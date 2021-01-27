Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF) CEO Joachim Kreuzburg on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 09:30 January 1, 0000 11:00 AM ET

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:SARTF)

Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call

January 27, 2021, 09:30 AM ET

Joachim Kreuzburg

Thank you very much and welcome everybody to today’s call in our preliminary results for 2020. As always, this time of the year together with Rainer, our CFO, we would like to inform you about the preliminary results of last year and in addition to that also give you guidance for the year 2021. This time, as we already announced half year results when we talked about our half year figures for last year, we’ll also give you an update on our midterm ambition for the year 2025. We will do that first for the Sartorius Group and then thereafter directly present on the Sartorius Stedim Biotech set of numbers in all those three dimensions. And then after that, we are happy to take your questions.

So with that, I just would like to kick it off by walking you through the main highlights that describe the year 2020 too, which was a very special year I think for all of us. We have seen a very strong finish to the year in both Group divisions. We have achieved, therefore, as a result from that double digit growth really in all KPIs for both divisions indeed, order intake growth, sales revenue growth, as well as EBITDA expansion. Nevertheless, business was very different for the two divisions in the course of the year. Maybe the fourth quarter was quite similar for both divisions.

But when we look on the entire year, then bioprocess started with quite a nice momentum, which then significantly accelerated in the course of the year after the first and then increasingly orders came in from vaccine developers and manufacturers. In contrast to that, in LPS, we had a very difficult first half of the year. The first quarter was very much impacted by the full lockdown in China, slow but constant recovery in China, but again the slow one at the beginning.

And in Q2, we have seen really a difficult business environment in the Americas because at that stage of a pandemic crisis, many customers’ laboratories in the U.S. were also fully locked down. Both divisions then, of course, also benefited to some extent from the acquisitions. But it is one of the different Danaher businesses that were closed starting May 1, basically, or consolidated from first May of last year onwards. Rainer will give you all those numbers in a minute.

I then also just want to teach you on the fact that we continue to project very significant growth also for the year that just started, and that we have significantly updated and raised the targets for 2025. A little bit more in a couple of minutes.

And with that, I hand over to Rainer.

Rainer Lehmann

Yes. Thank you, Joachim, and hello, everybody, and also welcome from my side to today's call. As Joachim pointed out, we're looking back to quite demanding but also very successful year. So how is this reflected in our figures? Sales revenues rose to 2.3 billion compared to 2019. That’s an increase of 30%. 7 percentage points of that growth are really contributed by the acquisitions, major or basically all of it from the Danaher assets that we purchased May 1, as Joachim just pointed out, and an additional 8 percentage points are attributed to, let's say, corona pandemic effects.

Order intake rose by over proportionately, about 49% to 2.83 billion. Here we actually -- how's that comprised? Acquisitions basically contributed here around 11 percentage points and the corona pandemic impact here is a little bit, was double as in the sales figure. It's around 14 percentage points. Of course, these are always best estimates from our side. The strong revenue, of course, trickled down to quite an impressive increase in our underlying EBITDA. It rose by 39% to 692 million. That's an increase of 2.5 percentage points to 29% EBITDA margin.

Let's keep in mind here though that, of course, there were significant economies of scales, but also an under proportionate development, especially in our functional expenses. We've been pointing that out during the last two quarters, and that we should always keep that in mind specifically also when Joachim will talk later about the guidance. FX actually did not play a major – it was slightly diluted, sorry about that. But acquisitions actually only had a slight positive effect on the overall Group results. How does it translate to our earnings per share on the ordinary side €4.37, an increase of 43% and the preference shares EPS is always €0.01 higher to €4.38.

If we look on how the revenue was split around different geographies on the next slide, we see really a very consistent picture basically each region around 30% growth. Revenue increase, let’s start with the Americas. Here, revenues rose to 812.2 million, increase of almost 33%, of course driven heavily also by the bioprocessing side, which I can only say that and this has been a consistent picture throughout the year, BPS are driving all regions; clearly, Americas also by the development of the corona vaccines.

LPS contributed here as well, but mainly, of course, through the impact of the acquisitions. In EMEA, we have an increase of 28.4% to 935 million. Of course, here also the vaccine development plays a large role and we had some nice tailwind from this. But also on the LPS side, we actually saw, and Joachim mentioned it up front and walked us through development of the year, a quite solid performance considering the overall economic challenges that we were faced with throughout 2020.

Asia Pacific did very well as well, 29.6% increase to 588 million. BPS was here the strongest momentum, not only on the sales side, but also on the order intake side. And within the Laboratory Products & Services side, we saw quite some improvement and specifically Q3, Q4 compared to the first half of the year, when there was quite a tight lockdown, especially in China, which then resulted in some catch-up effects towards the end of the year.

If we look on the right-hand side, the sales by region donut and you can compare to last year's, to be honest, no change. EMEA continues to contribute 40% to the overall Group revenue, America 35% and Asia Pacific was 25%.

If we look on the next slide and dive a little bit deeper into the divisional performance on the bioprocessing side, dynamic growth really across not only all regions, but also all product categories. Order intake, to be honest, we have to say soared to 56.4% in constant currencies to 2.2 billion. That is quite impressive. The corona impact on that order intake is around 17 percentage points from acquisitions actually with around 8 percentage points.

On the revenue side, 34.4% in constant currency grows to 1.78 billion contribution here, corona 12 percentage points and the acquisitions contributed here as well, but under proportionately was only 5 percentage points. Both, of course, as I mentioned before, and if you know the BPS is the profitability driver here on the Group, we see an improvement in the margin from 29.1% to 32.3% for BPS to 576 million almost, which is an increase of 46.5%.

