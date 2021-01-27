FX Talking: Painting In Broad Brush Strokes
Summary
- Dollar found some support from US yields in early trading in 2021.
- 2021 should not be the year to pencil in small corrections, but more to paint in broad brush strokes the major trends set to dominate the year.
- This includes a global recovery emerging from 2Q onwards, central banks slow to withdraw stimulus and a broadly weaker dollar.
By Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE
Executive summary
For EUR/USD we could well see consolidation in a 1.20-1.25 range through 1Q21. As more convincing signs of recovery emerge, especially in Europe this summer, we look for EUR/USD to push on towards the 1.30 area by year-end. In effect we are looking at a more modest repeat of the 2003-2006 period, when a global recovery drove commodity prices higher and the dollar weaker – and the ECB had to suffer a stronger EUR/USD.
Elsewhere in Europe we continue to favour those currencies exposed to the global recovery cycle (especially NOK, SEK) as well as though potentially benefiting from some early tightening – Czech koruna. Despite FX intervention to slow its advance, we also see a stronger Polish zloty as well. The RUB and TRY should stay supported this quarter.
Elsewhere, FX reform in China means that market trends will have a greater say in Renminbi pricing. We now see USD/CNY heading down to the 6.20 area by year-end, providing a tail-wind for Asian FX. Buoyed by the commodity rally, many Latin currencies are performing well. We would still prefer to back BRL over MXN, where the latter could be undermined by a more dovish composition at Banxico and a 100bp easing cycle.
Content Disclaimer
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.