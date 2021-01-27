Source: Bladex

I have an ongoing thesis on Bladex (NYSE:BLX) that I will not re-write, but may be accessed here and here.

The short version: Bladex is a Panama-based bank with presence in practically all Latin American economies. It lends to corporate and financial institution clients throughout Latin America, specializing on trade finance, working capital and other short-term transactions. It has been around for more than 40 years and in addition to its public float is owned by central banks of governments from the region (which were the founding shareholders). It all combines to present a rather unique institution, a well-managed and under-covered small cap.

Here are some of the main characteristics worth highlighting:

Its clients are mostly other banks in the region (53% of book) and large corporate clients which generate US$ revenues (commodity exporters).

It has no direct retail exposure.

Its loan book turns over quickly, with a large proportion - more than half - of the book maturing in less than a year.

Institutional deposits from its shareholders strengthen its funding.

It has access to unsecured bond markets as it maintains investment grade rating.

In short, a conservative mix on the asset side, coupled with a sticky funding source (which includes excess levels of equity).

In the first quarter of last year, the bank lowered its dividend from $0.375 to $0.25 per quarter as a measure to conserve liquidity, despite its strong capital base at that point. It subsequently earned enough in 2020 to cover its dividend even though it intentionally reduced its loan book by some 20% (that too, in a bid to conserve liquidity).

Bladex has yet to report Q4 earnings, it usually does this around mid-February; I expect they will have profits exceeding $15m which was the level of Q3 earnings.

This year, earnings should continue to normalize back to the 2017-2019 level as the bank is able to re-deploy its excess liquidity and build up its loan book of $5.1Bln at Q3 to the prior year amount of $6bln. They should then be able to increase the dividend back to its pre-pandemic level. Given the large amount of surplus capital on its balance sheet, they should be willing and able to do this sooner rather than later.

LatAm prospects for 2021

Latin America suffered a very large GDP contraction in 2020, estimated at almost -8%. In 2021, growth is expected to return, but remain subdued, with S&P pointing to 4.1% and United Nation's ECLAC…also guiding to a similar 3.7% level that is too low for emerging economies.

S&P states:

Our 2021 GDP growth forecast for the six largest Latin American economies is relatively unchanged at 4.1% (versus 4.5% in our previous update). We expect a contraction of 7.7% for 2020.

And ECLAC:

The Latin America and the Caribbean region will experience a contraction of -7.7% in 2020 but will have a positive growth rate of 3.7% in 2021, due mainly to a statistical rebound that will nonetheless be insufficient for recovering the economic activity levels seen prior to the coronavirus pandemic (in 2019), ECLAC indicated today in a new report.

Many challenges remain; unemployment will continue to be elevated, hurting internal demand. Bladex has some insulation from this due to its clients consisting mainly of banks, exporters and utility/regulated entities. Yet, government fiscal situations are strained, and more downgrades can be expected during the first half of 2021. Bladex has been aiming to increase its exposure to investment grade in the last 12 months.

Commodity prices improving

The price of commodities is important for these economies and especially for Bladex´s clients. The only quarterly loss the bank has had recently happened in 2018 and was caused by a default on a medium-term loan to a sugar mill, which was hurt by very low international sugar prices. Since then, the portfolio has done well even with low commodity prices.

More recently, commodity prices are improving, which will help its clients and surrounding economies improve trade balances and GDP. Copper is very important to Peru, Chile and recently, Panama. Oil prices are relevant to Mexico, Colombia and Brazil. Soybeans for Argentina and Sugar for Brazil and Central America.

Valuation and LatAm peers

Most peers have returned to multiples of BV similar to where they were a year ago, but not Bladex. At 0.6x BV, it remains the cheapest bank, well below Peru´s Credicorp (BAP) (trading at 3x Bladex), neighboring Bancolombia (CIB) (2x Bladex) and Brazil's Itau (ITUB) and Banco de Chile (BCH) (almost 4x the Bladex).

Some relative discount is probably warranted. Bladex offers a lower growth profile given its narrower trade finance focus and lower spreads; but more to the point, it carries an excess equity cushion that, if it were not for the central bank shareholders, may have been released a long time ago.

For the most recent years, except 2020, the bank has maintained equity of about $1 for every $6 in loans, an already high 16% ratio. For 2020, the ratio increased to 1/5 or 20%. This puts pressure on management to increase the book or, less likely, release capital to shareholders.

Normalized profit and outlook for dividends 2021

The bank has been consistently profitable. The dip in 2018 was due to a single credit exposure in Brazil that went into default due to very low sugar prices.

As mentioned previously, the bank pays out a dividend of $0.25/share or $1 a year. There are 40 million shares outstanding; therefore, it needs at least $40 million in profits to cover the dividend. We can see from charts above that the profit for the 9 months to September 2020 is already above this threshold, meaning the current dividend is already covered and any earnings in Q4 would add to capital.

Looking forward to 2021, the loan book should return to $6Bln, to justify maintaining the $1Bln in capital. If that is achieved (and we will know on the following earnings report how much it has grown), then there is reason to believe the banks’ earnings power would return to the +$80 million demonstrated in 3 of the last 4 years. Which is, +$2/share.

In any case, the prior dividend of $1.5/share requires $60m in earnings. This is certainly a level than may be achieved in 2021 (or even in 2020). Therefore, an increase back to $1.5 would make sense in 2021 (or in two steps to 2022). Because shares are trading at around about $15 today, such dividend would mean a 10% yield on cost. Not bad for such a well-capitalized, low-risk bank.

External forces can still exert pressure

At the beginning, I mentioned some of the positive characteristics on Bladex, now it’s time to highlight some of the risks:

It is a small cap, value stock in emerging markets. Regardless of it being cheap, it can get a lot cheaper in a market correction (it went below $10 for a while last year).

The central bank shareholders are a conservative group. Clearly, they like to keep higher capital cushions than regulatory requirements or peers. At some level, this is fine given the volatility in its markets. Beyond such level, it starts to look inefficient.

The shareholder structure is not conducive to activist involvement (where capital return would be one priority).

Potential downgrades on Panama in the future may pull down its own rating as well due to sovereign ceiling considerations by rating agencies.

A worsening of the pandemic would impact these economies harder than last year leading to loan reserves.

All considered, Bladex continues to be punished by the market to a greater extent than other regional banks, including those in non investment-grade countries. Part of it may be due to its size, and part of it to its lower growth and lower ROE from the capital cushion; however, the dividend yield of 7% is already very well covered, and it may be increased in the short term.