Commodities tend to zig when the equity markets zag. - Jim Rogers

Introduction and profile

With the equity markets trading at record highs and stratospheric valuations of more than 41x P/E, potential investors can be forgiven for feeling frustrated with the lack of suitable value opportunities in the equity space.

If you'd like to move away from equities there are still other asset classes that offer decent value; a couple of months back, I had put out a tweet flagging the relatively attractive opportunities in the commodity space. In Q2-20, the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) had dropped to the lowest point in its nearly 30-year history and is currently in the midst of recuperating from that point.

If the commodity space is something you'd like to have access to, you may consider looking at the WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GCC), an actively managed fund that looks to provide exposure across a diversified basket of commodities. Investors gain access to a wide basket of commodity sub-sectors such as agriculture, energy, livestock, precious metals, and industrial metals.

One of the most attractive facets of GCC is how effectively it manages the cost of carry that one associates with commodity futures. It is important to note that two strategies with the same commodity allocations can come out with drastically different returns over the long-run as long as the maturities of the commodity futures contracts vary. For instance, the index I mentioned above- BCOM, does not consider this cost of carry when constructing the index. Rather, the focus is only on front-end maturity contracts that rollover according to a fixed schedule, regardless of curve shape. This could prove to be troublesome in a contango environment (upward sloping prices over longer maturities) where the curve is steeper, thus leading to higher carry costs and lower overall returns. GCC on the other hand looks to negate this cost of carry effect by not focussing on a single point in the futures curve, but by dynamically selecting maturities. It goes about this by focussing on longer-dated maturities which also help in reducing the overall volatility of the fund.

GCC carries out its long-term strategic allocation or selects target portfolio weights once a year (it was most recently carried out on Dec 21st, 2020). This is then reviewed every month based on the shape of the futures curve, with the intention to select the highest expected carry for each contract in the portfolio. Tactical tweaks too may be implemented monthly, based on factors such as market sentiment, the balance of supply/demand for various commodities, and other technical factors.

Holdings and weights

Source: GCC

GCC offers investors access to 25 commodities from four broad buckets (energy, agriculture, precious metals, and industrial metals). The dominant weight in this ETF is taken up by precious metals (~28%), and gold in particular (18%.) I think at this stage of the cycle, this is a welcome measure.

Gold is often perceived to be an inflation hedge and I think conditions for higher inflation are growing by the day. Since the lows of 0.5% in March, the 10-year break-even inflation rate has been trending higher, and recently in January, it crossed the landmark 2% level. The Fed is also going to be laxer with its inflation targeting mandates, and all the excess stimulus the world over will also contribute to higher inflation, which should also be good for gold. I also recently mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report that we could see a bout of volatility in 2021. This too should improve the prospects of gold prices which have otherwise largely been flat over the last few months.

Commodities, and precious metals, in particular, tend to fare well during currency debasement; in recent weeks the dollar looks to have made a floor, but I think over the long-term there is potential for this to depreciate even further as general risk sentiment picks up and loose monetary policy conditions continue to prop up economies.

I also like the strong exposure to industrial metals. I've said before that in the coming year, we could see a slew of infrastructure-based stimulus packages across the world and this should boost demand for industrial metals. China has already been leading the way for much of 2020 by stockpiling industrial metals, and ongoing challenges in managing the virus across the globe have meant that there have been supply constraints in key industrial metals producing regions, especially in Latam.

Source: GCC

The other reassuring aspect of GCC is the diversification and relatively low correlation of its broad commodity baskets. As you can see from the table above, there is no strong correlation between different baskets (less than 0.5) and in some cases (livestock-precious metals, livestock-grains) you even have a negative correlation. This relatively low correlation between GCC's assets helps reduce the overall portfolio risk.

Summing up

Investors who are keen to bring some diversification into their portfolios may consider rotating into commodities via GCC. Currently, the risk-reward in the broad commodities space looks more enticing than the equity space and GCC gives you access to a diversified pool of 25 commodities. GCC's sector exposure has recently been rebalanced (Dec 21st, 2020) and it is favorably positioned to exploit the current macro-economic conditions around the world. Crucially GCC has an edge over some of the other commodity ETFs in that it helps effectively manage carrying costs which could prove to be detrimental in contango markets.

*Like this article? Don't forget to click the Follow button above!