I’m also pleased, let's keep here in mind, that the economies of scale played a role and also the under proportionate development of functional expenses, basically as we all knew, and this applied also to our tourists, pretty much no travel through 2020. A lot of the hiring could not have taken place normally as it should have needed also in support and sales and marketing functions in order to sustainably accompany this growth pass and, of course, slightly offset by some additional freight expenses. But overall, the cost basis is a low one, of course, that's brought us then to this very, very high or very good 32.3%. FX slightly diluted. The acquisitions actually play a significant role overall onto the EBITDA for the BPS division.

If we're looking at the LPS development, the phase is here really rebound and catch-up effects after challenging first half. As we know, we look back at half year, we were pretty much order intake as well as revenue was flat on previous year level. And then we saw Q3 that we commented already acceleration and that continued in the fourth quarter. So that order intake for the whole year increased by 26.4% to €598 million. It was also driven by high demand for products used in the context of coronavirus testing.

Specifically here we have, for example, on the liquid handling side, tips for pipettes, but also membranes that go into certain test kits. The acquisitions contributed here on the order intake side just around 19 percentage points. Revenues, same development overall, we saw good catch-up in Q3, Q4 increased by 18.1% in constant currency to 553 million. Acquisitions contributed here, of course, 15 percentage points and the corona net effect we saw here a slight dilution of 1 percentage point.

Underlying EBITDA margin, we could not hold the margin that we showed last year. There was a slight drop of approximately 0.5 percentage point to 21% or €116.3 million, but net increase. So, let's keep in mind 2 percentage points are really coming here from the acquisition from the ForteBio portfolio that came with the acquisition of the life science assets from Danaher.

In addition, we should keep in mind that also by the impact of the lower demand also throughout the first six months, which we pointed out several times, we definitely had lower capacity utilization, which have also then led to a decrease of the margin overall. FX really did not play a major role on the LPS side.

And the next slide if we look, it’s always to some key financial indicators. I mentioned EBITDA, a strong performance, 692 million. Yes, we had quite some significant increase in extraordinary items. They are, of course, driven and influenced primarily by the acquisitions, not only by the Danaher license assets on May 1, but of course also by initial activities regarding BIA Separations and [indiscernible].

Financial results you see here and that’s quite a significant drop, and actually I want to spend some time to explain what is happening here. You see it normally dropped from 32.5 million expense to only 9.4 million, which is, of course, initially a bit counterintuitive knowing that we are financing more, especially those acquisitions.

So in this number, there's a valuation effect included from the earn-out in relation to the acquisition of BIA Separations. And we will see this going forward every quarter in our figures that we're going to publish, and that effects since the earn-out is related to a certain amount of shares that are going to be given to the sellers of BIA Separations and this is happening over the next five years. We actually have to value that liability that we owe still to the purchaser at fair market value.

And, of course, since the share price is irrelevant and we see fluctuations in the Sartorius Stedim Biotech share price, this is reflected then in the P&L and has a significant impact, therefore, in the financial results. Going forward, of course, we always mentioned that just for you here in 2020 in those figures, this effect amounted to 31 million. If you basically adjust it, then you see a financial result of 40 million, which is in line and mainly driven, of course, by an increase in our recurring interest expense.

In addition, let me make a comment. Although we don't have it normally here, but since we guided in Q3 also that our tax rate overall would be around 30%, currently our tax rate that we are publishing is 28%. That has to do with the fact that it includes the positive impact of the valuation of the earn-outs which though is not tax relevant since it's purely a valuation entry. If we exclude this effect, our tax rate would be 30.2% and therefore exactly in line with the guidance and projection we actually gave in Q3. Not an easy topic, but if there are questions then I’m more than happy to discuss this further.

Underlying net profit rose almost 43% to 299 million, reported net profit 44% increase to 226 million and the operating cash flow, of course, driven by the very strong EBITDA increased almost 38% to 519 million. The net operating cash flow, of course, although you see and you will recognize that it's not only driven by acquisitions, working capital increase, but also through the fact that we want to make sure that our supply chains are intact, as much as possible inventory levels, of course, increased.

Receivables increased as well due to the strong growth in revenue, and that in fact actually could be counteracted by the increase of our factoring program that is now running at almost 120 million by year end. So the change from 2019 to 2020 was roughly 90 million increase in our factoring program that we use in the financing source. Investing cash flow 1.28 billion, of course, driven by the acquisitions and CapEx ratio is in line with the guidance we've had around 10%. We ended up with 10.3%. That's 2 percentage points less than previous year, but nevertheless if you look at the nominal value, it was still 240 million compared to 225 million in 2019.

If we look on the next page and have a look at the equity ratio in percent, we see here a decrease of the ratio from 38 to 29.9. I comment that on our Q3 figures. Of course, nominally and in absolute terms, the equity is increasing. In 2020, we saw an increase in equity of 300 million, but the ratio nevertheless decreases due to the fact that through the acquisitions and the balance sheet, some increased net supply of 1.8 billion, therefore, the ratio from equity to the balance sheet sum, of course, decreased, but still at very acceptable levels.

Net debt driven by the acquisitions at 1.88 billion, which results then in dynamic debt ratio of net debt divided by underlying EBITDA of 2.6. Also, where we guided it where we said, okay, it will be slightly below 2.7. And on the right-hand side you see the development, so everything in line and where we wanted it to be. As I said, very successful year in 2020.

And I'll hand over back to Joachim.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Thank you, Rainer. Before I walk you through the outlook for 2021, I would like to share some information with you with the most recent acquisition and one agreement about an acquisition that we have closed and all this happened in December and early January. So the first one is the acquisition of WaterSep BioSeparations, a rather small company from the U.S. East Coast, $2.5 million sales revenue, 15 employees.

We had the date of first consolidation in the middle of December. It's an innovative hollow fiber crossflow filtration technology, so it also adds to our downstream processing portfolio. So it will be consolidated in the BPS division. Purchase price is $27 million plus an earn-out depending on the achievement of quite ambitious growth targets.

It's a complementary technology to our existing portfolio as you can read from the rather small team of this company. We see here substantial potential to grow this business significantly as it is now part of the product back of a globally present quite strong sales organization with good access to those customers.

