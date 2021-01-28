Software Aktiengesellschaft (SWDAF) CEO Sanjay Brahmawar on Full Year 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCQX:SWDAF) Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2021 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Otmar Winzig – Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

Sanjay Brahmawar – Chief Executive Officer

Matthias Heiden – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stacy Pollard – JPMorgan

Gautam Pillai – Goldman Sachs

Michael Briest – UBS

Knut Woller – Baader Bank

Charles Brennan – Crédit Suisse

Alastair Nolan – Morgan Stanley

Otmar Winzig

Thank you, Emma. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Software AG's analyst telephone conference and webcast on preliminary Q4 and full year 2020 results. Last night, Software AG has published preliminary results for the reported quarter and fiscal 2020. This morning, we also published the presentation used in this call. Today's call will start with CEO, Sanjay Brahmawar, followed by our CFO, Dr. Matthias Heiden. We will try to keep this call in the regular 1-hour time frame and cover as many questions as possible. Before we start, there are some housekeeping remarks. This telephone conference is also broadcast via web. Access to the webcast is via our Investor Relations website. The webcast will display the presentation slides related to this call.

The same slides are on our website for download. [Operator Instructions] The call and the webcast will be recorded and available for replay later today. Finally, let me remind you on our safe harbor statement, which is shown at the beginning of the slide presentation and is valid for the entire call. Thank you for your patience. Now let us start. I hand over to Sanjay Brahmawar, the CEO of Software AG. Sanjay?

Sanjay Brahmawar

Thank you, Otmar, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us as we run through our fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. I am pleased to report on an extremely strong Q4, our fourth consecutive quarter of bookings growth. We closed the second year of Helix with real momentum, continuing our subscription shift, executing with consistency in the market, taking share from competitors and driving forward our plans for sustainable, profitable growth. I'm particularly proud of what's been achieved given how much challenge this year has presented our teams.

Our people have remained strong, productive and have done outstanding work for our customers. I'd like to thank them for their efforts. Today, Matthias and I will take you through our quarterly performance, the financial detail and the success that we are seeing, thanks to the transformed execution capability. We'll also address our priorities for the coming year, our 2021 guidance and the assumptions that underpin it. I should also mention that John Schweitzer, our CRO, left Software AG this month to pursue new challenges. John made a significant impact during his time with us, and we wish him well.

Scott Little, the leader of our Americas region and an experienced software executive, will take responsibility for global sales, while I will have the Board of responsibility for the function. Scott has had a fantastic 23-year career, holding management positions at Oracle, Aviva and Commvault, and he played a major role in the successful turnaround of our North America business. So welcome, Scott, to your new role. Turning to the quarter. Our key performance indicators show that the actions we've taken to transform our business are now driving direct improvements in our results. These actions have positioned Software AG at the heart of a major shift towards digital transformation in the global economy, and we are extremely well placed to accelerate from here.

Looking first at the headlines from our results. At the heart of our success is the ongoing growth in our Digital Business. In Q4, that positive trend continued with bookings growth of 19.2%. This consistent performance was driven by our integration core and with bookings growth in DBP, excluding Cloud & IoT, up 15.2%, and bookings growth in our Cloud & IoT business up 40.8%. For the full year, this performance drove growth in DBP bookings, excluding Cloud & IoT, of 12.9%, ahead of our guidance, and Cloud & IoT bookings of 52.8%, also above the top end of our guidance.

Overall, Digital Business bookings growth was a strong 21.4%. We also saw continued strong performance in Adabas & Natural during Q4, which delivered Q4 bookings growth of 81.3% and annual bookings growth of 33%. This reflects continued customer acceptance of our Adabas & Natural 2050+ offering, translating to excellent sales performance, including a very large agreement with SITA, a telecoms and IT services provider to the South African government. During the year, we have also benefited from customers accelerating plans to modernize their A&N infrastructure as a result of the pandemic, and we have also seen a boost from the natural cycle of renewals.

It is worth noting that despite a possible large deal in Q1, our overall view of the renewal cycle of A&N indicates A&N bookings this year will be closer to those seen in 2019. In total, our bookings performance across the business led to a total group bookings growth of 31.1% in Q4 and 24.3% for the full year, ahead of consensus. A major driving force behind this performance is our ongoing shift to subscription, which accelerated ahead of plan during 2020. In Q4, subscription and SaaS bookings represented 84% of our total digital bookings.

For the year, that number was 81%, up from 27% prior to the start of Helix. ARR, a key leading indicator of future growth, also grew double digits at 10% year-on-year. Importantly, the recurring portion of our overall product revenue stream has now surpassed 85%, a major achievement which brings us in line with our midterm ambition well ahead of plan. Customer adoption of our subscription offerings as well as a clear shift in our own priority from farming existing contracts to pursuing new high-quality business enabled us to win 82 new logos in Q4, often against competition. Despite the impact of the pandemic across the year, this brings our 2020 total to 239, and we continue to take market share.

Finally, despite investing in our transformation across product and go-to market, we stuck to our profitability commitments during 2020. Thanks to strong cost management across the business, our non-IFRS EBITA margin in Q4 was 26.3%, bringing our yearly margin to 21.2%, right in the middle of our guidance range. These results reflect the efforts of a focused team executing with precision in a market full of opportunity. In fact, recent updated analysis from Gartner points to a combined total addressable market for our key integration and API and IoT and analytics market of around $23 billion by 2024.

