Tom Reeg is at it again. This week, Caesars Entertainment's (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO announced the company had made a minority strategic investment in the SuperDraft daily fantasy sports site. While no percentage or amount was specified, the deal includes an option by CZR to ultimately acquire 100%. It's the latest move by Reeg, who has spearheaded the transformation of the Carrano family’s Reno-based regional El Dorado Resorts. Reeg joined ERI in 2014 as president, was named CEO in 2018 and has since made a whirlwind succession of deals that has vaulted the company into first place as the nation’s biggest casino operator.

In succession, ERI acquired Isle of Capri Casinos, iconic Caesars, and is well on the way of completing a deal to own the UK legacy betting giant, William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY). And now, this move into SuperDraft Inc. lays down a first footprint into the daily fantasy sports space. Behind all this supercharged activity lies a strategy that, if well executed, validates management’s tight focus on creating the “single wallet” US gaming operator with the biggest growth ahead.

The idea here is simple: No matter where or how a gambler wants to play, be it a live or online casino game, a sports wager live or online, or participate in the biggest live gaming tournament on the globe with The World Series of Poker, CZR has a game for you. Now you can add the world of daily fantasy sports which has proven to be a powerful gateway vertical to real money sports wagering databases. Put all this together:

CZR presently runs 51 brick and mortar casinos in 17 states with the nation’s biggest database in its Caesars Rewards program numbering an estimated 55 to 60m members. When it officially completes its acquisition of Hill, it will be able to cross market that company’s US database of sports bettors with its own casino customers. Now add to that the vertical of DFS that has proven to be the most fertile breeding ground for sports bettors yet devised. (Below: Hill dominates Nevada sports books and will fire up its volume in CZR's regional property base live and on mobile. Source: William Hill Archives).

Caesars Palace, the most famous name in gaming is the ultimate comp prize for customers at its 50 regional properties.

That gateway has ignited the leadership positions of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) and the Fan Duel unit of Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) in top sports betting markets. That access potentially vastly reduces the punitive new customer acquisition marketing costs for operators with such a foothold. But neither DKNG nor FD has as yet exercised any focused pullback on marketing costs and both continue to lose money. Their calculation is this: They already have the DFS players, so their marketing thrust is aimed at general sports bettors, gleaned from competitors, or introducing general sports fans to wagering. It's better to spend more now than more later as the business matures. Not true. It's better to make money for shareholders, not promises built off empty calorie unicorn dreams.

That was the strategy of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) which has taken the potential of its acquisition of Barstool, the sports fan site that gives the company access to its huge “stoolie” database of an estimated 62 million. How all that will play out remains problematic since we are still amidst the pandemic. Penn shares have been on a wild joy ride resulting from the Barstool deal. Early indications are that it will be a decent match, but clearly, to date, in terms of actual market share of sports wagering produced, it’s a toss-up. Penn is a solid performer in regional gaming with lots to prove in the sports betting space.

DKNG has no brick and mortar presence, nor does Fan Duel, or any of PDYPY’s other 19 betting apps. Penn does with 41 across the US. But Penn does not have the database size of CZR, nor the massive presence on the Las Vegas strip which has proven to be a reliable breeding ground for CZR’s regional casinos.

CZR is currently sitting on $1b in cash as compared with Penn’s $453m, but both likewise bear a heavy debt load. CZR at a massive $27b vs. Penn’s at a hefty $11.3b. Both companies are losing money now mostly attributable to dramatic revenue slides related to the pandemic. Both will turn profitable post-pandemic, but at a different pace. Penn will recover faster because it's essentially a regional player with little or no stake in the Las Vegas Strip which has seen its convention and tourist business take a huge hit. CZR’s full pandemic recovery will likely take until early 2022 to begin showing up in exponential EBITDA numbers. Until then its regional portfolio and its online businesses will help carry the burden of debt service.

The two companies do not present a perfect apples to apples comparison. PENN shares have been primarily driven sharply north since pandemic lows by expectations on new sports betting legalization. CZR’s to a far lesser extent, but its trading engine has been fueled by the relentless drive by its management to put in place the building blocks of an industry leadership that will be uncatchable downstream.

CZR's live sports books and mobile spread throughout its 51 property system of regional casinos.