And the second one is the chromatography process equipment division from the French company, Novasep. We are talking about approximately €37 million or sales revenue that this business should have achieved in 2020. Approximately 100 employees being active in this business. We expect that closing could take place within H1. I think that rather would mean in the second quarter more likely than in the first for sure.

It's a resin-based batch chromatography as well as intensified chromatography systems business. Again, it would be part of the BPS division and would add to our downstream portfolio here. We didn't disclose the purchase price yet as we have an antitrust approval to wait for. Once we will have got this, then we will share more information with you about this business as well.

So having said that, I would now like to talk about the outlook for 2021. First of all, I would like to remind everybody that also in our business, which is obviously very resilient in these challenging times, uncertainties remain relatively high. We have heard about the very different two half of last year, particularly in the LPS division.

So we are working on the assumptions that there will be no further tighter lockdowns in any geography, particularly related to our guidance for the LPS division. But, of course, that always, as I said, it comes with quite some uncertainty and we reflect that with an even wider bandwidth for our top line growth guidance than we usually would give.

So, we are projecting 19% to 25% growth in constant currencies for the Group. Of this, 5.5 percentage points should approximately come from the acquisitions. We also expect up to 6 percentage points from corona-related demand. As you can see, further down that this would come completely from the BPS division. I’ll come to that in a minute. We expect an underlying EBITDA margin of 30.5% for the Group.

Overall, I would also like to make you aware of the fact that we expect not a very linear growth over the different quarters of next year. We expect growth to be for Q1 a good 40% rather and for H1, approximately 40%. And that, of course, has to do with the fact that particularly the Danaher business was consolidated just starting from May last year onwards, and the fact that also the, let's say, underlying organic businesses we talked about before had quite some trends last year, so there are different comps also in that regard.

So, this Group figures are composed of the numbers of course that we expect for the two divisions. For Bioprocess Solutions, we expect 22% to 28% top line growth. Approx 6 percentage points should be contributed by the acquisitions and up to 8% from the additional corona demand. EBITDA margin is expected to be around 33%.

And here I would like to refer again to what Rainer elaborated on, and that is that -- and I think we spoke about that already three months ago, that I think the development of our profitability should be rather be seen as one for two years. So maybe it's better to say, okay, from 2019 to 2021, this profitability increase for these two years should be put into relation to the top line increase of these two years because of this certain level of lagging behind in developing some of our infrastructural costs, so to say.

So for Lab Products & Services, we expect a top line growth of 10% to 16%. 5 percentage points we expect to come or to be contributed from acquisitions or more precisely the [indiscernible] business that we acquired last year from Danaher, and we don't expect any net impact from corona effects, as I said before. The acquisitions should have no significant effect on the profitability of BPS and also on the Group level, whereas for LPS we expect a rather small one of approximately 0.5 percentage point of accretion.

So CapEx ratio is an important point here as well. We have mentioned that in our communication earlier today that we are accelerating and also extending a number of our capacity expansion plans that we had on our agenda for the next few years anyway, and then, of course, it's completely related to the fact that we have been growing stronger in 2020 than initially expected and that we also expect that to some degree to happen in 2021. And that, of course, means that we have approached the trigger points in regard to capacity utilization much faster and earlier than we initially had expected in some areas as there are membrane casting capacities, filtration, manufacturing, bank manufacturing, also to some extent in our equipment business.

So numerous projects that we have pulled forward and that means that other than we have expected a year ago that the CapEx ratio for 2021 should be rather like a little bit lower than this 10% that we have now achieved in 2020, and which we also have projected at the beginning of that year. But just the opposite, we will see around 15% of CapEx ratio because of that. But no change of content, so to say, but really like a compression in time of a number of such projects, because of the reasons that I was talking about.

For net debt to underlying EBITDA, we expect that even though we are planning for this very substantial CapEx, we rather expect a slight improvement of our indebtedness. A key figure to net debt to underlying EBITDA ratio, we project that to come in slightly below 2.5 after 2.6 for 2020. But, of course, all this is excluding any potential acquisitions beyond those communicated.

With that, I would like to switch over to the 2025 perspective, as I said earlier. So we increased -- we have seen that the baseline has substantially increased now. We initially thought that we would come in pretty much on this €2 billion figure that we had projected for the year 2020 for a long time. And additionally to that we also see that in the BPS business that there should be maybe a bit higher underlying organic growth also for the next few years.

And so because of that, we -- to some extent, you could say we stick roughly to our initial yardstick of doubling our sales revenues every five years. But because of the certain increase of underlying organic growth potential and opportunities in the BPS division, we've gone a little bit beyond that and have risen our top line guidance from €4 billion to €5 billion for the year 2025.

I also would like to say that one thing is very much unchanged, and that is that this additional sales revenue should be achieved by predominantly organic growth but also acquisitions. We would expect on the Group's level, roughly a composition of 75% to 25% with maybe a ratio a little bit more towards the non-organic portion for LPS and maybe the opposite for BPS.

But that has been the case for our guidance for 2025 before as well, just as the one regarding acquisitions given the profitability level that we are operating on, we believe it's a more realistic assumption that acquisitions are rather diluted at the beginning on average, and then reach the actual profitability level after some time. I’m mentioning that because if we would plan for just organic top line growth, then maybe EBITDA levels would be a little bit higher than we project them.

And the set of figures looks like the following. I mentioned already the 5 billion for the Sartorius Group, but let me start from the left side. So for BPS, as we came in very significantly above our initial target for 2020, as a reminder, initially we thought we would achieve €1.5 billion and now we came in close to €1.8 billion. And therefore, this is very much reflected by now the increase to 3.8 billion as our target for 2025 and ambitious, but achievable targets. The EBITDA margin we would expect to be around 34%.