Within that, the global market for integration and API is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10% to a total addressable market of $13.4 billion by 2024. And the global IoT and analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26% to a total addressable market of $9.8 billion over the same period. These statistics show the appetite for digitization is only getting stronger, particularly in markets like banking and financial services, retail, supply chain and logistics, med tech and manufacturing, where we tend to be very strong.

The ongoing pandemic has given these markets added impetus to transform, and our technology is proving mission-critical to many firms as they embark on their digitization journeys. Our exposure to markets worst affected by the pandemic like travel and tourism remains low. Turning now to some of the detail behind our quarterly performance. We continue to drive our transformation activity in three dedicated pillars: focus, execution and team. In focus, we continue to direct effort and energy into the right products and the right markets. Industry analysts like Forrester and Gartner rate the range of our products as leaders in the quadrants and waves.

And our latest developments are making a tangible impact on the customers' ability to drive their digital transformations. We have become the first vendor to enable time series analytics for IoT, and we now offer the most modern, easy-to-use and cost-effective cloud data lake technology, which helps customers drive real business insights from their IoT data. Overall, our product NPS score stood at a strong plus 54 for the full year. This clear focus on the areas of greatest opportunity also saw us divest our Spanish Professional Services business through the year and saw us deliver double-digit growth in EMEA, DACH and North America markets driven by our efforts in key countries like the U.S.A., UK, France and Germany.

In execution, we are accelerating our business success, and our expert teams are leveraging our product innovation to win new deals in key markets. For example, developments in hybrid integration helped us sign a major expansion with DHL Express and an 8-figure new logo deal with Tractor Supply, the U.S. largest rural lifestyle retailer. Early in Q1, we also closed an outstanding new IoT logo agreement with Geico S.p.A., a leading Italian industrial automotive company. In our team pillar, the contribution of partners to our results continues to grow. Underpinning this are our hyperscaler partnerships with the likes of Microsoft, Dell, Adobe and AWS, which collectively contributed double-digit millions to the Digital Business bookings, with the majority of the contribution evenly split across IoT and our core integration business line.

Our Microsoft partnership alone led to 16 new deals in 2020. We also continue to see a real return on investments we've made in our people. The result from our recent annual employee survey shows engagement had grown 8%, with the engagement score increasing from 3.63 to 3.92 out of 5. We have continued to support our people's physical and mental well-being, especially through the challenges of the pandemic, and we are investing in our new leadership journey, which has now more than 300 participants.

So overall, I'm extremely pleased with the progress we made in Q4 and the way we ended the year very strong. I'll now pass to Matthias, who will go a little deeper into the financials. So Matthias, over to you.

Matthias Heiden

Thank you, Sanjay, and a very warm welcome from my side as well. I'll now add some color to our Q4 performance and share more detail on how our transformation is impacting our financials. I'll take us through our bookings and revenue performance, recurring revenue development, share some context on our margin, provide an update on cash and FX before looking forward to our 2021 Capital Markets Day and an update to our reporting structure. As you know, Q4 group bookings grew 31.1% to €188.2 million.

Within this, Q4 Digital Business bookings, previously referred to as DBP all-in, accounted for €138.4 million, a year-on-year increase of 19.2%. Full year Digital Business bookings grew 21.4% year-on-year, totaling €360.7 million. As in previous periods, we saw strong momentum in Cloud & IoT, with bookings increased 40.8% to €25.9 million in Q4 and by 52.8% to €99.2 million for the full year. DBP bookings, excluding Cloud & IoT, increased 15.2% in Q4 to €112.5 million and 13% to €261.5 million in the full year. Looking at product revenue, we saw a decline of 1.6% for full year 2020 despite 3.3% growth in Q4 due to our strong A&N performance.

The revenue decline is more prominent in the Digital Business where our subscription transition is focused, with revenue down 3.1%. This is in line with our expectations at this stage of our transformation. Our full year services revenue decline of 11.6% was largely related to the sale of our Spanish Professional Services business, along with some currency impacts. Our full year margin in Professional Services was stable at 10.8% compared to 12.1% in the previous year. This is a solid achievement given the complexities faced in customer access due to the pandemic and the malware incident.

We recognize the need to help you relate bookings to revenue. And at Q3, I said we expected 40% of 2020 Digital Business bookings would translate into Digital Business license revenue. As you can see on the right of the slide, the final translation was 38% as Q4 bookings to license revenue came in slightly lower than we expected at 41%. This reflects Sanjay's earlier comment that the percentage of Digital Business bookings from subscription and SaaS accelerated in Q4.

With the full year of subscription shift in full execution mode under our belt, I think it's worth reflecting on some of the assumptions we shared at the start of 2020 versus where we landed. We closed 2020 with the actual deployment model mix for group full year bookings. It's 30% perpetual, 56% subscription and 14% SaaS. This is broadly in line with the updates provided in Q3 and well ahead of the guidance from our 2020 Capital Markets Day. At our last Capital Markets Day, we also assumed the split between subscription contracts, with and without annual termination rights, would be roughly 50-50.

For the year 2020, the actual split was 46% 1-year contract, or contracts with annual termination rights, and 54% without. While subscription revenue recognition differs based on contract structure, we consider all subscription deals as recurring revenue, and for 2020, the average contract length was roughly three years. Now looking ahead to 2021, the relationship between bookings and product revenue can be bridged as follows: First, our 2021 guidance now includes product revenue. This gives you our target on this important piece of the puzzle.

