chart)If we look at the results relative to prior years, this was a massive year for Argonaut Gold, helped by a great year for San Agustin, with 63,900~ GEOs produced. This translated to 3% growth year-over-year, despite the COVID-19 related disruptions, with FY2019 production at the mine of 61,800 GEOs. In terms of consolidated production, Argonaut Gold managed to grow annual production by 9% year-over-year (FY2019: 186,600~ GEOs) despite COVID-19 related headwinds due to the company's brilliant acquisition of Alio Gold.

(Source: Alio Gold Company Presentation)

This deal allowed the company to pick up a small-scale producer with Florida Canyon and the Ana Paula Project in Mexico, and Argonaut then turned around and sold Ana Paula for $30 million upfront and contingent payments. This effectively reduced the Alio Gold acquisition cost by $30~ million at a bare minimum. In summary, this means that Argonaut bought a producing asset for less than $30 million in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, which is one of the reasons why I've warmed up the story. While I have not been impressed with the company at all in the past, this acquisition and the ensuing Ana Paula sale was a great move by management.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we look ahead to FY2021, there's not a ton to like from the above guidance, with low double-digit production growth at the guidance mid-point (230,000~ GEOs), but extremely high costs of $1,300/oz. This would translate to one of the highest cost years in history for Argonaut Gold, and costs coming in above FY2020 levels when the company was held back by COVID-19 related shutdowns. However, Argonaut Gold isn't a 2021 story, and I don't think the market cares about a high-cost year ahead. Instead, the market is likely focused on the fact that the company is set to transform from a 230,000-ounce producer to a 400,000-ounce producer within 30 months, at costs closer to in line with the industry average ($1,000~/oz).

(Source: Author's Chart)

This growth stems from the Magino Project in Ontario, which Argonaut acquired in its friendly takeover of Prodigy Gold in 2012. The company massively overpaid for the asset, in my opinion, given that it went shopping in the tail-end of a recently expired bull market for gold (GLD). However, after nearly a decade, Argonaut looks like it will finally be able to monetize the project, and it's a good thing those ounces sat in the ground for several years. This is because the After-Tax NPV (5%) for the project has soared given the increase in gold prices, and fortunately, Argonaut had the discipline not to dump the project in the bear market lows as other companies did with their non-core assets.

(Source: Mining.com)

Argonaut recently announced that it had filed the closure plan for its Magino Project, is beginning site preparation, and construction is expected to begin by this summer. This would translate to the first gold pour at Magino by Q3 2023 given the 2-year construction timeline, translating to 40~% production growth from FY2021 to FY2023 based on my conservative estimate of 90,000~ ounces produced from Magino in FY2023. This growth rate is based on my estimates for 230,000~ GEOs produced in FY2022 and 320,000~ ounces in FY2023 with a half-year of production from Magino. Looking ahead to FY2021, Magino should be fully ramped up, and the growth will improve to over 85% with a consolidated production profile of 400,000~ GEOs. Of course, this assumes there are no hiccups during construction or commissioning and that the company meets its timelines.

(Source: Company Presentation)

So, is Argonaut a Buy at current levels?

Currently, I see a fair value for Argonaut Gold of $135.00 per reserve ounce, given that most of these ounces won't be in production for 28 months or longer, and roughly one-third of the ounces are in predominantly Tier-2 jurisdictions (Mexico). Given that the company has 5.83~ million ounces, this translates to a fair value for Argonaut of $787~ million. Based on the most recent share count of 302 million shares, this translates to a fair value of US$2.61. However, I prefer to buy stocks at a minimum of a 35% discount to fair value to bake in a margin of safety, especially when I'm buying higher-cost producers or sector laggards.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we apply a 35% discount to the conservative fair value of US$2.61, this translates to a share price of US$1.69~. Therefore, to bake in a large enough safety margin to justify buying the stock, I see the lowest-risk buy point at below US$1.69. While there's no guarantee that the stock heads this low, this is where I would see a very favorable reward to risk, and it's also where the stock found strong support at the depths of its correction in Q4. In summary, for me to get interested in the stock, I would like to see it pullback to US$1.70 or lower.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While Argonaut is nowhere near my favorite idea in the sector, it is reasonably valued and has one of the top-10 organic growth profiles in the sector. This assumes that the company can build Magino on budget and on time to prevent any further dilution. Assuming the company can continue to produce 225,000~ plus ounces from its existing operations, Magino is set to transform the company from an insignificant producer to a 400,000~ ounce-producer with better costs, a better jurisdictional profile with increased production from Tier-1 jurisdiction assets. Currently, I see a conservative fair value for Argonaut of US$2.61 per share, but it's always best to err on the side of caution when buying laggards. Therefore, I am not long currently and am focused elsewhere, but I may look to start a position if the stock below US$1.69 where the share price would bake in a decent margin of safety.