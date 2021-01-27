Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund Portfolio Manager Commentary Q4 2020

Third Avenue Management LLC offers its services to private and institutional clients and is partially owned by Affiliated Managers Group, a publicly-traded asset management firm holding company.
During the final quarter of the calendar year, the Fund generated a return of +12.73% (net) vs. +13.49% (before fees) for the Fund’s most relevant benchmark, the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Developed Index.
During the quarter, Third Avenue Management LLC announced that it had entered into an agreement with Real Estate Management Services Group, LLC to add the REMS International Real Estate Value-Opportunity Fund to the Third Avenue lineup.
The Fund also increased its investment in the common stock of American Homes 4 Rent.
At year-end, the Fund also had 39% of its capital invested in Commercial Real Estate enterprises that are involved in long-term wealth creation.