Second, we have also provided our assumption that around 60% of 2021 product revenue will come from contracts signed in prior periods. As we get further into the subscription shift, we expect this percentage to increase. Third, as in 2020, the remaining balance of 2021 product revenue will come from 2021 bookings. Given the influence of deployment models on how bookings translate into revenue, in just a moment, I will share our updated reporting structure which will provide more clarity on this topic.

We also acknowledge the need to help you understand the progress in our subscription business model. I plan to keep you updated on the pace of our shift, the growth of our recurring revenues and the underlying mix shift in our Digital Business going forward. To do this, I will use three metrics as I step through a reflection on 2020. First, the portion of Digital Business bookings coming from subscription and SaaS. This is a lead indicator of the pace of our shift to subscription and thus increasing revenue visibility in the future. As mentioned earlier, this accelerated to 84% in Q4 and was 81% for the full year.

Second, ARR. We use ARR as a confident indicator for future growth in recurring revenue. You can see from the slide how our ARR presence is mirrored in our recurring revenue growth trend. Total ARR was up 10% year-on-year in 2020, underpinned by our overall Digital Business ARR, which was up 11.5%. This was our sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit ARR growth in our Digital Business. Importantly, we do not use ARR to forecast future recurring revenue as it can be impacted by multiple factors, some of which we have shared before, including, but not limited to, contractual timing and provisions and net churn.

Third, recurring revenue. This grew 19.7% year-on-year in Q4 and 10.5% for the full year. When we started our transformation, recurring revenue accounted for 69.3% of product revenue. two years of strong growth have pushed that number a notch above 85%. This is now inside the 85% to 90% range of our midterm ambition. Our growing recurring revenue stream provides us with more visible, higher-quality revenue, giving us far greater customer lifetime value upside potential than traditional perpetual revenues. Of course, realizing this upside requires investment ahead of time into customer experience to ensure adoption.

During 2020, we increased our investments in R&D by 10% to €143.9 million. Sales and marketing expenses grew 5% to €272.6 million. And with a total of €76.8 million, we invested 4% more in our administration to back up our growth momentum. As expected, higher spending on our transformation resulted in a lower non-IFRS EBITA margin, which declined to 26.3% in Q4 and 21.2%, in line with our guidance, in full year. We had expected last year to be in the margin trough in our Helix program. However, our success in driving subscription means we have an opportunity to realize certain transformation benefits earlier than flagged.

That does not mean investing more. It means investing sooner in go-to-market, customer success and the technology we need to manage the ramp-up in subscription deals we are winning. Our technology investment is also driven by our Q3 malware attack. This event showed us that all companies are vulnerable. But as strange as this might sound, it has also created an opportunity to pull forward planned migration to different environments and avoid typical challenges caused by doing so during ongoing operations. In total, for 2021, we plan incremental investment of between €30 million and €40 million in these areas.

This will mark the peak of our Helix investment and underpins our confidence in our growth momentum toward and beyond the midterm. 2021 will therefore mark our margin trough. And from 2022 onwards, we expect expansion as our subscription shift shows through more prominently in our reported revenues and supports our midterm commitment to non-IFRS operating margin of between 25% and 30%. Let's look at cash flow. In Q4, free cash flow declined 72% to €12.1 million. This drop is a result of three factors. First, the shift towards SaaS and subscription.

This is an expected consequence of our transformation and does not reflect any change in payment behavior from our clients. Second, we continue to invest in our Helix transformation program at the amount of €40 million in 2020. And third, the malware attack meant that for a period of Q4, we were not able to issue invoices. We're very confident that our liquidity situation will continue to improve over the coming months. We can confirm that we don't see any material COVID-19-related impact on our accounts and expect the cash to come into our books in due course.

On our balance sheet, we maintained a resilient financial position of €480 million of cash compared with €513.6 million at December 31, 2019. Our net cash position remained roughly unchanged with €220.1 million compared to €217 million in 2019. Since we generate only 34% of our revenue in euros, we experienced FX headwinds in the second half of the year as the U.S. dollar fell against it. The total negative impact on revenue was €13 million in Q4 and €22.2 million in the full year. Looking ahead, in 2021, we will be making changes to our reporting to help you in understanding our transformation progress in more detail.

The first change will be to consolidate our existing DBP segments into one Digital Business segment. When we started our Cloud & IoT business, sharing a stand-alone growth trajectory was more important. With the IoT and core digital businesses now growing consistently and with customers increasingly combining the technologies, we believe it now makes sense to address the Digital Business as one while providing greater detail on the mix of deployment models within it. We will also split up bookings, ARR and product revenue by deployment to show the progress in underlying mix shift and how subscription and SaaS are underpinning our recurring revenue growth.

Finally, we will show the value of our total bookings related to renewals. This will become increasingly important as we get further into our transformation and the renewal cycle contributes to the compounding benefit of our model. We will share the 2020 actuals in the updated format at the Capital Markets Day to provide the baseline. Now quickly looking ahead to our upcoming Capital Markets Day, let me give you a brief outlook on what you can expect there. We will provide more detail on our transformation progress and priorities for 2021. This includes our vital people and culture initiatives. We will also take a closer look at our path to 2023, which will include bookings, revenue and cost development as well as our expected underlying mix shift and how it impacts our cash and margin prediction.

