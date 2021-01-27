Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) has maintained an impressive run since the COVID dip. As it adds new capabilities to its consulting services and solutions, we expect the momentum to be sustained. We believe Perficient is conservatively valued given its improved margins, cash flows, and ample liquidity.

Perficient is an IT service company offering digital consultancy services and solutions. Perficient has increasingly invested in beefing up its capabilities in digital consulting to help clients with their digital transformation projects. The digital transformation trend sits at the heart of Perficient's strategy, and it represents a significant portion of its future growth projections. Perficient's strategy extends beyond the US market into other attractive economies in North America.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In recent quarters, Perficient has accelerated its growth strategy via acquisitions to extend its market reach, partnership network, and technology capabilities. This has been achieved at a cost to EPS growth. The acquisitions have helped maintain high-single-digit revenue growth. The acquisitions are important as Perficient accelerates its market presence in attractive IT segments. They also complement existing capabilities in verticals where Perficient already has a strong presence.

In fact, we recently closed one of the largest deals in company history, well into eight figures. And this win was with a net new client we weren't even able to meet in person because of the pandemic, and it's typical we'd beat a handful of much larger firms to win the work. - Perficient

Last quarter, Perficient highlighted the growing volume of large deals as customers prioritize digital transformation projects. The positive trends drove the strong Q4 guidance calling for revenue growth of 10% ($156M-$161M) and a significantly improved EPS growth relative to the previous quarter. Perficient is expecting GAAP EPS of $0.36-$0.39 in Q4 compared to GAAP EPS of $0.19 reported in Q3. The EPS guidance also benefits from favorable comps as last quarter was impacted by expenses related to the issuance of new debt and other acquisitions related costs.

Source: Perficient

The acquisition of MedTouch is a big boost to Perficient's healthcare segment. The healthcare segment represents the largest portion of service revenue at approx. 35%. It is worth highlighting that Perficient consults for 9 of the ten largest healthcare providers.

Brainjocks was acquired to boost Perficient's Sitecore capabilities in web and content management platform development.

PSL adds to Perficient's strength in Latin America. It is expected to boost Perficient's global delivery capabilities with over 600 skilled professionals. PSL also adds to Perficient's client relationships across multiple verticals in the Fortune 1000 segment.

Together, the acquisitions have added more volatility to margins in recent quarters. They have also impacted Perficient's cash position. Despite the impact on margins, Perficient has maintained a solid margin profile. TTM gross margin stands at 38%. This represents an 8.4% improvement over the 5Y-average. EBITDA margin stands at 14.9%, a 22.7% improvement over the 5Y-average. Last quarter, Adjusted EBITDA, which includes non-cash charges, was more impressive at 19.8% of revenue. Net income margin has also improved with TTM net income margin at 5.6%. The improved margins have been accretive to cash flows and return on capital.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Perficient ended the last quarter with a debt position of $228m (includes convertible note and capital lease). Perficient has $50m in cash in addition to the $125m in unused borrowing capacity under its credit facility to fund new growth initiatives. The cash position also benefits from positive operating cash flows.

Going forward, worries about the sustainability of top and bottom-line growth will be muted as Perficient is expected to double down on its capabilities in attractive segments benefitting from the digital transformation theme. This will be supported by its existing competitive strengths, including its robust partner network, specialized strength in key verticals, strong customer relationship, and optimized talent portfolio of offshore and onshore tech expertise in regions like China and India. The offshore strategy will help minimize the headwinds from wage inflation in the US as Perficient serves new markets.

Overall, we expect these factors to be accretive to Perficient's goal of 40% net services gross margin (excludes stock compensation) and 20% Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Perficient's valuation is yet to reflect its improved strengths. Relative to peers in the IT service industry, Perficient spots an attractive growth and margin profile that gives it the flexibility to keep investing in new capabilities. This forms a foundation for its conservative valuation. The growing cash flow trend will give Perficient the flexibility to grow its topline. As a result, the potential for multiple expansion is strong.

Risk factors

Risk factors include competitive pressure from bigger digital consulting firms such as Accenture and Deloitte, loss of top talents and partners, and weak profitability as Perficient invests in new capabilities.

Conclusion

Perficient is an attractive digital consulting company with a fine blend of growth and profitability. Growth will continue to benefit from its improved success in its top verticals and other secular trends in the tech space. Perficient's ample liquidity also given it the flexibility to add new capabilities to boost its competitive position. As a result, we expect the current momentum to be maintained.