Penn has moved higher today based on a Goldman Sachs buy recommendation. I think their logic base is OK but has a bit too much of magical naiveté in their analysis to suit this old gaming business veteran. Who knows if Penn is getting bought by retail millennials among those Reddit users who pumped GameStop (GME) into its crazy current valuations? On fundamentals, the stock is OK, but we see it as somewhat overvalued at the moment.

You can sift through the financials of both companies, looking for rationales within the numbers. Penn looks better on certain data points, CZR on others. Other operators in the sports betting space pose still other judgment calls: When, if ever, will they get a handle on marketing costs? What possibilities are out there for those without brick and mortar properties for mergers or acquisitions of small, regional casino operators?

It all comes down, as it always does, to conviction in the mind of the investor. It’s easy to be enchanted now by the sports betting gold rush, but as always in a fever, the caution light at some point will blink.

In looking at the broad sector, we come up with this: We think you bet on the horse with the best blood lines ridden by the best jockey: And that thoroughbred we believe is CZR and its management. It may appear to be somewhat iffy if you go by numbers alone. Its balance sheet isn’t very pretty at the moment. Its exposure to a limping Las Vegas Strip stepping toward recovery may take more patience than you have. And the powerful surge of synergy one can expect as it blends its casino and sports betting databases translated into EBITDA and profit may elude you.

But in our view, CZR going forward is a foundational holding for any gaming stock portfolio that needs to participate in the growth of the business on all fronts: Casinos live, casinos and sports betting online, and now, daily fantasy sports providing a gateway for a fresh burst of speed in building a mammoth sports betting database.

Our conviction arises from the strategic vision we see that CZR has put forth by their actions, asset allocations and quality of execution of that strategy.

CZR decisions are clearly strategically designed toward a defined goal favorable to investors now.

Dominance on Las Vegas Strip and Reno

With 17 properties in Vegas and Reno, the company has the biggest footprint in the state with the biggest gaming win and most diverse offerings across the board for gamblers, convention and meeting planners, tour groups and high-end international business. Only MGM comes close to the Nevada presence of CZR. If you believe as I do that Vegas and Reno present a post-pandemic upside beyond the 2019 base year, that is a strategic goal to push you toward conviction.

Leadership position in sports betting

Investment in SuperDraft with 35 states active in DFS brings CZR access to the proven conversion of fantasy players to sports betting.

When it completes the Hill merger, CZR will rank among the top 10 leaders of the sports betting revenue sector. Key here is the exclusive deal Hill made prior to the CZR ERI merger as an exclusive provider of live and mobile sports betting for all their properties. In Nevada, Hill sports books enjoy a 32% share of total sports betting market. Across the nation, they average around 9% to 10% of mobile. With their foundation in the CZR casinos, Hill’s share is up among the leaders.

With the SuperDraft investment and the gateway to DFS customers it provides, CZR becomes more competitive with both DKNG and Fan Duel by generating lower marketing cost business through that vertical than would be the case before investing in SuperDraft.

World Series of Poker

This high visibility event is both a business generator for the Vegas Rio but a powerful branding message that floats well beyond the Nevada market itself.

International baccarat business

CZR is the oldest, most pervasive name among VIP baccarat players internationally. Its Asian marketing engine for example, which I had under my wing as a senior executive there during the ‘80s on, has the most developed business basis of any casino on the Strip. VIP Asian business is impossible to accurately forecast. The players simply show up, usually when they get deal on discounts, airfare reimbursements, generous comps and special event preference, etc.

Taking a pass on Asia and international casinos

CZR has a $775m commitment to a South Korea casino development which we believe they may be trying to unload. Beyond that, they appear to be content to leave the Asian sector to the big three of US gaming: Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) and MGM Resorts International (MGM). Of the three, MGM comes closest to CZR in strategic balance. It recently mounted an unsuccessful $11b bid for its UK JV partner Entain. Close, but no cigar... thus far. With a possible war chest from its largest holder (IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)) and a continuing avidity for sports betting, we think the MGM rider is still atop the bucking bronco ready for another ride soon.

CZR officially abandoned a goal of its prior management to bid on one of three Japan casino licenses. Part of that decision was related to bad ROI numbers, but in the larger part, due to a conscious new corporate decision to essentially remove itself from the international casino business. CZR’s decisions regarding its $775m commitment to a South Korea casino development are not totally official at the moment, but it's most likely in the process of seeking a buyer for that interest.

Its Canadian casinos and UK operations are likely under scrutiny as to whether they will remain in the corporate portfolio post-pandemic. Our best appraisal at the moment is that CZR wants out of the international business and sees itself as a US giant only for the foreseeable future.