I will also share more details on our updated reporting structure and our capital allocation strategy. And we will share more detail on our market vision and pipeline of product innovation. Before I hand back to Sanjay for our 2021 guidance, let me sum up some key takeaways from my section. Our transformation is now visible in our P&L. Bookings, the portion of subscription and SaaS and ARR are clear indicators of our growth and subscription shift momentum. We will increase transparency in our reporting. We will bring forward investments in 2021, making it the operating margin trough for our transformation. We will begin the next phase of our productivity program, helping fuel future investments and drive profitability over the midterm. And we do remain committed to our 2023 ambitions. And with this, I hand back to Sanjay for the 2021 guidance, please. Sanjay?

Sanjay Brahmawar

Thank you, Matthias. So when we set out on our transformation plan in 2019, we spoke about building the foundation, then driving momentum and then accelerating our growth thereafter. With our subscription shift ahead of where we hoped it would be at this point, the acceleration phase is now ready to begin. To deliver this acceleration, we'll double down on our Helix strategy and prioritize efforts in the following areas: maintaining the accelerated pace of our subscription growth engine, driving product innovation, being bolder with the internal simplification efforts already driving systemic productivity gains, progressing our people and culture plans and taking a more proactive stance towards M&A.

You'll hear much more about them at our coming Capital Markets Day. But the work we have planned is all about capitalizing on the even greater opportunity we've created by pushing hard in our subscription shift. As Matthias has already explained, we are ahead of where we expected to be at this point. And if we back our teams now in the go-to market, in customer success and with the right technology, we can realize the benefits of our transformation even sooner than we first thought possible.

Now turning to our 2021 guidance. The targets we've laid out for bookings and revenue growth are underpinned by our confidence in the growing predictability of our business. Specifically, this assumes roughly 60% of our next year's expected product revenue will be delivered by contracts we signed in prior periods. Our guidance is also built on the strength that we see in our pipeline. While we did see some impact from the malware attack last year, our latest information shows we are closing that gap well. The quality and health of our pipe has improved significantly on a rolling 4-quarter basis. And we have had a strong start to Q1, with around 50% of our plan for the quarter already closed.

In terms of margin guidance, our view is informed by the investments I've discussed into both our subscription program and our technology build-out. Finally, our outlook assumes a global COVID-19 recovery in the second half of the year and a gradual return then to more normal trading conditions. So for 2021, we expect the following with growth rates at constant currency: Digital Business bookings to grow between 15% and 25%; Adabas & Natural bookings to decline between 20% and 30%; product revenue to come within a range of flat to plus 5% growth; and our non-IFRS EBITA margin to be between 16% and 18%.

Now looking to the midterm. Again, we'll talk in more detail on this at the Capital Markets Day in a few weeks, but I am pleased to recommit to our 2023 ambitions, which you see on the screen. So to summarize, this sharper, more focused and more competitive Software AG has delivered four consecutive quarters of growth in 2020, and we are well set to continue on our growth path. We start 2021 in good shape despite the challenges we and all other businesses faced during 2020. And the management team and I look forward to an exciting year of opportunity and success ahead. And with that, Otmar, we'll open the Q&A session. Thank you.

Otmar Winzig

Yes. Thank you, Sanjay. Thank you, Matthias. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now ask questions. Emma, please repeat the instructions how to proceed.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Stacy Pollard with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Stacy Pollard

Great. Thank you very much for taking my questions. Three for me, please. Number one, I don't think I saw the number, can you give us a sense of gross and net renewal rates on the subscriptions, which – either the subscriptions or maybe combined subscriptions which had terminate rights of 1-year contracts or 1-year contracts and SaaS? So some kind of sense of renewal rights. Number two, just to make sure I understand this. There was some one-off impact on the malware attack in 2020. Is that in the other expense line?

And then as you carry that forward into 2021, this €30 million to €40 million in extra investment, what portion is that acceleration off the back of the malware attack? And then what other – what is the portion that goes into – and I think you said it was mostly go-to-market. So maybe just a split in sense of that. And third question, looking to 2023 ambitions, getting those margins back to 25% to 30%, how much of that do you think can come through in 2022? I mean, should we think of it as straight line or hockey stick? I know you may not be specific but just a broad sense. And then where is that savings coming from in terms of line items? Is it mostly go-to-market and R&D? Or is there something else?

Sanjay Brahmawar

It's Sanjay. Thank you very much for your questions. Look, I'll take the first one, and then I'm going to hand it over to Matthias to give you more details on the costs related to malware and the other investments, and also a bit of a comment around why we see – how we see the margins developing in 2022 and 2023. So on your first one, look, we look at a subscription renewal rate of 95%. And actually, as we start looking at the renewals and these contracts coming through, we are looking at net churn.

And our expectation is net churn is going to be between zero and plus 3%. So you could look at it as 100% to 103%. And the way we calculate net churn is existing contracts plus the upsell, minus any cancellations and minus any capacity decreases, that includes net churn. So our subscription renewals, because of the stickiness of our products, are pretty much very close to how our maintenance renewals have been in the past. So I hope that answers the question. And then I'll hand over to Matthias to talk about the costs.

Matthias Heiden

Sure. Thank you, Sanjay. The one-off impacts that you observed, Stacy, is indeed booked in other expenses, and then there is an adjustment for it in the non-IFRS operating margin. If my memory serves me right, that number should be at €6.2 million. The portion of investment in IT is a high single-digit million amount for 2021.