For LPS, we didn't change our figures. We still believe it's an equally ambitious but realistic target. As for BPS, €1.2 billion of sales revenues, 25% of EBITDA margin, both growth ambitions translate into a CAGR of around 16%. And for the Group, as I said before, we are talking about €5 billion of sales revenue that we aim to achieve in 2025 and an EBITDA margin of 32%.

So, let me briefly walk you through the set of numbers for Sartorius Stedim Biotech before we then move to Q&A. So for Sartorius Stedim Biotech, again, of course, the numbers are very much comparable to those for the Bioprocess Solutions division, even though we see some increase of difference between those top line and to some degree also profitability margin top line, because SSB is manufacturing some products that are sold through the LPS division and this business is growing as well. So we are talking about membrane-based products here and profitability.

The main reason is here, one that is not relevant for cash flow actually but it's simply an accounting topic that depreciation for investments made on the Group level can be accounted for as depreciation in the BPS division, but have to be accounted as costs that the SSB entities or legal entities compensating, and that is why the EBITDA, so the results before such depreciation is a little bit higher for BPS than for SSB. This is reflected both in the actual figures as well as in the 2021 guidance as well as the outlook for 2025 as you will see in a minute.

So, sales revenue for 2020 was a little bit above €1.9 billion, reflecting a 34.5 percentage point of growth in constant currencies. Order intake came in at 56.7% in constant currencies above previous year's number and reached €2.38 billion. Underlying EBITDA was close to €605 million, representing an increase of more than 40% as an expansion of the margin of close to 2.5 percentage points and reaching a level of 31.7%. Underlying earnings per share increased even a little bit above that rate, almost 46% up to €4.16.

All the different effects Rainer spoke about earlier regarding the pandemic-driven effects here on the SSP level, this accounted for around 12% for sales revenues. And you see that in the second bullet point around 19 percentage points for order intake. And for sales revenue, the acquisitions have gone for close to 6 percentage points of the growth. Underlying EBITDA, I don't want to bore you with repeating ourselves, economies of scale and this delay of cost development.

On the regional level or from a regional perspective, also pretty much as you have seen it just before. We are very happy that growth was very evenly distributed across product segments and regions. So it just varies between 33% for the European region and 38% for Asia Pacific. And the other comments, I guess you have heard before.

With that, I would like to move to the operating cash flow perspective. Also here, the comments you basically have heard before. Therefore, again, I would rather like to leave more room also for Q&A and therefore rush through that tax rate. Rainer elaborated on that. We are happy to share all those details going forward to offer all the transparency that you need also for your models.

And with that, I would like to move over to the financial KPIs, very healthy equity ratio, of course, very much influenced by the acquisitions. The same holds true for net debt and net debt to underlying EBITDA and ratio of 0.8 still represents a very strong position in regard to further financing capacities.

Outlook 2021; also here, we, of course, apply a 6% bandwidth due to the relative high level of uncertainties. 20% to 26% top line growth is our expectation here. Acquisitions, we expect to contribute around 5.5 percentage points to that and the additional corona demand should make up around 7 percentage points. And because of the fact that I was talking about before, our projection for the underlying EBITDA margin is around 32%.

You see also that we plan for a CapEx ratio of 15% here on the SSB level, as by far majority of the significant capacity expansions are taking place on the SSB level for our respective business there; main locations Germany, Puerto Rico and China, where we expand our footprint and potential.

2025 ambition; all the background I mentioned before, I do not want to repeat that. It simply translates into a €4 billion sales revenue target for Sartorius Stedim Biotech. Maybe one comment. We didn't differentiate that number three years ago when we came up with our 2025 guidance first time because we just said, well, let's don't try to be overly precise seven years ahead of time or eight years ahead of time basically. But now for the reasons that I mentioned before, there is some difference between those two top line numbers. And that's why we reflect that here transparently.

It's a little bit more than 120 million or so at this point in time. We expect that difference to grow to around €200 million by 2025. That is why we are projecting 4 billion for SSB whereas we are projecting 3.8 billion for BPS. EBITDA margin, I explained that before. We expect to be around 33% for SSB in 2025.

So thank you for your attention so far. And now we open the line for questions.

Daniel Wendorff

Yes. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for taking my questions. I’ll start with two, if I may. So the first one is on your underlying order growth in BPS, in particular, that looks as if there was also a positive trend quarter-on-quarter when you look at the order intake growth, excluding the corona effect. Can you give us a bit more detail here on that side? And the second question is on the additional CapEx spending you plan for 2021? Can you provide a bit more detail where that money will go to? And how should we think then about CapEx spending beyond 2021 if you basically pull forward a few of the investments you have planned anyway? Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Thank you for your questions. So order growth BPS, It was quite significantly impacted indeed by the trend -- or not the trend, but the additional demand from manufacturers of vaccines. So I clearly would say that you're absolutely right. It's even stronger pronounced than the sales revenue growth, of course, as those orders not -- by far, not all were executed in 2020. That's why we carried over quite some orders into 2021 by the way, fully in line with customer expectations. Our delivery times are very healthy I think also in comparison to the market environment overall. But clearly, the driver here has been corona demand and that means predominantly vaccine demand driven. For CapEx 2021, maybe a quick run through the most significant ones. So Germany, in Göttingen, we have just started to break ground for a significant expansion of our membrane casting capacities. By the way, we are also in the middle of an expansion of our R&D capacities here, but that was nothing influenced by what I was talking about before, but still an expansion going on here. We will also with quite some likelihood start an expansion of our filtration capacities here in Göttingen. Also in Germany, we have started now already a significant expansion of our capacity and overall footprint in the equipment business, which is mostly bioreactors. So, the hardware for the bioreactors is manufactured here to quite some extent. And then I move to Puerto Rico. Here we are extending both our bank manufacturing as well as filtration manufacturing capacities. As a reminder, we have built the infrastructure that enables us to do this quite quickly during our massive expansion that we finished in 2019. So the buildings are available for that, but nevertheless we are now putting in the clean room equipment and the manufacturing equipment into those spaces. And we are also building a significant capacity for cell culture media manufacturing. This is in relation to our media business that we have acquired in Israel at the end of 2019. We are expanding the capacities there in Israel as well to some extent, but we are now kicking off or have started to kick off a really very significant expansion of capacities in [indiscernible]. To be very transparent, it was our plan to do this anyway. This is a case of an expansion of what our initial plans look like. And then in China, here again extension and exploration. We have started to produce single-use bags in China a while ago. You might remember that we said that this is on our agenda to build up some footprint for manufacturing of single-use products there as well. And what we are doing now is a very significant expansion of that manufacturing capacities and we will also add, and that is the new -- the one is really an exploration and expansion and the other one is even the new manufacturing on the same site clean room capacity for filtration equipment manufacturing. There are a few more than that, as you can imagine probably, like, for example, in Korea, we are expanding our footprint significantly and we'll add even there some assembly capacities for single-use devices. Korea is really a hotbed of bioprocessing Samsung, but not only Samsung, also other players and we are building a facility right next door to Samsung in Songdo. So that would be maybe the highlights on that end.

