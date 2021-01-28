It's time to discuss United States Steel (NYSE:X). I have covered this Pittsburgh-based steel producer frequently over the past few years as the stock is a great macro investment given its position in the domestic steel industry. In this article, I am going to update investors and explain why I believe that the stock is a two-edged sword at this point. On one hand, I like that the company lets investors and traders benefit from rising economic sentiment, a weaker dollar, and an overall rebound in sentiment.

On the other hand, the stock has risen a lot and is prone to increasing steel imports, meaning that the stock could very well repeat what has happened over and over again - a disappointing and prolonged downtrend after a significant rally.

It's Always About Macro

Let's start this article by looking at the monthly stock price chart of U.S. Steel. After the Great Financial Crisis, the stock has been through a number of cycles. These economic cycles are displayed by the ISM Manufacturing index (orange). I could not perfectly overlay these charts because of what happened in 2008 and 2009. However, I think you get what I mean as the U.S. Steel stock is selling off (hard) during economic downswings and significantly recovering during upswings. While every cycle is different, buyers close to the lows (assuming we never buy the lows) made triple-digit returns during every upswing.

Solely based on this, I am always monitoring the stock as it's more predictable than a random walk, so to speak.

Volumes and Pricing

Based on this context, this time is different (it always is). Unlike prior cycles, we are not witnessing a gradual recovery in steel prices but an almost vertical surge. Over the past 6 months, hot-rolled coil prices have accelerated from roughly $400 to $1,140. This means steel prices are now able to use higher steel prices to offset a decline in volumes. In the third quarter, for example, the company reported 19% lower flat-rolled shipments, but only 2.7% lower average selling prices.

In other words, assuming that steel prices remain elevated, the reopening of major economic hubs going over the next few months will give U.S. Steel the benefit of both higher volumes and prices. This is the main reason why analysts expect the company to report a significant upswing in EBITDA this year as the graph below shows.

Like the upswing in steel prices, EBITDA expectations, too, show one of the fastest post-recession recoveries in the company's modern history.

What It Means For Valuation

As of 3Q20, the company has net debt of roughly $3.4 billion and a market cap of $4.1 billion - resulting in an enterprise value of $7.5 billion. Historically, the stock tends to trade at 10x EBITDA during good economic times. Note that the overview of EV/EBITDA only shows a short period as I had to exclude a few huge outliers during recession years. However, if you have access to historical EV/EBITDA data, you will find that 10x EBITDA is a 'fair' valuation during strong economic times.

With that said, the stock could technically go back to $48 per share based on a 10x valuation and $1.4 billion in EBITDA. This would indicate a retest of the 2018 highs.

As great as this sounds, there a few things that need to be taken into account. For example, this is based on EBITDA. While EBITDA is expected to rebound, EPS is not. Expectations are that EPS will remain subdued in both 2021 and 2022. Subdued, in this case, meaning far below 2018 levels.

Based on this context, there is more needed to justify a move towards $48.

Biden and The Dollar

One of the common occurrences during an economic upswing is a weaker dollar. This can have multiple reasons. For example, some upswings are fueled by lower interest rates and more QE - both can be considered to be measures to (intentionally) weaken the dollar. Also, during upswings, traders and funds look to allocate cash in high-growth industries. Most of these are located in emerging markets. Hence further pressuring the dollar.

As the graph below shows, a weaker dollar benefits U.S. Steel as it does two things. First of all, it supports commodity prices (steel) as a weaker dollar fuels inflation. Second of all, a weaker dollar means that companies that export steel to the United States will make relatively less money. This can be considered to be an unofficial import tax as it protects domestic producers against cheap imports - as imports become relatively more expensive.

Speaking of tariffs, as Biden has officially been inaugurated this month, steel companies are worried that he might cancel Trump's steel tariffs.

Steel industry and union groups on Monday urged President-elect Joe Biden to keep in place the 25% national security tariffs on steel imports imposed in 2018 by his predecessor, arguing they are essential to ensure the viability of domestic steel production.

Basically, steel producers are afraid that foreign producers will increasingly dump cheap steel in the United States. This allows them to increase their customer base (obviously) but also functions as a way to sustain domestic production by 'dumping' cheap products overseas. While these risks seem to be subdued during economic upswings - as all eyes are on the dollar and steel prices - it becomes a huge headwind during an economic slowing cycle as both pricing and volumes will drag down company fundamentals.

So far, it is not known what Biden will decide. I believe that there is a 50% chance that he will drop these tariffs to please his allies. He also ordered the federal government to purchase American-made products, which would suggest that there is a chance that steel, too, might get some support. However, this is my personal opinion. So please, take that with a grain of salt.

Takeaway

U.S. Steel is one of my favorite macro stocks. Unfortunately, right now, the stock has entered what I like to call a 'grey area' when it comes to valuation. The stock is up significantly from its cycle lows, supported by higher steel prices and better economic expectations.

Right now, the stock is facing some threats. For example, the new administration could loosen import tariffs or slow economic growth in the United States through climate policies. The good news, for now, is that economic growth is set to recover in 2021 and beyond. If the dollar starts weakening again, investors will rush back to buy U.S. Steel.

However, keep in mind that my $48 'price target' is not what I am betting on. This target is reachable if the economy continues to rebound with support from a weaker dollar and import tariffs. if that is not the case, we will run into resistance soon as investors - especially big whales - need a very favorable risk/reward before touching a stock like U.S. Steel.

In other words, please be aware that any upside comes with increased risks at this point. Keep your position small if you decide to buy.

