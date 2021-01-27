As long-time The Natural Resources Hub subscribers know, I rely on - to a large extent - my extensive industry network to keep abreast of the state of being of the oil industry. However, just as those hiding in the foxholes oftentimes need air surveillance to know the regional movement of the enemy force, I reference a great number of sources to monitor the ups and downs in oil industry cycles.

Below, I use a variety of sources to define where we are in the oil cycle, and what the medium-term outlook is like, and how to position the investments to benefit from the shifting competitive landscape.

The Oil industry

To put it in the simplest way, the oil industry produces - from input factors (such as capital, skilled labor, and basic materials) - the fuels and petrochemical products that help make modern human life possible.

The oil industry is vertically segregated into upstream, midstream, and downstream.

The E&P (exploration and production) companies in the upstream raise capital, acquire land, manage E&P projects, and market produced oil and gas. Examples of E&P companies include ConocoPhillips (COP) and GeoPark (GPRK).

The E&P companies hire the oilfield service (or OFS) firms to carry out E&P work such as geophysical survey or well drilling. Examples of OFS companies include the Big Three - Schlumberger ( NYSE: SLB HAL), and Baker Hughes (BKR) - as well as hundreds of smaller players, such as Newpark Resources (NR), Tetra Technologies (TTI), Oceaneering (OII), and Core Laboratories ( NYSE: CLB

HAL), and Baker Hughes (BKR) - as well as hundreds of smaller players, such as Newpark Resources (NR), Tetra Technologies (TTI), Oceaneering (OII), and Core Laboratories ( The E&P companies contract the midstream companies to transport the produced oil and gas to the market. Examples of midstream companies include Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA).

Then, oil refineries and petrochemical plants belonging to the so-called downstream, such as Phillips 66 (PSX) and Methanex Corporation ( MEOH ), turn crude oil and natural gas into fuels and petrochemical products (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The input and workflow of the oil industry. Source: Laurentian Research. Image credit: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.

The entire workflow, from upstream via midstream to downstream, as well as each of the input factors, can be monitored and measured, creating a wealth of industry information.

Below, I will only use information gleaned from the E&P and service companies to understand the health and outlook of the oil industry, although I also will reference some of the input factors.

The state of the upstream oil industry

Upstream activities

According to the 4Q2020 Dallas Fed Energy Survey, business activities for both E&P companies and oilfield services firms increased in the 4Q2020, turning positive for the first time since the 4Q2019 (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The business activities index of 146 E&P and oilfield service companies in the 11th district. Source: Laurentian Research based on this source.

This is confirmed in part by the Baker Hughes U.S. weekly rig count. Since Aug. 14, 2020, the U.S. rig count has risen up by 54.9% from the bottom reached in the 3Q2020 (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Baker Hughes U.S. weekly rig count. Chart by Laurentian Research based on data source.

Upstream capital spending

As a result of the recovery of the upstream business activities, the capital expenditures (i.e., capex) from E&P companies increased in the 4Q2020. On the other hand, the oilfield services firms continued to restrain capital spending, although they controlled capital spending with less intensity (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The capex of 146 E&P and oilfield service companies in the 11th district. Source: Laurentian Research based on this source.

The capital spending of the E&P companies is the revenue of service firms. The revenue pulled in by the Big Three OFS firms, which accounts for the lion's share of all oilfield service revenue, indeed increased moderately from the 2Q2020, via the 3Q2020, to 4Q2020 (Fig. 5). According to the 4Q2020 Dallas Fed Energy Survey, this was a result of the sharp increase in equipment utilization, partly offset by the weak price received for services, which edged slightly lower (see below).

Fig. 5. The quarterly revenue of Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes. Chart by Laurentian Research based on company released financial data.

The rest of the OFS pack are yet to see the initial recovery as the Big Three have experienced. The four smaller OFS players sampled in this article, i.e., Newpark, Tetra, Oceaneering, and CoreLab, continued to see decreasing revenue as of the 3Q2020 (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The quarterly revenue of Newpark, Tetra, Oceaneering, and CoreLab. Chart by Laurentian Research based on company released financial data.

Going into 2021, 40% of the E&P companies expect to increase capex either slightly or significantly, 21% anticipate their 2021 budget to remain close to the 2020 levels, while 39% see a reduced 2021 capital budget (Fig. 7). The increase in E&P capital spending, however moderate it may be, should help the OFS companies.

Fig. 7. The expected level of capex in 2021 of 146 E&P and oilfield service companies in the 11th district. Source: Laurentian Research based on this source.