Daniel Wendorff

Thank you very much. And the question on CapEx spending beyond 2021.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Sorry for that. To be honest, I would hesitate to give you a number. But as you can imagine, more or less all of those expansions won't be completed in 2021. So we will talk about that for sure one way or the other and to some extent also in 2022. Where that number will exactly be then in 2022, bear with us a few months.

Daniel Wendorff

Okay. Thanks very much. I'll jump back in the queue.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Richard Vosser with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Richard Vosser

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Just thinking about the order book, obviously as was mentioned, very high order book growth in the last two quarters of the year. Just thinking about the timing of realization of that and whether that's changed, whether there's some slowdown in realization on that, or whether it's all in that first half scheduling that you mentioned in your call? Secondly, you mentioned just now delivery time is very healthy. But maybe you could just talk about your capacity and how constrained you are in terms of growth? Is there sort of a maximum level of growth that you can achieve with your capacity as it is now? And then final question just on the midterm guidance in terms of your expectations for the COVID-19 bolus [ph]? Are you assuming that that sort of washed out in '22/'23, or is there now some sustainable element to that business given what we're seeing with the different strains of COVID and different vaccine components that some of the players are announcing different boosters, et cetera? Thanks very much.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, thank you very much. So on your first question, order book, so indeed when you do the math and use full year’s numbers, then one can say that the order book that we have currently represents something like maybe seven months in contrast to five months that usually was the case in our Bioprocess Solutions business, right? So that's definitely the case. Don't misinterpret that as that our average delivery times would be extended by two months or so. That's definitely not the case. It's just what the value of the order book represents. From that, you can already derive that for sure. Not all of this order book is related to H1 sales. That's definitely not the case. And it even goes partially beyond 2021, all right. So, most of that of the order book is for 2021, but not even all of that. Delivery times are healthy but, of course, are challenging clearly. We have added shifts, even beginning of Q2 last year, very substantially. We do everything we can to increase our output by all those operational measures that are at hand and optimization that is possible. We do see the guidance that we are giving here for 2021 as definitely feasible. So we don't have any doubts here. I should add here, of course, always provided that supply chains remain intact. There is a level to our -- there is a limit to the sphere that we can influence, of course. It's clear to everybody, but I just want to mention that. But, of course, looking beyond 2021 and even without having a clear idea where growth should be for 2022, we will need certain of those capacity expansions that I was talking about before, and that is why we really are not – when we say we accelerate them, we are talking really partially about high-speed projects. When I think about how fast we are developing now, the expansion of our membrane casting, which is always a time consuming exercise normally, and also the others. So we definitely will need capacity expansions beyond 2021. For 2021, we feel comfortable provided supply chains remain intact. And then you have, of course, a very good question regarding okay, what about the midterm effect and influence of COVID-19 related business, vaccines, et cetera? As you can imagine, we have worked with a set of possible scenarios. And to some extent, we believe there might be an offset, difficult to model and of course there is no limit to fantasy here. But if we remain to be like stuck in a certain kind of pandemic situation, because if we imagine that something like every six months maybe even people need to be vaccinated, then the question is, okay, what would that really mean going forward in many respects? And if in such a scenario, one would have to question what would that mean for the product pipeline for other fields of indication? Because there will be also a limit for the sheer size of subsystems and the sheer amount of spending that would be possible for pharmaceutical goods. So, I hope you don't get that wrong as to be too conservative or too negative statement, not at all. You know our guidance, but we believe that it would be a very aggressive idea to say, okay, there are all those monoclonal antibodies, all those stem cell-based therapies, all gene therapies in the pipeline, they all come through fantastic growth on that. And still on top of that, we have corona vaccines full throttle. I think that would be a not too realistic scenario. So I believe one way or the other, there will be a certain level of an offset and that is I believe what is reflected in our guidance.

Richard Vosser

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Patrick Wood with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Patrick Wood