And as for your question on 2022 and then 2023 towards the midterm ambition, while I would want to share more detail with you at the Capital Markets Day in how we model it, think of it in terms of two relatively equal improvement years in 2022 and 2023. And this is mainly because the 3-year renewal cycle, 2019 to 2022 and 2020 to 2023, will kick in and make a major contribution.

Stacy Pollard

I think I get that. So that's useful.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Gautam Pillai with Goldman Sachs.

Gautam Pillai

Great. I also have three. Firstly, on the 2023 targets, which you reiterated today. Just to doing some math to get to the €1 billion of total revenues and linking it to the recurring revenue mix, it would mean that ARR has to accelerate in growth over the next three years, starting 2021. Is this understanding right? Because I understand there is a bit of recognition to revenues as well which plays into this. Can you – if it needs to accelerate, can you please help us with the drivers behind that? Secondly, just to follow up on the investments in 2021.

Can you please give some color on the – on how much of the €30 million to €40 million is a pure one-off? And besides the different spend, is that a non-recurring spend in 2021? And last question, on partner momentum. As of the first nine months of 2020, partner contributions to revenues was at around 11%, if I remember correctly, and you have a target of that getting to 20% to 30% by 2023. Can you give an update on where we are currently?

Sanjay Brahmawar

It's Sanjay. I'll take one, and I'll make a comment on three, and then I'll let Matthias talk about the costs. So listen, in terms of your question around the 2023 targets, well, we see achievement of those targets – first of all, we see ourselves right on track in terms of getting to the €1 billion. And that's driven by two parts. One, the renewals kicking in, as Matthias mentioned. But as the renewals kick in, we always have the growth that comes through upsells and expansions. So there is a certain level of expansion that we expect from these renewals.

By the way, in our current conversions, we can already see that we achieve anything between 25% to 40% improvement as we do our current existing conversions. Now that's one. And the second thing is, of course, the ARR to get accelerated with the new business that we sign in. We are investing quite significantly into our customer success organization and our new logo developments. You see we, again, ended this year with about 240-odd new logos.

So it is this engine that we are building to create subscription, not just a subscription that converts our existing customers but a true subscription growth engine which is going to drive the new logos and, of course, expansion of those new logos. So that's why we feel confident about speeding up that ARR and, of course, hitting that €1 billion. Let me make a comment on partner and I'll pass it on to Matthias.

Look, I have to be honest, partner – developing this partner momentum has been quite laborious for us in Software AG. We, in the past, were creating a list of partners and not really driving significant revenue from them. What we have now done is focused on much fewer partners, as you know.

I just said that in 2020, with Microsoft, we did 16 significant deals. So overall, for the year, we are going to land anything between 11% – I would say, 11% and 12%, something in that range, which would be a very good – I would say, very good systematic progress that we demonstrated. We started in 2018, if you remember, it was around 3%. Then we went to about 5% in 2019, and now this year, 2020, would be around 11%. So I think this is quite steady. It's moving towards the 20% to 25% ambition for us to get to by 2023. With that, Matthias, over to you.

Matthias Heiden

Yes. Thank you, Sanjay. After you took questions one and three, it leaves me with question two, and I will build on what Sanjay said about building the subscription machine and supporting our current momentum to accelerate towards our 2023 ambition because that has the answer, Gautam, to the question of what of the €30 million to €40 million 2021 investments is permanent in nature. The vast majority of it is permanent in nature.

And it goes towards go-to-market, customer success, operational technology and our people and culture initiatives. Out of the €30 million to €40 million, max of around single-digit million amount is a onetimer, which is related to the IT area in particular. Hopefully, that gives you sufficient color on the 2021 investment.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Michael Briest with UBS.

Michael Briest

Two, possibly three for me, if I sort of phrase it wrongly. Just in terms of M&A, Sanjay, you're talking about more proactive stand. I mean that feels a bit more immediate. Can you talk about target areas, size and confirm whether the €1 billion target is purely organic? So if you did any acquisitions, that will be incremental to that.

Matthias, just in terms of the cost base, if I look at – take account of the disposal of services business, a little bit of FX, I guess, this year, we're looking at a cost base of maybe €670 million, €680 million. There's a few million euros of one-off IT costs. But to get to a 30% margin on €1 billion of sales, you're going to add €200 million of revenues and €20 million of costs.

I just don't – I don't really understand how you are going to do that. And so can you just say that you're still very confident in that 30% margin? Or maybe we should all be at 25%? And then – sorry, it's the third question. I think you mentioned a 3-year average duration. If you've got 46% coming from 1-year deals, that means the rest are a 5-year deal, not 3-year. Can you just talk about the breakdown of that subscription business last year?

Sanjay Brahmawar

Sure. It's Sanjay. Let me take the first one, and I'll let Matthias comment on the other two. So M&A proactive stance. First, I think I just want to remind everybody, we started the transformation in 2019, and the first priority for me and the rest of the company really was to get the organic engine going. I hope we've been able to demonstrate now, as I said, four consecutive quarters of growth in the bookings, six consecutive quarters of ARR growing, that now starts demonstrating that the engine is working, the organic engine.

