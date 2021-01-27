Old West Investment Management Q4 2020 Investor Letter

Old West manages long only and long/short investment strategies based upon the companies that we uncover through our simple yet sound investment process.
Our LP strategies returned an average of 65% and our SMA strategies returned an average of 66%.
Another top performer for us last year was Zedge, a company that operates worldwide as a content distribution platform. We first invested in ZDGE at $3 per share, watched it fall as low as $0.66, and our patience was rewarded as the stock finished the year at $6.
At the urging of Old West partner and portfolio manager Brian Laks, we began investing in what we saw as a once in a generation opportunity in the nuclear power and uranium mining industry.