The profitability of the service companies

With the recovery of upstream activities, the business of the OFS firms is supposed to follow suit. However, it takes time for E&P capital spending to trickle down to the service companies. From the 2Q to 4Q2020, wages and benefits paid by the service companies appreciated substantially, so did input costs other than wages and benefits, but the prices they received for services provided to the E&P companies actually weakened slightly (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. The input factors as compared with the prices received for services provided by the oilfield service companies. Source: Laurentian Research based on this source.

Margins

With prices on rendered service weakening and the costs rising, the "operating margin continued to decline," according to the 4Q2020 Dallas Fed Energy Survey.

Having more latitude to tighten the belt, the Big Three was able to increase the gross margin and EBITDA margin slightly in the 4Q2020 (Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. The gross margin and EBITDA margin of the big three OFS firms. Chart by Laurentian Research based on company released financial data.

Smaller OFS companies did not do as well as the Big Three. E.g., Oceaneering and Newpark still struggled, although Tetra and CoreLab began to see a moderate improvement in margins (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. The gross margin and EBITDA margin of Newpark, Tetra, Oceaneering, and CoreLab. Chart by Laurentian Research based on company released financial data.

EBITDA and cash flow

The Big Three service companies were able to pull off another quarterly EBITDA growth. They even improved their free cash flow if we look beyond the seasonality associated with industry capital spending, although a big part of the sequential improvement in quarterly FCF is the result of capital spending control as I discussed above (Fig. 4; Fig. 11).

Fig. 11. The EBITDA and FCF of the big three OFS firms. Chart by Laurentian Research based on company released financial data.

Overall, the EBITDA of smaller OFS companies continued to drop as of the 3Q2020, especially that of Oceaneering (Fig. 12).

Fig. 12. The EBITDA of Newpark, Tetra, Oceaneering, and CoreLab, which are yet to report their 4Q2020 financial results. Chart by Laurentian Research based on company released financial data.

Looking ahead

My analysis of the oil industry suggests upstream activities have been slowly recovering from the 2Q2020 level.

Interestingly, such a recovery in business activities was achieved only on a modicum of optimism, as expressed by the oil executives that were polled by the Dallas Fed. Having just survived the worst industry crisis ever, those timid oilmen predicted the benchmark would hit $52.5 on average by the end of 2021, at a time when the WTI spot was at $47.09 (Fig. 13).

Fig. 13. The prediction of WTI spot price by the end of 2021 by 142 oil executives polled by the Dallas Fed. Chart by Laurentian Research.

Nonetheless, the worst is obviously behind us. Demand for oil, led by the Asian market, is coming back, while OPEC+ leader Saudi Arabia demonstrated a steely resolve to support the oil price with voluntary production curtailment. Even Wall Street, which had been shunning the oil industry like a leper, is now warming up to oil.

Going forward, E&P activities will likely continue to recover as oil returns to and stabilizes around the 2019 levels. Increasing spending by the E&P companies will have a trickle-down effect on the business of the service companies, first to the Big Three, and then to the rest of the pack. Sanguinity is palpable as in the 4Q2020 quarterly earnings calls of the Big Three:

"Absent of a new setback in the pandemic control and economic recovery, we see constructive macro drivers developing through the course of the year... In North America, we anticipate continued momentum and a strong start to 2021... Internationally ...we see the combination of a favorable long and short-cycle mix, the breadth of our market exposure, and our unique fit-for-basin technology, as key drivers for margin expansion throughout 2021." - CEO Olivier Le Peuch of Schlumberger. "As we start the new year, we believe that the worst is behind us and look to the future with optimism. Oil prices are back to pre-pandemic levels driven by global vaccine distribution and unfolding demand recovery, OPEC+ discipline, and a declining production base." - CEO Jeff Miller of Halliburton, who is optimistic about the activity momentum in North America and expects international activity to bottom in 1Q2021. "We believe this macro environment likely translates into a somewhat tepid investment environment for oil and gas companies during the first half of 2021. However, we expect spending and activity levels to gain momentum over the course of the year as the macro environment improves, likely setting up the industry for stronger growth in 2022." - CEO Lorenzo Simonelli of Baker Hughes.

The oil industry, especially the E&P companies and the service firms, is in an inchoate stage of recovery. The worst is behind us, and the downside risk has decreased substantially. I believe it's time for even conservative investors to consider picking up some high-quality oil names at incredibly cheap prices. I have backed up the truck with E&P stocks in March-April 2020, and am in the process of picking up high-quality oilfield service names. As you may have sensed while reading through this article, in addition to Schlumberger, CoreLab is indeed one of my top picks.