The single wallet focus

Everything the company has done over the past two years clearly signals a decision to shove all the money on to the table bet on its premise of the single wallet company.

In brief, as noted, CZR does not see a customer who goes to one site to place his sports bets, another brick and mortar Strip casino for a getaway vacation, still another casino close to home for a casual drop in play ignited by an email blast on a deal. Now adding the SuperDraft investment, neither does it see the necessity to spend untold millions competing head to head with those operators who came out of DFS. Instead, it will now be able to cross market cheaply to the SuperDraft data base which stretches to 35 states.

So what does this mean?

It means a one-stop shopping for gamblers anywhere, anytime

Want a get away to Vegas for gambling, shopping, dining, shows? We have it. For every budget, for every taste. You have it with CZR. Your choice: 17 properties.

Want to drive an hour or so from home into a first tier casino property during the week, or for a family weekend? We have it. You have 17 states to pick from. Bear in mind those states are against borders with other states bearing big feeder markets.

Want to place a bet on your favorite team in the playoffs? Make a lay down on the Super Bowl? Fill out a real money bracket on the Final Four? Or just play a hunch you have on your team and punch in a bet on your phone to a bettor-friendly site.

Let’s add up a theoretical CZR player that represents the main target of the single wallet concept at the low end:

Two trips a year to Las Vegas: Average spend $650 each $1,300 total minimum according to Las Vegas tour officials.

Four drop-in trips a year on holiday weekends to CZR properties close to home. Average total spend $500, total $2,000.

Sports bets on CZR Hill apps averaging $25 per week during the NFL season, plus one shot on each of the four big events: Super Bowl, World Series, NBA Championships, and NHL Championships, perhaps soccer: Say total 30 bets a year of $750 in handle, holding ~$50 in possible winnings.

So CZR has a customer say worth $4,000 in action per year. Take a Lifetime Customer Value multiple of say 20 years and you have a customer, acquired at a very attractive marketing cost, worth a gross $80,000.

Because that customer is interacting among all your verticals his or her comp points pile up faster and fatter. And what you have is wallet dominance and a friend to your revenue for life.

This is why in effect what the strategic vision at its most precise is what is guiding the big asset allocation decisions, the debt financing moves and ongoing investment in capex.

So what we can conclude here is that the single wallet theory extends into the logic of being long CZR right now. For investors who would like a stake in the continually evolving growth of the gaming sector but don’t see building a portfolio, CZR is a single wallet, or if you will, Swiss Army Knife stock in the sector. It will deliver returns from every gaming vertical that counts including horse racing which continues at its racino properties.

You dominate the wallet. You make it all the more difficult for your competitors to wean that customer away.

Case closed if, and we repeat if, CZR can execute this strategy beyond earnings call happy talk it’s a $100 stock. In the past, they have performed and our expectation is that they can achieve that goal, and for that reason, we as investors, would want to be in business with them. In brief, it seems to me that in contrast to the prior management, these guys know what they’re doing.

Forward PT

We are somewhat dubious about projecting earnings in a post-pandemic business long before the last arm is vaccinated and we are past this terrible catastrophe. There are just too many imponderables at the moment. How deep is pent-up demand? Will the MICE business return to Las Vegas faster than anticipated during this endgame phase of the contagion? The massive debt load that overhangs CZR can be handled by cash flow, but for how long? How effective will CZR be in deleveraging at a rate that encourages investors? At what point could the legalization gold rush on sports betting get stopped in its tracks by massive blowback from government authorities?

Will politicians get increasingly disturbed by the excessive media blitzes co-marketing deals with teams and leagues and the inevitable horror story or two of problem gambling reaching the underage blown out of proportion by the voracious media? Will they act to impose curbs?

Yet, right now, the pandemic has decimated state budgets. Governors are hungry for revenue so legalization activity will indeed increase. Put it all together and it’s still hard to make the case for any PT at this point.

With that in mind, we get back to the right horse and right jockey mounted for the race. We strongly believe CZR is undervalued relative to its potential spurt of growth in all verticals we have outlined. We trust its management to execute their strategy with smarts exhibited in the process that built the nice little engine that could in Reno (El Dorado) into a national giant in quick time march.

Our guidance brief and to the point now: You should be long CZR because you could be looking at a major upward swing over the next six months.