Perfect. Thank you very much for taking my questions. I'll keep to two, if I can please. So on the 2025 guide, maybe to ask the question from the LPS side, I appreciate you guys haven't changed that. But just curious on the M&A side, it obviously packs in quite a bit of plan deals on that side. I'm just kind of curious, any update on your thought process on the kinds of assets you're looking for and whether that's changed recently? So that's question one. Question two is similarly connected. You've put in a lot of effort into building up the downstream exposure for you guys and obviously it's been a lighter area. But certain verticals within there, you've got a couple of companies with extremely dominant market shares. I'm just curious strategically, how you're thinking about downstream and the ability to either take share or grow the market on that side? And I'm just curious about the strategy there. Thanks.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, thank you for your questions. So on the first one, I would say pretty much no change of our ideas and our line of thinking there regarding LPS M&A. We are focusing on extending our relevance and our footprint in the life science research segment, which is starting to become the dominant segment in our LPS division as we have planned for. Within that life science research, the position that we have built now is to be a player with quite some relevant portfolio, innovative portfolio in the field what we call bioanalytics, cell analytics now with the offset portfolio, also protein analytics. And we believe that complementary to these technologies, these offerings, there is quite some room for additional innovative technologies. We would be always favoring assets with a decent portion of consumables or recurring revenue for sure. But, of course, it's not really about writing a wish list maybe too much. It's very much rather the field, as I mentioned, and of course we are always rather looking for innovative technologies that help us to further differentiate our offering in that field. You are absolutely right that in downstream processing on bioprocessing side, there are dominant players or in particular one dominant player. But what we clearly see is that this is a field where innovation plays a significant role. Our customers are very much interested in increasing the efficiency of downstream processing. And in addition to that, because that is what I just said related maybe to monoclonal antibody manufacturing mostly. But when we then think of other modalities, gene therapies, for example, then really even a different kind of chromatography technology is necessary as the one that we have acquired when we closed the deal with BIA in October last year. So I believe this is not just a business where it’s about sheer size. I think it's increasingly about innovation and we definitely have a position to sell these kinds of products successfully to our customers. I hope that answers your questions.

Patrick Wood

Yes, it makes sense. There's plenty who are annoyed with the downstream bottleneck. I totally get it. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Markus Gola with Stifel Europe. Please go ahead.

Markus Gola

Great. Thank you and good afternoon. My first question is also vaccine related and it's a bit different between adenovirus-based vaccines and mRNA vaccines. I believe that the adenovirus-based type could outgrow at least volume wise mRNA going into '21 and '22 due to more attractive pricing. And I believe also the adenovirus require more product from the single-use industry. So is it fair to expect that this could be a sequential driver for your single-use products in the course of 2021? And my second question is on talent acquisition. It seems that at least the CDMO industry is increasingly struggling to find the required workers for the growth projects. I wonder whether you see the same challenges in your industry, and can we expect increased labor cost inflation over the next few years in your business? Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, thank you very much. Two really relevant aspects that you are addressing here. So the first one, you are basically right because of this volume aspect and when you compare adenovirus-based vaccines to mRNA-based vaccines, no doubt about that. The question where, unfortunately, our crystal ball is still too foggy is indeed how it will play out in the market, very, very difficult to tell. Because again, I would fully agree and it's definitely one of the realistic scenarios, but really difficult to say how this will look like in whatever six months from now or so, and I'm sure we will continue to discuss this in our upcoming calls. However, we believe that our exposure to any influence from that is at least limited in so far as we are involved in quite a very healthy set of vaccine projects of different kinds. So, therefore, we don't see ourselves exposed to one or the other in such a pronounced way that it should have a too deep impact on our numbers in both directions, by the way. So I wouldn't encourage anybody to have too much fantasy regarding upside, but I also believe we shouldn't have too much downside risk here. And then talent acquisition, very relevant point and we wouldn't say that we have any initiative, any activity where talent acquisition is a bottleneck that hinders us to execute on any of these activities or initiatives, but definitely experienced talents in this market, particularly also when it comes down to innovative technologies, for example, are rare. That's why we also, of course, investing into developing our own people when it comes to innovative technologies. But, of course, we also have to constantly hire people. I would say that given our much higher visibility in this market, pretty much in all geographies, today, for example, in comparison to five years ago, we are doing fine. But I would always definitely agree it's an important area. So you were also asking on salary -- regarding salary levels. So far, we do not expect any effect of a significance that we should model into our guidance here on top of what we provide you with anyway.

Markus Gola

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Scott Bardo with Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Scott Bardo

Yes, thank you very much for taking my questions and congratulations on the remarkable performance, certainly the best that I've seen in looking at the company. So a few questions please. Firstly, notably impressive order book for bioprocessing in the fourth quarter, I think 92% growth also. I wonder Dr. Kreuzburg, could you help us understand the composition of that, whether that's leaning more heavily to the instruments or the consumables, that would be helpful? Second question, please. When I look at your guidance for 2021 for Bioprocess or Stedim, I note that you're assuming a sequential deceleration in coronavirus demand from 12 percentage points in 2020 to around 8 percentage points in 2021, which seems a little bit counterintuitive given how early we are in the vaccine rollout and your commanding order book. So I wonder if you could talk to a little bit why we would see a deceleration here. And last question please of this set. I wonder if you could share any thoughts as to whether the delay in European approval of the adenoviral vaccines and/or some of the disruptions or manufacturing expansion bottlenecks that both approved viruses have encountered in Europe has in any way shaped your guidance or been impactful of note to your business. Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, thank you for those questions. So on the first one, composition of the order book in BPS following the strong growth in Q4, in particular, but as I said before, Q3 was already quite strong. So I would say, definitely a healthy mix. Maybe because I think it's a more relevant figure in terms of just talking about Q4, because here we also have seen quite a decent portion of instruments and systems in that particular quarter. But overall, we definitely see a healthy portion of consumables being part of or being represented in our order book. So, overall, a healthy mix I would say. Then deceleration of corona-related growth and really thank you for the question, because it helps maybe to avoid any misunderstandings here. So we are projecting for BPS 22% to 28% top line growth. And of that, we expect up to 8% additional corona demand. The baseline for that is what we have achieved in 2020. So you could also take the perspective and say, okay, there have been €X million of corona-related business in 2020. This we will also have in 2021. On top of that, we have a certain growth in such business. So, exactly as you would expect, Scott, we do expect a higher volume in euros related to corona-related demand. I hope that clarifies that point. It's not a deceleration in that sense, but maybe it's not an acceleration but it's definitely a higher volume. But, again, thank you for helping clarifying that. And then, again, problem is our crystal ball regarding delay of approvals and bottlenecks. Our view today would be that for the full year of 2020, when we see all those capacity expansions going on, yes, here and there may be delayed, maybe a bottleneck here and there. But overall, we expect that for the full year this should not, maybe I should say yet have any relevant impact. We are talking about a few days, a week here and there. As of today, we wouldn't see a reason to reflect that in our guidance. But, of course, we, as everybody else, are learning every day.