Now that gives us the ability and the capacity in the organization to really think about acceleration. And I've got to confirm this to you that when we say proactive stance to M&A, that is incremental in terms of accelerating further the €1 billion. The €1 billion is an organic target, and we are confident of hitting it without M&A. Now the areas we had mentioned that – in a couple of quarters ago, for us, we are very focused on two key areas where we believe M&A will help us.

And this is expanding into hybrid integration, API management and the IoT, analytics. And these two worlds, by the way, are coming very much together, hence, our reason of looking at our business as a digital business. But this space is a total TAM of about $24 billion, and so a massive opportunity to grow and make ourselves quite significant or, let's say, differentiate ourselves from the other players in the market. As it stands right now, these are the two areas.

And I would say we are looking at technologies in the spaces, for example, of data integration, 5G, things that are really well and fit into our existing go-to-market as well as our existing technology innovation road map. So that – hopefully, that gives you a bit of a flavor. And in terms of size, I would say we look – we are looking at it from a perspective of a structured program of M&A rather than just a one-off or one type of transaction. And for us, it will be a structured program.

Matthias Heiden

Okay. I will move to the cost base and the 2023 margin ambition. Michael, first of all, thank you for the question. It's a little bit too early to guide you to the upper or the lower end of that corridor. Let me just say that we're fully confident that we will hit the corridor because of the impact of the renewal cycle and the new business that we plan to close between now and the end of 2023. We will help you to understand this in its components in further detail during the Capital Markets Day. As for the question on total product bookings, let me just start by giving you one additional data point on the 46%.

I think that is important because the 46% have two components. One is the fact that 27% come with an annual termination right, and 19% of the contracts have a 12-month duration. However, I cannot quite confirm what you said about the 54% given that the 46% also contain 3-year contracts that have a 1-year rev rec due to the annual termination rights. I hope that's clarified.

Michael Briest

Yes, it does. I guess it will be helpful to know from a revenue perspective what is coming in as 1 year. So you are saying the annual termination ones would have a 1-year revenue profile, wouldn't they? So – I'll leave it for the Capital Markets Day, don't worry.

Matthias Heiden

Okay. Appreciate it.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Knut Woller with Baader Bank.

Knut Woller

Two questions, actually. The first one, I understand that A&N is weaker given the tough comps, and you mentioned we should expect bookings around 2019 levels. How should we think about and looking beyond 2021? Can you give us some ideas here how we should think about bookings momentum after 2021 and 2022 and beyond? And then, Matthias, just to make sure, I think in the Q3 conference call, I asked you about the expected conversion from – for bookings to revenues in 2021. You mentioned, if I remember correctly, around 40%. Is that something still that we should work on in our models for the current year?

Sanjay Brahmawar

It's Sanjay. Listen, let me start with the first one, and then I'll hand it over to Matthias. And I have a bit of a smile on my face because every time we say to you all that Adabas & Natural is declining, I don't think you believe us. But what – we're not saying that the business is reducing. Look, we always said that the number of customers that we have in Adabas & Natural is a fixed number. We're not growing the number of customers. These customers are very large, very big customers like JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, IRS, et cetera.

So very significant customers. And these customers have committed to us long term. They've really bought into this 2050 plus. None of them have got ambitions to decommission A&N or stop. They actually find this as a very reliable technology, which can run either on the mainframe which they are committed to or can run on cloud infrastructure that they have – if they have already moved to Linux, et cetera. So what we can demonstrate to you is that the 2021 for us will be coming back to the 2019 level. So that would be sort of flattish.

And in our expectation, going forward, looking five years, we would expect A&N to sort of be around flattish. And why would it be flattish is because there are certain opportunities we see, for example, and I've mentioned this a couple of times, ZIPP, as an example, or the shift towards cloud, which we are doing with Azure and with AWS, we believe there are about 25 to 30 customers – 30% of the Adabas & Natural customers that are now obviously on Linux and so have this opportunity of moving.

And that would create a subscription stream for us. And as we convert some of the Adabas & Natural customers to subscription, in any case, there is an expansion that we do. So with that, our expectation would be the next four to five years, Adabas & Natural sort of flattish.

Matthias Heiden

Yes. Thank you. Knut, thanks for coming back to the conversion from bookings to license revenue because that gives me the opportunity to highlight one additional point that is important. And don't worry, at the end of my answer, I will give you a number to work with. But what is important for me is that with a better understanding of how our subscription shift is unfolding, we will provide you with the logic that I walked you through today regarding the growing share of revenue from previous periods because that grows in importance. We will do that at the Capital Markets Day.

Yes, you very concretely asked me, would you have a number for me to work with? And there, I would say, if you continue to work with a ratio of around 40% or approximately 40%, that is a relatively good assumption for 2021. Please note that just to be very precise that we walked you through the transfer from Digital Business bookings to license revenue for the Digital Business, the conversion rate for A&N is slightly higher. It sits at around 70%. I hope that helps you to work with the numbers.

Knut Woller

Thank you very much, Matthias. That's clear. And maybe one last to get a better feeling for the upselling opportunity that you mentioned, Sanjay. You signed 239 new logos in 2020. Can you give us some ideas about the deal sizes of these deals and how you expect them to develop going forward, to get a better feeling for your growth strategy after you've landed and how you want to grow these new logos?

