On Monday, Duke Energy (NYSE: NYSE:DUK) announced a settlement with the North Carolina Attorney General, North Carolina Utilities Commission Public Staff, and the Sierra Club to finally resolve the ratepayer expenses in Duke's Coal Ash Cleanup. As has been discussed previously (Duke Energy: Only Upside From Here), Duke has been dealing with the regulatory bodies of both South and North Carolina in regards to their massive coal ash cleanup, which is the largest coal ash cleanup in U.S. history. Duke will be excavating the majority of its remaining ash across its 14 coal plant sites, which will require the removal of approximately 124 million tons of coal ash. With this filing, Duke can finally remove the overhang on the stock as there is now clarity on how Duke will proceed.

The proposed settlement, which has been endorsed by the North Carolina Attorney General, is a massive win for Duke and a huge giveaway by the state. While Duke's new plan reduces expenses by approximately $1.1 billion, it still allows the utility to earn a return on equity based on the cost of the cleanup.

This filing follows the December ruling from the North Carolina Supreme Court which ruled that Duke would not need to pay for the full cleanup costs, and instead required the NCUC to review a proposal from Public Staff that would restrict the utility from profiting off the cleanup.

The details of the settlement include reducing coal ash costs in Duke's pending North Carolina rate requests by 60%, but still allowing Duke to earn a return on the remaining cleanup costs. This is a win for shareholders as Duke will be able to grow earnings simply by following environmental law. In Duke's 2019 rate case, it will write off $485 million in coal ash costs for retail customers, while in future rate cases, Duke will write off slightly more than $270 million, per publication from the attorney general's office. Duke will also be required to reduce its return on equity for the coal ash costs, and pay a $100 million environmental penalty, although this was already known and originally was ordered by regulators in 2017.

Although highly beneficial to investors, North Carolina Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein posted the below on his website in a likely attempt to sway public opinion positively:

Where this Leaves Duke's Balance Sheet

With the settlement out of the way, Duke's balance sheet looks strong. Duke is continuing to execute on its previously announced cost cuts (Cost Cuts Announced By Duke Make The Stock A Compelling Buy), with the company currently tracking in the higher-end of its original targets, per Q3 earnings below.

While the company has been underperforming its greener peers, it seems very difficult to lose money on this stock. While the bubble-like mania in green energy continues to propel trendy names, Duke should be viewed as a safe, regulated, built-in growth + yield investment.