Scott Bardo

Very good. And if I may just squeeze in one quick other question. And again, sorry to sort of dissect the Bioprocess growth that you've just outlined. But if we were to net out the acquisitive effects and the corona demand that you saw in fiscal '20 for Bioprocess, I think you would have had 17% organic growth from your normal business, so to say, according to your numbers, and I think your guidance for 2021 on the same logic implies something like 8% to 14%, if you like from your normal business. You mentioned before some delay in approvals. Has this been a realistic factor in shaping slightly more conservative outlook for a normal growth in '21?

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, absolutely. You always have this baseline effect. I think extrapolating and organic growth of 17% or anything around that would be probably a bit too aggressive. And you have outlined the bandwidth for this underlying organic growth. I think the bandwidth is probably a little bit more related to the corona-related growth portion. Therefore, we said there up to 8. That doesn't mean that we have exactly the number for the non-corona-related organic growth. But just to also make sure that you maybe should not focus too much on the lower end of this raw organic growth figure. So in other words, I don't think that this difference would be so big, and rather reflects normal fluctuations from one year to the other.

Scott Bardo

Very good. Thanks very much for the answers.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Ed Ridley-Day with Redburn. Please go ahead.

Ed Ridley-Day

Hi. Good afternoon and thank you. I would also like to just focus on the outlook and I just want to make sure that I'm not missing anything here. To confirm, firstly, you are involved [indiscernible] more than 80% of the vaccine projects. And certainly, you are involved with all the major vaccine projects to date. And sort of related to this and related to the prior questions, if we look at the amazing efforts of the pharmaceutical industry to date, from the hundreds of millions of doses that have been produced are either in the system or awaiting vaccinations, but we still have a long way to go. We have governments globally who have ordered more than -- well over 4 billion doses to be delivered by the end of '21. So there is that. We've also mentioned that perhaps your portfolio is also well suited to the adenovirus vaccine manufacturing in particular. So with all these different factors and your really fantastic order book in the second half of last year, I just want to make sure that I've not missed anything else regarding aligning that with your bioprocessing growth guidance to '21.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, thank you for your question. It’s, of course, clear where you are heading, whether we are too conservative and sandbagging and so on and so forth. I would say, first of all, yes, we are involved in something like 80% of the vaccine projects. We also are suppliers we believe to all major projects. But then, of course, it becomes really a bit more uncertain when we talk about timing. It's even not really very transparent how many doses, I think you mentioned that, are already produced? How many doses to come? What role -- yes, different types also from maybe different countries will play over time? And then we have to say, there will be certain capacity restrictions one way or the other. I believe we are doing very well in comparison to the market environment, let's put it that way. Our competition is doing also I believe a great job. And you can also read that from their numbers. We may be overachieved those numbers to some extent, but I would -- and there was a question earlier. Okay, are there capacity constraints? And as I already said, we feel very comfortable with what we have guided here for 2021. But I don't think that we have any significant data points today to say, look, 28% is whatever a walk in the park and too conservative. I don't think that this would be a realistic position. I fully understand your comments and your question, but this would be like the next scenario maybe in all respects, and not sure whether we should build our expectation on that.

Ed Ridley-Day

Fair enough. Thank you for the color. And just a very quick follow up. You've made a series of very useful acquisitions in downstream, nice tuck-in technology. Just from a couple of comments earlier, am I to understand that there may be further activity, sort of smaller activity in that this year?

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes. It's an amazingly active market I can tell you. Yes, there was a very short period of standstill in March, maybe half of April last year and since then there are more opportunities than ever before. And, of course, as you can imagine, as we have a very clear focus and clear set of criteria that we don't find even a too significant portion of that very interesting. But nevertheless, there are interesting targets out there. And therefore, it might be that we will make further acquisitions in 2021. But it also might be that as in 2018, for example, that we will not make any. So both is possible. We feel that our integration processes are well underway in those that we have undertaken. So we would feel sufficient management capacities apart from financing capacities that we definitely have, but also no hurry.

Ed Ridley-Day

Thank you for that.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Paul Knight with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Paul Knight

Thank you and congratulations on the quarter. The question is regarding this supply situation in the industry, does this enable you to perhaps gain share in the industry? And then second question is the mRNA potential is significant. And how do you view that as an opportunity for Sartorius?

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes. Thank you, Paul. So on the first question, of course, I believe we are again growing a bit stronger than the market and our competitive environment. So, therefore, I definitely would say, yes, we are gaining market share to some extent. It's always difficult to pinpoint that to one year and say, oh, yes, in 2020, we have gained so much market share and this and that. But in general, as over the last couple of years, I believe we are continuously gaining market share, and 2020 was not an exception to that. That's definitely the case I believe. Messenger RNA, that's a good one and of course, not everybody says, hey, what a fantastic technology. What's next there? Immuno-oncology, of course, it's the area that these folks were targeting in the first place. And I definitely would say that there is a very significant opportunity. It looks very, at least promising in theory, what could be achieved here in very, very helpful therapies in areas where new therapies are urgently needed. However, I think there is really a fundamental difference between developing a new therapy and developing a new vaccine because the mode of action of a vaccine is very clear right from the beginning. You want to trigger your immune system, and therefore you have to expose your immune system to some fractions one way or the other of this virus. But that's different for, for example, treating any kind of cancer where you might not understand really how you could kill cancer cells without killing other cells, for example. It's a much more complex and therefore much more you could say also risky and for sure time consuming undertaking. So, therefore, to now imagine and to expect even that from BioNTech, Moderna, [indiscernible], we will see new drugs every year or so based on that technology I think would be by far too optimistic. There is a reason why even though these companies were working on promising pipelines didn't have any product in the market yet. So I really would take that with a grain of salt. But again, it would be fantastic if such drugs would come through.