Sanjay Brahmawar

Yes. Overall, Knut, the average deal sizes have gone up, I would say, significantly from 2019 in 2020. So they are in – for example, the average deals has gone up to €540,000 or so. But I would say what we also measure is the number of 6-figure and 7-figure deals in our pipeline. And I have consistently been seeing every quarter that our number of million-plus deals, multimillion deals has dramatically grown year-on-year. So that's kind of two things. The first thing is the upsell. Well, every reset that we are doing, we are achieving between 25% and 40%.

And of course then, once you scored a new logo, then there's an opportunity over the next couple of years to be able to grow that business. So our expectation is every new logo that we sign in subscription or in SaaS, that when the time comes to the renewal, whether it's in one year or in three years, that there will be an opportunity roughly in the range of 25% to 40%.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Charles Brennan with Crédit Suisse.

Charles Brennan

Just looking at the bookings performance, it's a very nice growth that you're delivering at the moment. Can you just break that down between growth of existing customers and growth with new customers? And then when I think about the existing customer proportion, you talked about getting a 25% to 40% uplift on conversions. Can you give us a sense of how far through your customer base you are in converting them to these subscription contracts and how much more runway you've got?

And then as a slightly related question on the sustainability of the bookings growth. If I look at your guidance for the year, it looks like you are guiding to an extra €30 million to €40 million of costs and an extra €40 million of bookings. I'm just wondering, what gives you the confidence to believe you can continue to sustain this bookings momentum if you start to exercise greater cost constraints?

Sanjay Brahmawar

It's Sanjay. Look, I will talk about the bookings growth and a little bit around the existing customer base versus the new customers, and then I'm going to pass it on to Matthias to talk about the cost base. Look, we do get what we scored in 2020 was an average of 40% uplift as we do a reset. So when we say reset is we take an existing perpetual customer, they might either have maintenance – so they may have existing maintenance and we discuss with them bundle innovation and move them to subscription to give them the flexibility and the innovation but also then convert them to a 3-year deal.

So the uplift has been 40%, as I said. In terms of the way we have done 2020, it's roughly about 40% is reset, about 30% of new customers and about 20% of renewals. That's sort of the 2020 split. And I would say how far are we in our existing customer base? I would say we are something like 30%, maybe close between 25% and 30% of our existing customer base.

So we do have some runway of which will be achieved over the next two years to convert. And in honesty, I don't think we will ever get to 100% because there's always going to be a small portion of customers, and maybe that's some of the A&N customers, obviously, but a certain portion of customers that will not shift to subscription. But it will be a minority, Charles. Let me pass it over to Matthias now.

Matthias Heiden

Sure, Sanjay. Thank you. Thanks for the question. I will zoom in on the productivity question in just a moment. But you also asked about the confidence, and I would just like to give you a little bit more color, at least in a qualitative sense, what gives us confidence. And I would call it the 5 medium-term cornerstones that give us the confidence here. And they are as follows.

It's the subscription revenue windfall and the deal renewal in 2020, beginning in 2022, which is what I also answered in regards to Stacy's question at the beginning of the Q&A. Second, the maturing contribution from partners that Sanjay highlighted.

Third, the pay per use dynamics, which is the return on the growing SaaS business. Fourth, the productivity increases, which I'll come through in just a moment. And fifth, we also foresee the post – what we call the post-COVID-19 digitalization move that we aim to benefit from because I think we are ideally positioned in the market. Sanjay has described that in his section when he talked about the growth of the total addressable market and how we are positioned against that. On the productivity increases, let me start like this.

While this is not immediately visible to the P&L right now because you currently see the declining revenue and the cost increases, the productivity programs inside the company are underway. And what it is, is that we built the engine to harvest, if you like, the economies of scale of the growing business going forward because it will make the entire operation much more efficient per booking achieved or per revenue earned, if you like, on all sides of the house, with regards to the cloud business, with regards to the administration, but also ultimately, with regards to the go-to-market organization.

So that is why we are investing, as I said, sooner but not more overall. So all of this is baked into the midterm ambition. And I have the Board responsibility, together with Elke Frank, to run the productivity work stream to follow up on this and monitor it very closely. Hopefully, that gives you some color, Charlie, and enhances the understanding around the confidence in the midterm.

Charles Brennan

Yes. Can I just follow up with a non-related question. Did I hear you right that you were going to fold the IoT business back into DBP? And just what's the rationale for doing that? Does that reflect any diminished excitement in IoT?

Matthias Heiden

No, not at all, on the latter part of your question, Charlie, not at all. But what I said when I elaborated on – and apologies if I was too quick, but it is more that the elements are converging. And what we see in customer situations is more and more a combination of what we have, if you don't mind me saying so, artificially separated in the year 2020 to give the insight and talk about the growth from a low base in IoT and cloud.

But when we talk to our customers, they really want both elements. So what we used to call the DBP x product portfolio as well as the IoT and cloud. And that is why we think that looking at it from an overall platform perspective, which is really what we are positioning ourselves in the market with, Digital Business is the right approach. But rest assured that we will not drop the transparency overall. So we will be ready to answer questions and report back to you on customer wins and projects as well going forward.

Sanjay Brahmawar

Yes. Charlie, maybe I'm going to just give you two customer examples, right, so it makes it a bit more real. Early in 2020, we won a massive deal with our client, Schindler. You remember that I'd shared this with you. Now Schindler is connecting 1 million elevators and escalators using our IoT platform, but then it is linked into the hybrid integration platform, so webMethods, and the API management capabilities to be able to then bring that data together with the rest of their systems and applications.

