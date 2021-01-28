Hexcel Corp. (NYSE:HXL) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of composites for the aerospace and defense industry along with other industrial applications. The product portfolio across advanced materials like carbon fiber and specialty fabrics are used as key components in aircraft by the major manufacturers. This is a market segment particularly challenged considering the pandemic continues to limit air travel and the demand for new aircraft production. Hexcel just reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by the ongoing weak sales environment, although financial conditions improved compared to previous quarters. We believe Hexcel is well-positioned to recover and emerge stronger as conditions normalize going forward. The company is supported by overall solid fundamentals with an underlying profitable business that can generate significant cash flows.

(Seeking Alpha)

HXL Earnings Recap

Hexcel reported its fiscal 2020 Q4 earnings on January 26th with a non-GAAP EPS loss -$0.18, which was $0.02 ahead of estimates. Revenue of $296 million represented a decline of 48% year-over-year and was $5 million below market expectations. A gross margin in the period of 10.3% compared to 26% in Q4 2019 reflected the top-line weakness and sales mix with fewer sales of value-added carbon fiber products.

(Source: Company IR)

While the headline numbers are objectively poor, the company made efforts to cut costs and conserve cash. A 26% y/y decline in SG&A, along with a 21% decrease in R&D expenses helped limit losses. The adjusted operating loss margin of -2.1% narrowed from -7.6% in Q3. For the full-year 2020, the company was still able to generate a positive adjusted net income of $20.6 million or EPS of $0.25 considering the period at the start of the year before the pandemic that was largely business as usual.

The weakness in Q3 is the context of the broader airline industry, as the major aircraft manufacturers like Boeing Co. (BA) and Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF) are key customers. Sales in the Commercial Aerospace segment at $127 million declined by 67% y/y in Q4. One of the themes in recent months has been the aircraft manufacturers "de-stocking" inventory, effectively limiting new orders for parts and components. Hexcel believes this process is winding down and can support a recovery going forward.

From the earnings press release, management continued to share an optimism that conditions will improve by Q2 of this year as aircraft build rates improve. A big part of the optimism here is based on the recent rollout of COVID-19 vaccines which will allow global air travel to resume as the pandemic is controlled and it becomes safe to allow cross border travel around the world.

“We continue to forecast stabilizing demand as we move into the second quarter of 2021, with the inventory de-stocking process expected to be largely winding down and the potential for some narrowbody build rate recovery as we progress into the second half of the year. However, there is no room for complacency during this pandemic. A quick and successful rollout of the vaccines is crucial to a significant increase in airline passenger traffic, which will ultimately be the driver of demand for new, composite-rich aircraft.”

The smaller Industrial segment also faced pressures with sales down 28.6% y/y to $49.4 million. Within this amount, there was a 42.1% decline in the wind energy submarket compared to 2019. Part of the decline was based on Hexcel's decision to close its production facility in Windsor, Colorado citing a shift in customer demand to other regions. Nevertheless, the company remains committed to the segment and cites its other facilities in Austria and China that continue to innovate in the category.

A strong point in the business has been the Space & Defense segment, relatively more resilient over the past year compared to disruptions in the commercial and industrial business. Sales of $120 million climbed 3.8% y/y driven by U.S. military orders for its rotorcraft programs.

The company was able to generate $104 million in free cash flow during Q4 as it pulled back on its own capital expenditures. For the full fiscal 2020, Hexcel generated $214 million in free cash flow compared to $287 million in 2019. The positive cash flow allowed the company to continue deleveraging. Net debt of $823 million at the end of the quarter, declined from $996 million in Q4 last year.

(Source: Company IR)

Management Guidance and Consensus Expectations

While management is not providing official forward earnings targets citing ongoing uncertainties, comments made during the conference call suggest an expectation of conditions improving through 2021. Considering the strong period in Q1 2020 before the pandemic, the difficult comparison will likely result in 2021 sales still being lower compared to 2020. The focus for Hexcel in the immediate term is to manage costs and expenses closely while continuing to generate positive free cash flow and further reduce debt.

According to consensus expectations, the forecast is for fiscal 2021 sales of $1.4 billion to be 8.5% lower compared to 2021. Again, with an expectation or an improvement through the second half of the year. The EPS estimate of $0.25 for the year would be approximately flat compared to 2020. Looking ahead, the outlook is for conditions to normalize and EPS climb can towards $1.51 in fiscal 2022 and $2.27 for fiscal 2023.

(Seeking Alpha)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We are encouraged by the results particularly as it relates to the positive free cash flow and the declining debt level. We believe the balance sheet and liquidity position is stable and will allow Hexcel to ride-out the ongoing industry weakness until conditions improve. The trend in aircraft continues to be the increasing usage of composites which is a fundamental tailwind for the company.

The challenge here is that the company is largely dependent on the demand and operating environment of its core customers which are Boeing and Airbus. With global air traffic still significantly depressed, further pressured by the recently imposed new travel restrictions due to the pandemic, the final end-users of aircraft being the airlines simply don't need to place new orders. Indeed, that's exactly what happened as Boeing reported 650 cancellations in 2020, the most on record. In 2020, Boeing delivered just 157 aircraft globally, its lowest numbers since 1984. To be clear, the company still has a significant backlog of over 4,000 aircraft that will represent a stream of recurring revenues for Hexcel as they go into production down the line, but the market is missing that dynamism.

The upside here is that as the pandemic ends with the vaccines taking effect, there is an expectation that global air travel will recover. There is a thought that global tourism could see a boost based on pent-up demand by consumers. Airlines will continue to modernize their fleets and look to expand operations in growth markets. The point here is that we're not concerned about the long-term outlook which we view as positive. Hexcel will be able to participate in the recovery regardless of which aircraft manufacturer is gaining market share.

In terms of valuation, we need to look out towards 2022 and 2023 as this year will still be a transitory period. The consensus 2020 EPS estimate of $1.51 implies a 1-year forward P/E for the stock at 29x. The multiple drops to 20x based on the 2023 consensus EPS which is in-line with the historical average for the stock around 20x over the past 10-years. By this measure, the stock is reasonably priced in a baseline scenario of a gradual recovery.

On the other hand, a more optimistic view can consider that demand will return faster than expected possibly driven by strong trends in airline passenger traffic by the end of 2021. In this case, the entire industry supply chain would benefit not only from higher growth but more positive sentiment.

Final Thoughts

Putting it all together, we are bullish here and rate shares of HXL as a buy with e year-ahead price target of $52.50 implying about 15% upside and a 22.5x multiple on fiscal 2023 EPS. Our thinking is that as the pandemic wanes and global air traffic recovers, the aircraft manufacturers will begin to more aggressively ramp up production with increasing demand for Hexcel parts. The company's efforts at efficiency can drive margins higher, boosting earnings above expectations in the coming quarters.

The risk beyond a disappointing slowdown in the global macro conditions would be a setback to aircraft demand, and or weaker than expected air passenger recovery. Hexcel investors should look at Boeing data and airline industry guidance as key monitoring points. We expect shares to remain volatile until there is more clarity on the pandemic front. Cash flow generation and operating margins will be important for Hexcel to maintain elevated through.