Paul Knight

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Falko Friedrichs with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Falko Friedrichs

Thank you. Good afternoon. I have two quick questions left please. Firstly, on FX. So if the rate stays as they are today, could you give us a bit of an idea of the expected headwind in this year in 2021 on both your sales and EBITDA, that would be helpful? And then secondly, a quick follow up on the chromatography space. And where would you say your competitive market share position is now in this field? Would you say you are already in the number two position now or is that still a bit of a stretch?

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes. Maybe I’ll take the second question first and would then hand over to a Rainer maybe to give you some orientation on ethics. So, I would definitely say that this would be a stretch. We have a very strong major player here that was mentioned before. It's the former GE chromatography business now being part of Danaher under the new branding sativa. And here we are talking about more than 50% market share. And now we definitely would still see Merck Millipore or MilliporeSigma playing a very significant role in that market. And then there are a few other players. So, I definitely don't think that we are -- I wouldn't call ourselves a number two yet. Rainer?

Rainer Lehmann

Yes, on FX, of course, we all need a crystal ball to really answer that question and our assumptions for our line [ph] to the guidance, of course, constant currencies. We’re seeing especially in Q4 quite weakness of the U.S. dollar, which – and always keep in mind that FX has two impacts. One is the realized from the ongoing business and one is the FX of devaluation of open balance sheet positions. Regarding the ones that are ongoing realized, we are hedged very well far below the current rates. So I hope for and if rates remain that high, we would still see – we will not be impacted proportionally to that. But to be honest, it's very, very difficult to project right now what it would mean for the different quarters in this regard, knowing that even in 2020 when we look back, the volatility mainly from the U.S. dollar, specifically Q3, which was quite high from 110 to 117 and then in Q4 going up to year end at 2022. Nobody predicted that. So, therefore, we are hedged at substantially lower rates that you're seeing right now at year end, and therefore should be minimizing certain effects.

Falko Friedrichs

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

We have a follow-up question from the line of Scott Bardo with Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Scott Bardo

Thanks very much guys for the quick follow ups and I promise to be quick. Just for expectation setting purposes, Dr. Kreuzburg, do you see a situation where given the high order book growth that you've seen in fiscal '20 that we could be in a situation for negative order book growth for Bioprocess in 2021? Maybe share some thoughts around that place. And last real quick question. The midterm targets that you set today, has that taken the lights off of your Capital Markets Day later on this year or what additional things should we expect from that event? Thanks.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes. So you were asking for order book growth and that's indeed a number that we, of course, do not project. But clearly, you are talking about the math, what might be the growth of order intake in relation to sales revenue growth? Let me answer it in the following way. We have seen a significant expansion from five months to seven months. I think that's the way probably how we should look on it, rather than in million euros. And I believe that a reduction maybe back to -- maybe not to five months, that’s really difficult to project as of now, but maybe to six months or so something like that is definitely possible. Don't get me wrong. I'm not projecting that it’s necessary, but it's definitely possible. Because from experience, we have really seen that if -- that it is in most years really rather around this five months and that seven months, we don't see any reason to expect this to become the new normal. And, of course, the big unknown here is the corona vaccine manufacturing initiatives. Never seen anything like that on a global scale. I think we all know that. And how this exactly will turn out over time, it’s hard to say. But what I can say, Scott, is once we are completely through this, I would rather expect an order book to represent something around five months of annual sales. But does that mean that in the meantime, the euro value of the order book decreases, hard to say. That depends exactly on the speed of this effect and on how the top line growth? Sorry for not being more precise. On our Capital Markets -- I think I am precise as far as I can, maybe, and I hope that helps.

Scott Bardo

It helps.

Joachim Kreuzburg

It helps. And the other one on Capital Markets Day, nope. We definitely still believe that it hopefully wouldn't be too boring to have a Capital Markets Day even with these numbers now out. So it didn’t change our plans in that regard.

Scott Bardo

All right. Thanks, guys.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Virendra Chauhan with AlphaValue. Please go ahead.

Virendra Chauhan

Yes. Good afternoon. Just one from my end. Can you throw some light on the current capacity utilization across your various divisions? Because if I understand rightly, you said the LPS, there was some kind of underutilization especially in 2020 and most of the CapEx that you spoke about is mostly focused on BPS. So just some comments on that would be great. Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

On LPS or also on BPS capacity utilization? LPS you asked for, right?

Virendra Chauhan

No. I asked for what’s the capacity utilization across each of the divisions?

Joachim Kreuzburg

Okay. For LPS to start off with that, very much between the different product segments, we do have segments where we are operating around 90% or so and where some capacity expansions are ongoing at the moment. So to bolster the growth that we are planning for, because from 90% onwards, it becomes, as we all know, really a stretch to go much beyond that. And then there are other segments where capacity utilization for the full year has been significantly lower than that in the course of the, as I said, the shutdown in China and the U.S. But if we take maybe the most recent figures then in such areas, we are operating also around 70%, like weighing [ph] also in that area. In that area, we could still extend also our shift system so that way it's always a little bit a question of where do you relate it on? So LPS in a nutshell I would say, no really significant capacity constraints as of now, as far as we are able to add some capacities in those few areas where we are around 90%. In BPS, we do have some areas where we are also around this 90% mark and those are areas where we are constantly adding smaller chunks of capacity. For example, in the filtration domain, I mentioned these larger capacity additions in Puerto Rico, for example, but of course, there are also smaller by adding automated manufacturing lines in our clean rooms here, for example, in Germany, and some other measures. So the growth that we are projecting and to quite some extent would be also growth rates that we expect for, for example, the filtration business, we feel comfortable to being able to achieve them. But here definitely asset before -- if you factor all those aspects of plant capacity expansions in, we are in quite a number at least in this 80% ballpark where it's really necessary to expand capacities. I hope that helps.

Virendra Chauhan

Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

You're welcome. So, any further questions?