So effectively, the solution that we provide to them is both IoT and hybrid integration together. Another example is Eppendorf, a medical technology company, the lab equipment that they provide. Again, they're connecting all their lab equipment in the field, collecting the data on the IoT platform and then using hybrid integration technologies. So what we see is more and more this kind of a bundle and a capability that we offer our customers and how they do this truly connected enterprise implementation.

What we will continue to do because we are growing IoT and cloud business by about 50% year-on-year, we will continue to give you that flavor through 2021 to keep telling you how the Cloud & IoT business is growing. But overall, since we've now got the Digital Business growing, it kind of doesn't make sense for us to artificially split it up.

Operator

The final question comes from the line of Alastair Nolan with Morgan Stanley.

Alastair Nolan

I think a lot of mine have been answered at this point, but maybe just to build on Charlie's question around the bookings guidance for next year, particularly in DBP. The 15% to 25% range, I guess, is quite wide. Maybe you could give us a feel for what's impacting that. Is it concerns around COVID and the recovery? Or how are you thinking there? And I guess as – perhaps maybe you could give an update on some of the pipeline stats as well to go with that, which I know you usually do in the past.

And then just two clarifications. One was just on the renewal rates. I just missed what you commented, Matthias, on both the gross and net renewal rates. And then, Sanjay, could you also just clarify the percentage left of customers to convert with knowing that you said not everyone is going to convert? I just missed that as well. My line is a little poor.

Sanjay Brahmawar

No problems. We will touch on those questions. I want to start with your question around bookings guidance, 15% to 25%. Look, I mean, in 2020, we ended up with 24% growth overall bookings year-on-year. I mean it was very solid. We saw strong demand from those sectors that I told you: banking, financial services, government, retail, supply chain, logistics, and even manufacturing picked up towards the second half.

So all in all, those sectors, we saw strong demand. And therefore, looking into 2021, we are basing our 15% to 25% based on the pipeline strength that we have that we have been working through in 2020. I have to emphasize, we brought a lot of discipline into rolling 4-quarter pipeline in 2020.

Now to give you pipeline stats, we normally want for our Digital Business a coverage of three times because then we know for sure we can consistently deliver in the quarter. So Digital Business requires a three times coverage, and we need about a 1.2 to 1.4 coverage on Adabas & Natural. So where we stand today is we look at first half pipeline, and then we also look at the second half pipeline. First half pipeline for Digital Business today, which includes, obviously, our webMethods and our ARIS, Alfabet altogether is about 3.5. So we are pretty strong in the first half on the Digital Business. On the full year pipeline, it's sitting around 2.5.

That's quite normal at this stage in the beginning of the year. In fact, actually slightly better than when we were going into 2020. So 2.5 times is pretty good. We know that our pipeline fill and pace is very good. And this has recovered from the malware attack. And actually, the digital campaigns, et cetera, that we're running are pretty well positioned to fill up the pipe. On the IoT and analytics side, normally, because this business is still a little bit maturing, we generally go for a coverage around 4 times, 4 to 5 times. Our first half pipeline on that space is 6.2, and our full year pipeline is 4.3. So overall, Digital, we are in pretty good shape.

Adabas & Natural, our pipeline for the first half is 1.6, so clearly gives us enough coverage for the first half. And for the second half is at 1.1, so a little bit of work to do. But as I said, Adabas & Natural is very reliable for us. So I'm not too worried about that. So that's on the pipeline and the bookings guidance. And – sorry, last point to mention about COVID-19.

I would say COVID-19 is truly showing us that actually the pandemic leads to an acceleration on digital spend only – as long as you're in the critical and must-have bucket of software. If that's how the customers define your software, then you are definitely getting the funding. If you are in the nice-to-have, then you are getting postponed. So with that, I'm going to pass it on to Matthias to talk about the renewal rates.

Matthias Heiden

Yes. Thank you, Sanjay. Alastair, thank you for a follow-up on the renewal rates, give me a chance to provide some additional color to the entire audience. Let's remind ourselves that the renewal event so far on the subscription journey has been limited in nature as we mainly started it in 2019. However, again, if we want to talk about numbers here, and I think that's a very fair question, so far, we see a subscription renewal rate, and with that, I do not refer to what is sometimes defined as net churn or a net retention rate but to the pure renewal rate. We are looking at approximately the same level as we see in our perpetual business, and that obviously refers to the maintenance. So the very same renewal rate we feel would be an adequate proxy, and that is about 95% in 2020. I hope that helps.

Alastair Nolan

That's great. And did you comment earlier on what it was on a net basis? It was obviously above 100%, but I just didn't quite catch that number. Or did you give that?

Sanjay Brahmawar

On a net churn basis, our – how we see it is about 100% to 103%. So plus 3% – zero to plus 3%.

Otmar Winzig

With this, thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen, for your good questions. As always, if there are questions still out there in the market, please address IR. I'm afraid that – to close now. And please let me once more remind you about our Capital Market Day, which will be on Tuesday, February 23. It will be in the afternoon. It will be virtual.

So we invite East Coast as well into this call and you get invitations out next week. So for more details, please refer to that and check on our website. With this, I close this call, and thank you for your participation and your interest in Software AG. Thank you for now, and goodbye.

Sanjay Brahmawar

Thank you very much.

Matthias Heiden

Thank you, everyone.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has now concluded, and you may disconnect your telephone. Thank you for joining, and have a pleasant day. Goodbye.